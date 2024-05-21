Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Reacts to Vanessa Hudgens Expecting Her First Baby

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Breaks Her Silence on Vanessa Hudgens Feud Rumors

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens are all in this together.

And by this we mean both stars being pregnant, as the High School Musical alums are each currently expecting babies. Ashley—who shares 3-year-old daughter Jupiter with husband Christopher French—will soon welcome the couple's second child. Meanwhile, Vanessa is pregnant with her first child with husband Cole Tucker.

As for Ashley's reaction to her former costar starting something new?

"It's very cool!" the 38-year-old, who shared her pregnancy news in March, replied to a fan commenting on the duo being pregnant at the same time on her Instagram Story May 20. "I'm so excited for her and this new chapter in her life."

And while the former Disney duo—who played Gabriella Montez and Sharpay Evans in the iconic musical trilogy—have not spoken about the coincidence before, they have been keeping fans updated on their respective pregnancies.

In fact, Vanessa recently shared a snap of herself supporting Cole—who is currently playing for the Los Angeles Angels—at a recent baseball game, sporting her baby bump in a white bodycon dress.