The Best Banana Republic Factory Deals To Score ASAP Before Memorial Day: $17 Linen Shorts & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With Memorial Day weekend just around the corner, it's the perfect time to check off our shopping to-do list before summer fully arrives. Whether you're looking to refresh your home decor, find the perfect weekend outfit, or snag some stylish accessories, the best deals are already live. But, don't stress — we've got you covered with all the juicy details on how to score the biggest savings on your favorite brands right now.
If you happen to be looking for high-quality fashion at incredible prices, there's no better place to shop than Banana Republic Factory. From chic dresses and versatile tops to sharp blazers and casual wear, there's something for everyone in this must-see sale. Or, should we say, sales: not only is everything 50% off with an extra 20% off, the entire clearance section is also discounted by an extra 50% off. Get ready to discover your new favorite pieces and make a statement this summer with Banana Republic Factory's savings bonanza.
Herringbone Cropped Blazer
This cropped blazer exudes sophistication with its herringbone texture and stylish lapel collar. It features short sleeves, a two-button front closure, front flap patch pockets, a center back seam, and lightweight shoulder pads, all fully lined for a polished finish.
Poplin Straight Pant
The Poplin Straight Pant is your ideal summer wear, made from lightweight, breathable poplin fabric for ultimate comfort. Featuring a full-length design, these pants include an elastic waistband with a drawcord, faux fly, side seam front pockets, flap patch back pockets, a front knee panel, and an upturned hem finish.
Linen-Blend Bustier
Crafted from light and breathable stretch linen, this sophisticated, fitted corset top features a crew neck, sleeveless cut, and detailed seams for a polished look. With elastic smocking at the back and a fully lined interior, it pairs effortlessly with shorts or pants for any occasion.
Mid-Rise Barrel Jean
The Mid-Rise Barrel Jean boasts a stylish barrel leg shape that effortlessly combines versatility with on-trend design. Featuring darted leg accents for added flair, it includes a shank button closure, zip fly, belt loops, and classic five-pocket styling.
Linen-Blend Jumpsuit
Experience comfort and style with the Linen-Blend Jumpsuit, perfect for warm days. Featuring a halter neck, sleeveless design, on-seam front pockets, and an elasticized waistband, it ensures a flattering fit with a removable fabric belt and an invisible center back zipper for easy wear.
Wide-Ribbed Cap-Sleeve Top
Enhance your capsule wardrobe with this cap-sleeve top, which features a sophisticated square neckline that highlights your décolletage. Its cap sleeves, center back seam, and straight hem offer a refined finish, while the wide-ribbed texture adds a chic touch.
Linen-Blend Drapey Midi Dress
From picnics to beach days, this flowy midi dress is perfect for the sunny season ahead with its light and breathable linen-blend fabric. Featuring a straight neckline, pintuck detailing, on-seam front pockets, and an elastic smocked back, this sleeveless dress combines effortlessly chic style with comfort.
Linen-Blend Easy Short
The beloved Linen-Blend Easy Shorts are back, now in a range of colors to match any style. These pull-on shorts feature a flat front, off-seam front pockets, and a half-back elastic waistband for comfort and ease.
Classic Cotton Shirt
This breathable cotton shirt features a point collar and long sleeves with button cuffs, offering a refined and versatile look. It includes a button-front closure, a back yoke with a box pleat for added comfort, and a shirttail hem for a classic finish.
Espadrille Wedge
These versatile espadrille wedges feature suede crossover straps and a soft-square peep-toe design, offering both style and comfort. The heel ensures a secure fit that will keep your soles supported all day long, whether you're headed to the beach or to brunch with the girlies.
Pointelle Midi Cardigan
This midi cardigan features a classic V-neck design with long sleeves and a single button closure. Its ribbed neck, arm cuffs, and hem provide a snug fit, while the delicate pointelle detail at the center back adds a touch of elegance. Finished with a straight hem, it's a versatile layering piece for any occasion.
Crepe Pintuck Midi Skirt
Keep things light & breezy in style with the Crepe Pintuck Midi Skirt. It features a semi-fitted silhouette with dual-button detailing at the top and pleated detailing at the bottom.
In the mood to score more major deals ahead of Memorial Day? We've got you covered with all the sales you don't want to miss, whether you're looking to save 50% on thousands of Target items, 70% on Kate Spade, 70% on Gap, 60% on J. Crew & more!