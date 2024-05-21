What Each Zodiac Sign Needs for Gemini Season, According to Your Horoscope

We interviewed Lisa Greenfield because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're done with Taurus season, we don't have to worry about Mercury retrograde until August, and we finally find ourselves at the precipice of Gemini season. And to give you a feel for what this month holds, our resident astrology advisor Lisa Greenfield has stacked all the zodiac signs below…backwards. So, with the spiritual help of Lisa, we've broken down items that can help guide you through Gemini season, according to your zodiac sign.
Because as Jupiter meets with Venus and trines Pluto, Greenfield reports, "dreams can come true and your efforts can be rewarded beyond what you imagined. However, there is a price to pay. You have to let go of your usual way of seeing and speaking and be open to the unfamiliar." Which is actually harder than it sounds when it comes to love, career, health, and more. It's important to "slow down, reframe whatever happens and see things with fresh eyes," Lisa explains, so you can "discover an almost magical world of options."
After all, Jupiter in Gemini wants you to try new things or do old things in a new way, Lisa adds. "This is a time of exploration, trial, and error." And even if things don't go as planned, "it's simply a chance to refine your original desire or how you go about achieving it. Remember, if you go too fast, you pull from habit instead of expanding into tempting new space. Don't let fear scare you off."
And as we start this season of the Twins, Lisa reminds us that, "This is a unique time in history to discover more of your authentic self and make dreams come true. Breathe, build trust in yourself, and know you've got this."
Now, let's get astrological.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Twins, the theme of a brave leap is in all capital letters for you this month, Lisa advises. "Your Sun sign and Jupiter team up to give you a twelve-year expansion cycle. Think back to where you were June of 2012 - June 2013 to see how far you've come. What's sweet about this one is it has a kinder tone to it, thanks to Saturn in Pisces. While you're good at coolly being the observer of life, now it's time to really put yourself in the game. Especially somewhere you truly long to be but held back out of fear. You'll learn that mistakes don't matter one-tenth as much as what you do with them. And you are so good at improvising!
"So ditch punishing perfection and discover how smart you are, as each slip-up teaches you more than just getting it right the first time ever would. You can try more things without the added baggage of your harsh inner critic and see your capacity for success grow in unusual places. The kinder you are to yourself, the more those ideas you cleverly pluck out of thin air take defeat and turn it into an even bigger victory on the far side. You can do it, you know you can. Which is why safety means you resist taking those heartfelt chances. But it's time and the more support you offer yourself in the process, the bigger the gains. One choice at a time, take that leap of faith."
Gemini 'To Know Is To Grow' Crystal Zodiac Bundle
This adorable little pouch comes with everything a Gemini needs, including hand selected crystals like amethyst for inner peace, chrysocolla for communication, and more, plus a dainty bracelet. And, best of all, Moon & Stone's crystals are ethically sourced, bought directly from miners, so they're already channeling good vibes.
VIRTUOSA WEEKENDER
Lisa recommends any kind of baggage for Geminis to "stow the inner critic" for the future. Like this classic weekender bag from Samsonite. It includes a laptop sleeve, water bottle pouch, and plenty of pockets and compartments for all your travel essentials.
Taurus (April 19 - May 20)
According to Lisa, "For you, steady bull, the message is clear: the more responsible you are, the greater the reward. This month, balance what you know with what you have yet to explore. Watch for overspending, even with unexpected windfalls. Find pleasure in what challenges the status quo, not just in what feels good. Trade those tangible signs of progress for the intangible kind. You'll be tempted to stay with what you can measure. When you resist that impulse, you build emotional muscle as you do.
"Discover how good it feels to know you can unlock new skills and abilities for fresh rewards. You just went through a huge reset last month and are in virgin territory on your untapped potential capabilities. Pace yourself, no need to rush. Slow and steady is a pace you do well with, so let that comfort you while you take on challenges.
"Begin each new day daring to bring more of what's inside of you outside. End each day reflecting on the risk you took (or missed) so you can stretch yourself again tomorrow. You have much more to offer the world than what you've done so far!"
Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock
A symbol of illumination is key for Taurus this month, Lisa reports. That's why this noise machine and clock is a must-have. The Hatch will wake you up with a gentle, gradual sunrise, and you can customize a nighttime routine and more in the app.
Aries (March 21 - April 18)
Get ready, Aries. According to Lisa, "You are going places this month. It's time for you to discover the impact of what you say and do. Yes, you make mistakes. You also start things with no idea where they go next. While maturity helps you temper those impulsive beginnings, you are also meant to see where you are a catalyst for important change. Your work and play with others are best done in short bursts or trips. Then pay attention to how you show up and send sparks of innovation off to those around you. Hint: this is where that maturity pays off so you don't burn down the house when you aren't looking.
"You are not meant to do all the work; you are meant to get things rolling. Then invite others to catch fire with you. What lights you up, what goes well and where do adjustments need to be made? By the way, the car tends to be a great place for inspiration to strike for you. Keep your eyes on the road and let the movement remind you there is horsepower to get you where you are going. Let the view give you ideas that you bring with you. It's hard to tell where the lightning strike of insight you pass along can change worlds."
Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook, 4-Pack
All things car-related are in the works for the on-the-go Aries this month. And what's a better accessory than this 4-pack of headrest hooks? They're perfect for conveniently hanging your bags in the car and keeping them off the floor.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
For the Pisces out there, Lisa notes, "There are important shifts unfolding to help transform pain from childhood and see where whatever happened serves you now. This is not to minimize or dismiss the past hurts. Rather, it's a chance to receive blessings from previous burdens. You're a champion emotional weightlifter and now you get the benefit of strength not easily seen.
"Think of silk. It's strong yet soft. It requires special care but when you know what to do with it, those silky somethings offer beauty to the eye and touch. So do those old wounds. You've come far enough to wear them well and even enjoy them as a thing of beauty. Take good care of yourself this month as you explore how much more power you have than you've ever felt. Slowly but surely you see that you were less at the mercy of whatever happened and more of a catalyst to transform it over time."
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Lucky you, Aquarians, Lisa reports that "You have a bonanza of opportunities coming your way this month. The challenge for you is to remain grounded while you decide what to say yes or no to in the next few weeks. Your creativity gets an extra added push, so pace yourself. You want to learn how to pick what is a good match for you now and not fall in like a kid in a candy store, eating yourself sick on the multitude of possibilities at hand.
"This is a good opportunity to learn how your upgraded navigation system helps you decide what you truly want from mere impulsive leaps. That goes for mental excursions as well as anything else. Your mind can feel a bit overloaded. Try picking your thoughts the way stylists put together outfits. When you approach it that way, your ultimate goal is to create an experience, relationship, or effort that is both beautiful and expresses your unique inside on the outside. The added benefit? You get to practice decision-making as both an art and a science. You'll blow people away when you do…"
Danmu 1Pc Colorful Glass Storage Jar
Lisa suggests fun candy jars this month to keep your multitudes of possibilities contained. Measuring 5 x 4 inches, this cute and colorful jar makes anything in it look good.
Restaurantware 22-Ounce Glass Zipper Bag
And in the vein of cute candy jars, I had to include this option. It's made of clear glass, but looks like an open plastic bag. Measuring 3.9 x 4.5 inches, it can go anywhere.
Capricorn (December 20 - January 19)
"Alright, my sure-footed friend, this month you have a talent for working smarter, not harder. With Saturn in Pisces, you're adding a touch of intuition to your usual practical approach. This combination brings rewards in surprising ways. So, be sure to give both your practical plans and your instincts equal attention. And remember to be compassionate towards yourself and others who have seemingly endless to-do lists. You don't need to get everything done at once," Lisa advises.
