Jennifer Lopez Briefly Brings Up Ben Affleck Amid Split Rumors

While neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck have publicly commented on where their marriage stands, the singer did quickly mention the Oscar winner during her recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet to publicly address rumors about the state of their marriage, that doesn't mean they're going to stop talking about each other altogether.

In fact, the singer recently brought up the actor while sharing the story of how she met Barbra Streisand

As Lopez explained on the May 20 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she inherited her love of the EGOT winner from her mom. So when she ran into Streisand two decades ago, she recalled telling her, "Oh my god. I love you!"

Lopez said the Funny Girl star was very kind and even commented on the engagement ring she received from Affleck at the time. 

"'So that's a big diamond,'" the Hustlers actress remembered her saying. "I was like, 'Yes, it is.'" 

Lopez said Streisand also gave her movie advice and asked her how she dealt with all the fame—with the Second Act alum thinking, "You're the most famous person ever." 

"It was so surreal," J.Lo continued, "but I was just so taken by her."

This wasn't the only time Lopez briefly mentioned Affleck during her interview with Jimmy Kimmel. While discussing her upcoming tour, the Grammy nominee was asked if her twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, will be joining her on the road. And while Lopez noted they'll be there for "some of it," she admitted "they don't want to be with mom all the time" now that they're 16.

"It's awkward for them," she explained. "I also do sexy things on stage. They're like, 'Who are you right now?' 'Cause they see me at home with a bun and no makeup and barefoot."

When Kimmel asked if Lopez does sexy things at home, she replied, "I do do sexy things at home sometimes, but they don't know that."

Lopez's interview comes amid speculation about her relationship with Affleck. After all, the couple—who reunited in 2021 nearly two decades after they split in the aughts and then wed in 2022—hadn't been photographed together for over a month until about mid-May. Not to mention, the "Let's Get Loud" artist liked an Instagram post about relationship red flags, and multiple outlets reported they're living apart.

Lopez also attended the 2024 Met Gala solo earlier this month—with Affleck's rep noting he's been busy filming The Accountant 2—and she went to the premiere of her new movie Atlas without him on May 20.

Still, Affleck—who shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—and Lopez were recently photographed smiling during a drive together and the pair continue to wear their wedding rings.

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on their relationship but has yet to hear back.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

For now, keep reading to learn more about how their love story began.

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

June 2023: Red Carpet Fabulous

J.Lo steps out with Ben in support of his movie The Flash.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

February 2024: This Is Them...Now

Jennifer release This Is Me... Now, an album about her relationship with Ben. The record is accompanied by a musical film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Gotham/GC Images

March 2024: Jenny on the Block

The couple enjoys a day out in NYC on March 30, 2024.

