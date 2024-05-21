Jennifer Lopez Briefly Brings Up Ben Affleck Amid Split Rumors

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet to publicly address rumors about the state of their marriage, that doesn't mean they're going to stop talking about each other altogether.
In fact, the singer recently brought up the actor while sharing the story of how she met Barbra Streisand.
As Lopez explained on the May 20 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she inherited her love of the EGOT winner from her mom. So when she ran into Streisand two decades ago, she recalled telling her, "Oh my god. I love you!"
Lopez said the Funny Girl star was very kind and even commented on the engagement ring she received from Affleck at the time.
"'So that's a big diamond,'" the Hustlers actress remembered her saying. "I was like, 'Yes, it is.'"
Lopez said Streisand also gave her movie advice and asked her how she dealt with all the fame—with the Second Act alum thinking, "You're the most famous person ever."
"It was so surreal," J.Lo continued, "but I was just so taken by her."
This wasn't the only time Lopez briefly mentioned Affleck during her interview with Jimmy Kimmel. While discussing her upcoming tour, the Grammy nominee was asked if her twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, will be joining her on the road. And while Lopez noted they'll be there for "some of it," she admitted "they don't want to be with mom all the time" now that they're 16.
"It's awkward for them," she explained. "I also do sexy things on stage. They're like, 'Who are you right now?' 'Cause they see me at home with a bun and no makeup and barefoot."
When Kimmel asked if Lopez does sexy things at home, she replied, "I do do sexy things at home sometimes, but they don't know that."
Lopez's interview comes amid speculation about her relationship with Affleck. After all, the couple—who reunited in 2021 nearly two decades after they split in the aughts and then wed in 2022—hadn't been photographed together for over a month until about mid-May. Not to mention, the "Let's Get Loud" artist liked an Instagram post about relationship red flags, and multiple outlets reported they're living apart.
Lopez also attended the 2024 Met Gala solo earlier this month—with Affleck's rep noting he's been busy filming The Accountant 2—and she went to the premiere of her new movie Atlas without him on May 20.
Still, Affleck—who shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—and Lopez were recently photographed smiling during a drive together and the pair continue to wear their wedding rings.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on their relationship but has yet to hear back.
For now, keep reading to learn more about how their love story began.