"In fact, some of your genius may rest in your putting together a calendar that leaves space for the unexpected to make an appearance. Don't overthink this, just watch what happens when you pair up structure and space. You'll be delightfully surprised at how on point your guidance system is on where to place those strategic pauses. See, you're more of a genius than you realized. This is a whole new arena to play with to find talents you didn't know you had yet."
ban.do Daily Planner 2024-2025
As Lisa suggests, Capricorns this month may need a calendar to make room for the unexpected. Which is where this ban.do planner (dated from August 2024 - December 2025) enters the chat. This is my personal planner and I love the sections for meal planning, the phases of the moon, the super cute artwork and stickers, and that there's plenty of room for planning days and months. Get this quick, it always sells out.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 19)
"Single Archers, get ready for relationship expansion that might involve someone important. At the very least, you'll have more options; at best, you might find someone very special. But hold on, please. While you're getting this heads-up, remember you still have to get to know them. Don't rush, especially with Saturn in Pisces. It's when you slow down and pay attention to the day-to-day reality of coupledom that more unfolds. You're learning to navigate selfishness, whether it's yours or someone else's.
"True partnership means sharing time and caring for the mundane tasks that can be boring. You don't have to love the maintenance of romance, but you have to include it. This can actually be an adventure, and you're good at those. Trust is built when you make sure you include your romance into your day to day priorities. Find a way to communicate honestly with your partner without justifying it. Hint: Real intimacy is achieved when you can do that and really hear each other. Over-optimism and restlessness are signs you're doing the hard work. Soothe yourself with an inspiring movie night binge. Manage any desire to point out where a loved one fails, especially when you feel you fall short. Remember, this is the path to true romantic happiness. PS. If you're a married Archer, the same applies, just for the one you love."
Us: Getting Past You and Me to Build a More Loving Relationship, by: Terrence Real
Recommended by Lisa, Us is a New York Times bestseller for transforming your relationship into one with open collaboration, compassion, and closeness.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
"Okay, my deep one, this month sees the end of some karmic contracts while others pay dividends. Relationships face an upgrade or weed out based on how healthy the give-and-take is between you. Where things are lopsided, they need to adjust or end. The good news is, this can feel like a relief rather than a loss. Finally, you can stop the unfair dynamic.
"This is deep work for you, and you're a natural at it. Still, it's good to give yourself soft space to get still and feel your way through these choices. If you don't already have a favorite spot and comfortable clothes, add that to your list of things that bring tangible results when you include them. With Mars in Aries, the co-ruler of Scorpio, you get fresh eyes on what you need to do. You also gain added courage to do it. One thing that needs your attention is timing. Patience is key, which is why that soft, still place is vital for your well-being this month. Be sure to spend quality time there so you don't swat flies with cannonballs. It removes the pest but collateral damage takes a big toll."
Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player
For those Scorpios out there, Lisa recommends "anything that encourages cozy deep dives lost in thought." One way to start is with this record player that's Bluetooth enabled (so you can play music from your phone) and comes with built-in speakers. Plus, it comes in a handy portable suitcase for bringing your vinyl on the go.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
According to Lisa, Libras are lucky this month since they "have a grand trine with Jupiter in Gemini and Pluto in Aquarius. Prepare for breakdowns and breakthroughs that benefit you enormously over the next twelve years. You might face a bit of paralysis, like a deer in headlights, with all the choices available right now. Education is key for you. You're meant to both learn and teach, especially in the next month. As you talk through things with others, it opens your eyes to how much you already know. That's such important information for you!
"Because things change as if by magic and you are ready, even though you doubt it. With Mars opposite your Sun sign, you find you have the ability to be more direct than usual. Some of your legendary indecisiveness falls by the wayside. Hint: Don't second-guess yourself! Even when things turn out differently than imagined, you transform the results into something else again. So don't waste time thinking about what you should have done. This is an incredibly fertile time for you. So be the gardener, speak your truth, and let the universe show you how good a partner it can be over time. Everyone has a part to play, you just tend the garden of your mind and watch what blooms!"
Mkono Plant Propagation Tubes
As Lisa suggests, Libras need to "tend the garden" of their minds, so anything plant-related is key. Measuring 14 x 35 inches, this propagation station is a beautiful way to display cuttings and floral arrangements in a new way. And, if you're looking for an "investment that grows as you learn," Lisa calls out this on-line astrology course.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
"Your inner dialogue is the key, my friend. Research proves that the happiest couples have twenty positive interactions to one negative one. Breakups happen when there are only five positive interactions to one negative exchange. The important question for you is, are you in divorce court with yourself? Don't worry if you are. There is a simple exercise you can do to help shift that trend. Whenever your mind serves up a criticism, insist that your mind also add two compliments to balance things out. You can increase the number as you go, but start small.
