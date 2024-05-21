NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

The Best Banana Republic Factory Deals To Score ASAP Before Memorial Day: $17 Linen Shorts & More

For a limited time only, save 50% off sitewide plus an extra 20% off your purchase at Banana Republic Factory. Plus, score an extra 50% off all clearance items — while they're still in stock.

By Jenny Lee May 21, 2024 6:57 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop SalesShop FashionMemorial Day SalesE! InsiderLikes
Shop Banana Republic Factory SaleE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of Banana Republic Factory

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With Memorial Day weekend just around the corner, it's the perfect time to check off our shopping to-do list before summer fully arrives. Whether you're looking to refresh your home decor, find the perfect weekend outfit, or snag some stylish accessories, the best deals are already live. But, don't stress — we've got you covered with all the juicy details on how to score the biggest savings on your favorite brands right now.

If you happen to be looking for high-quality fashion at incredible prices, there's no better place to shop than Banana Republic Factory. From chic dresses and versatile tops to sharp blazers and casual wear, there's something for everyone in this must-see sale. Or, should we say, sales: not only is everything 50% off with an extra 20% off, the entire clearance section is also discounted by an extra 50% off. Get ready to discover your new favorite pieces and make a statement this summer with Banana Republic Factory's savings bonanza.

Shop Banana Republic Factory: 50% Off + Extra 20% Off

Herringbone Cropped Blazer

This cropped blazer exudes sophistication with its herringbone texture and stylish lapel collar. It features short sleeves, a two-button front closure, front flap patch pockets, a center back seam, and lightweight shoulder pads, all fully lined for a polished finish.

$52$130
Banana Republic

Poplin Straight Pant

The Poplin Straight Pant is your ideal summer wear, made from lightweight, breathable poplin fabric for ultimate comfort. Featuring a full-length design, these pants include an elastic waistband with a drawcord, faux fly, side seam front pockets, flap patch back pockets, a front knee panel, and an upturned hem finish.

$32$80
Banana Republic

Linen-Blend Bustier

Crafted from light and breathable stretch linen, this sophisticated, fitted corset top features a crew neck, sleeveless cut, and detailed seams for a polished look. With elastic smocking at the back and a fully lined interior, it pairs effortlessly with shorts or pants for any occasion.

$24$60
Banana Republic

Mid-Rise Barrel Jean

The Mid-Rise Barrel Jean boasts a stylish barrel leg shape that effortlessly combines versatility with on-trend design. Featuring darted leg accents for added flair, it includes a shank button closure, zip fly, belt loops, and classic five-pocket styling.

$32$80
Banana Republic

Linen-Blend Jumpsuit

Experience comfort and style with the Linen-Blend Jumpsuit, perfect for warm days. Featuring a halter neck, sleeveless design, on-seam front pockets, and an elasticized waistband, it ensures a flattering fit with a removable fabric belt and an invisible center back zipper for easy wear.

$52$130
Banana Republic

Wide-Ribbed Cap-Sleeve Top

Enhance your capsule wardrobe with this cap-sleeve top, which features a sophisticated square neckline that highlights your décolletage. Its cap sleeves, center back seam, and straight hem offer a refined finish, while the wide-ribbed texture adds a chic touch.

$18$45
Banana Republic
read
Psst! Pottery Barn’s Memorial Day Sale Has Hundreds of Items up to 50% Off, With Homeware Starting at $4

Linen-Blend Drapey Midi Dress

From picnics to beach days, this flowy midi dress is perfect for the sunny season ahead with its light and breathable linen-blend fabric. Featuring a straight neckline, pintuck detailing, on-seam front pockets, and an elastic smocked back, this sleeveless dress combines effortlessly chic style with comfort.

$60$150
Banana Republic

Shop Banana Republic Factory: Extra 50% Off Clearance

Linen-Blend Easy Short

The beloved Linen-Blend Easy Shorts are back, now in a range of colors to match any style. These pull-on shorts feature a flat front, off-seam front pockets, and a half-back elastic waistband for comfort and ease.

$17.48$50
Banana Republic

Classic Cotton Shirt

This breathable cotton shirt features a point collar and long sleeves with button cuffs, offering a refined and versatile look. It includes a button-front closure, a back yoke with a box pleat for added comfort, and a shirttail hem for a classic finish.

$24.48$70
Banana Republic

Espadrille Wedge

These versatile espadrille wedges feature suede crossover straps and a soft-square peep-toe design, offering both style and comfort. The heel ensures a secure fit that will keep your soles supported all day long, whether you're headed to the beach or to brunch with the girlies.

$52.48$150
Banana Republic

Pointelle Midi Cardigan

This midi cardigan features a classic V-neck design with long sleeves and a single button closure. Its ribbed neck, arm cuffs, and hem provide a snug fit, while the delicate pointelle detail at the center back adds a touch of elegance. Finished with a straight hem, it's a versatile layering piece for any occasion.

$34.98$100
Banana Republic

Crepe Pintuck Midi Skirt

Keep things light & breezy in style with the Crepe Pintuck Midi Skirt. It features a semi-fitted silhouette with dual-button detailing at the top and pleated detailing at the bottom.

$34.98$90
Banana Republic

In the mood to score more major deals ahead of Memorial Day? We've got you covered with all the sales you don't want to miss, whether you're looking to save 50% on thousands of Target items, 70% on Kate Spade, 70% on Gap, 60% on J. Crew & more!