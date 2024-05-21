“Gutted” Victoria Monét Cancels Upcoming Shows Due to Health Issues

Victoria Monét's update isn't looking too good.
The "On My Mama" singer announced that she is canceling her June shows in New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee to focus on her health.
"I am gutted to share that I will no longer be able to perform at Governors Ball (NYC), Roots Picnic (Philadelphia) or Blavity (Nashville) this June," Victoria wrote in an Instagram Stories May 20. "I am so sorry!! Candidly I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues that have to be addressed right now, but I will be back out there soon, that's a promise!"
"Please know it wasn't an easy call but it's definitely for the best," she continued. "All other shows are still moved forward as planned. See you soon."
Chappell Roan will be taking over the Grammy winner's set time at GovBall. Meanwhile, Roots Picnic and Blavity House Party organizers are working to find their respective replacements, according to their social media accounts.
The festival organizers shared their well-wishes with Victoria with the Nashville event, writing on Instagram May 20, "We are praying for you and commend you for prioritizing your health. Sending you all the love." While announcing the artist taking over for Chappell, the New York City event told fans to "pls send well wishes her way."
And while the 34-year-old navigates her ongoing health issues, she has a lot to celebrate while she recovers. In fact, she won gold in three categories at the 2024 Grammys, including Best New Artist.
"I just want to say to everybody who has a dream, I want you to look at this as an example," she said during her acceptance speech in February. "This award was a 15-year pursuit."
"I like to liken myself to a plant who was planted, and you can look at the music industry as soil—and it could be looked as dirty or it can be looked at as a source of nutrients and water," Victoria reflected. "My roots have been growing underneath ground—unseen for so long—and I feel like today I'm sprouting."