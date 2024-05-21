Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Reacts to Vanessa Hudgens Expecting Her First Baby

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens are all in this together.
And by this we mean both stars being pregnant, as the High School Musical alums are each currently expecting babies. Ashley—who shares 3-year-old daughter Jupiter with husband Christopher French—will soon welcome the couple's second child. Meanwhile, Vanessa is pregnant with her first child with husband Cole Tucker.
As for Ashley's reaction to her former costar starting something new?
"It's very cool!" the 38-year-old, who shared her pregnancy news in March, replied to a fan commenting on the duo being pregnant at the same time on her Instagram Story May 20. "I'm so excited for her and this new chapter in her life."
And while the former Disney duo—who played Gabriella Montez and Sharpay Evans in the iconic musical trilogy—have not spoken about the coincidence before, they have been keeping fans updated on their respective pregnancies.
In fact, Vanessa recently shared a snap of herself supporting Cole—who is currently playing for the Los Angeles Angels—at a recent baseball game, sporting her baby bump in a white bodycon dress.
And the 35-year-old, who debuted her baby bump at the 2024 Oscars in March, quoted Angels in the Outfield in the caption of her May 18 post, penning, "You can call it faith, you can call it angels, you can call it whatever you want."
As for Ashley, she and her family recently embarked on a "babymoon" trip ahead of her birth. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum shared photos and videos of herself, Christopher and Jupiter enjoying beachside meals and lounging by the pool May 14.
Alongside her fabulous family photos, Ashley thanked the Cabo San Lucas resort they stayed at for hosting them, writing, "So glad to finally bring my little one with us to experience your beauty."
But despite Ashley's well wishes to Vanessa, she recently admitted that the pair—who were formerly attached at the hip—hadn't spent quality time together in a while.
"I haven't seen her in a long time," Ashley divulged during a March episode of Watch What Happens Live. "Obviously, she's working, I'm working. I have a daughter. So it's like, you know, she has a full-time job."
Perhaps Ashley and Vanessa welcoming their new babies will bring the start of something new—or rather, old—and reignite their friendship?
In the meantime, keep reading to see what the rest of the High School Musical cast has been up to lately.