"Our mind is the servant, not the master, which means you give it direction. Insist that your mind find two things right to balance each thing it sees to fix or judge. The more you do this, the more the mental muscle grows. In time, it becomes effortless, and you'll find others copying your lead. This simple fix retrains your brain on how to talk to you. As you do this, you'll find your relationships follow suit. What better investment than an upgrade on how you talk to yourself?"
The Gifts of Imperfection, by Brené Brown
This bestselling book is all about experiencing love and belonging, by first believing we are worthy of love and belonging. It's backed by over 32,000 5-star Amazon reviews, including one user who added, "Simple to read and understand, but such a powerful, life-changing message."
Lessons in Love – Gottman Seven Principles for Singles
If you're a single Gemini looking to build a happy, healthy romantic relationship, then this online workshop is for you. It's ideal for those in all stages of dating, and works on gaining essential skills to get you out of any situationship.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Lisa warns brave lions that they have a unique dilemma. "There are many tempting offers this month, so much so that you can't do it all. You can't possibly take on this much and stay sane or healthy, so you want to prioritize. What matters most to you? Investigate your values and organize them from most dear to least. Last month's shake-up with Jupiter and Uranus square to your Sun means your ‘normal' won't work. Fresh choices are required. But a big plus is you can spend quality time discovering what matters most to you now as you consciously choose instead of react. There is nothing you give up that you won't get an even better replacement for in time.
"Your values are undergoing a major shift to bring your beautiful heart front and center. It's important for you to know you make a difference, and you do. There are unexplored ways for you to contribute to all your circles of influence. Recognition fuels your big-hearted gestures. So trying to learn in the public eye is daunting, right? The ability to be a role model for how to make a mistake, own it and do better next time is just the kind of leadership we need. You are strong and brave enough to be that kind of role model. But you need to be well fueled to do it. Start with a list for who and what lights YOU up. Make sure it's not habit that gave them the position. Put your hand on your heart and make adjustments to the rankings as needed. The more you stay connected to who and what dials up your passion, the more resilience you have to stand tall while you learn and grow. Show the way, beautiful lion."
18-inch Sweetheart Locket In Sterling Silver
Anything heart-related is in the cards for Leos this month. This classic sweetheart locket is made of sterling silver and the heart measures 1.13 inches, perfect for displaying a picture of your favorite person (or pet).
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
When it comes to Cancers, Greenfield reports, "Courage is an active part of this coming month. Part of this is because you are responsible and self disciplined enough to help balance the Mars in Aries impulses to act out, which happens most of the month. You may find yourself stepping in for a healthy confrontation. Sometimes the only thing another's misplaced use of power respects is an unshakable boundary. You establish that and experience the strength as you draw a clear line on what works for you. No need to get self righteous in order to justify your boundary line. Hint: We stand on righteous indignation when we feel smaller than we actually are. It's time for you to see you don't need to bring anything but a clear sense of what you want or don't want in that moment conflict pops up. Your response need not be big or flashy (like Mars in Aries) to have impact.
"Like water on fire, it brings the heat down and defuses arguments or battles. Did you know you have that superpower? You can listen as they sputter away, trying to justify bad behavior. Don't engage. Your center can stay solidly anchored. Again, see yourself as more than equal to handle those big sparks of temper. Others may watch in amazement while battles fizzle out in the face of your cool strength. It actually makes room for real dialogue, between equals! You don't need to parent them. Instead you invite them to the conversation as the adult they are, not the child they were. You'll discover courage you didn't realize you had and feel the results in your bones!"
FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides
This month, Cancers need anything that reminds them of how tall they are in the moment. Like these comfy, waterproof, and washable slides with a bit of a platform. They come in tons of colors and the strap is adjustable for the perfect fit. Plus, they have over 40,000 5-star Amazon reviews, raving about the arch support and lightweight frame.
Meet the Expert
Celebrity Intuitive Reader Lisa Greenfield works with some of the biggest stars in TV and film to identify mental roadblocks by tapping into each individual's intuitive guidance system, and helping them discover their bigger, better Truth.