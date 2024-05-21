Jennifer Lopez Briefly Brings Up Ben Affleck Amid Split Rumors

Watch : Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Together Amid Breakup Rumors

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet to publicly address rumors about the state of their marriage, that doesn't mean they're going to stop talking about each other altogether.

In fact, the singer recently brought up the actor while sharing the story of how she met Barbra Streisand.

As Lopez explained on the May 20 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she inherited her love of the EGOT winner from her mom. So when she ran into Streisand two decades ago, she recalled telling her, "Oh my god. I love you!"

Lopez said the Funny Girl star was very kind and even commented on the engagement ring she received from Affleck at the time.

"'So that's a big diamond,'" the Hustlers actress remembered her saying. "I was like, 'Yes, it is.'"

Lopez said Streisand also gave her movie advice and asked her how she dealt with all the fame—with the Second Act alum thinking, "You're the most famous person ever."

"It was so surreal," J.Lo continued, "but I was just so taken by her."