“Gutted” Victoria Monét Cancels Upcoming Shows Due to Health Issues

Victoria Monét's update isn't looking too good.

The "On My Mama" singer announced that she is canceling her June shows in New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee to focus on her health.

"I am gutted to share that I will no longer be able to perform at Governors Ball (NYC), Roots Picnic (Philadelphia) or Blavity (Nashville) this June," Victoria wrote in an Instagram Stories May 20. "I am so sorry!! Candidly I have been dealing with some ongoing health issues that have to be addressed right now, but I will be back out there soon, that's a promise!"

"Please know it wasn't an easy call but it's definitely for the best," she continued. "All other shows are still moved forward as planned. See you soon."

Chappell Roan will be taking over the Grammy winner's set time at GovBall. Meanwhile, Roots Picnic and Blavity House Party organizers are working to find their respective replacements, according to their social media accounts.