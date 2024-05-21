Chris Pratt Shares Insight Into His Parenting Style With All 3 Kids

When it comes to parenthood, Chris Pratt knows nobody is purrfect.
The Garfield star, who is dad to three kids—11-year-old son Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris, and daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 23 months, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger—recently reflected on how the way he's raising his kids differs from his own childhood.
"I think there's a new age of parenting," he told E! News at the May 19 premiere of Garfield. "I grew up, I did exactly what my parents said all the time. I never knew I could say 'no' to my parents. And now I'm a guy who's not super—didn't have a super healthy grip on his own emotions. So we're trying to raise them in a way that they feel comfortable expressing themselves."
He continued, "They still know the meaning of the word 'no' from their mom. When it comes from me, they don't seem to know what that means. And I don't really know what to do about it, but we'll get there."
But as he navigates fatherhood, there is one thing that is always true for Chris: the love he feels for his three kids.
"They are cute and they're wonderful," he added of his children. "They're sweet, polite, kind, joyous little angels, and I love them." (For more with Chris, tune into E! News May 21 at 11 p.m.)
And as his kids get older, one of the Guardians of the Galaxy actor's joys has been to include them in his career.
Of Garfield—which premiered May 19 in theaters—Chris revealed, "I had a screening and my son saw the movie, loved it, and my girls have not seen it yet. But I'm gonna show them both together. It'll probably be Eloise's first movie."
And as a much-desired actor with a busy schedule, when an opportunity comes along that is also appropriate for the 44-year-old's kids, it's a win.
"It's one of the reasons it's such an easy yes," Chris explained. "If a job like this comes across, you know, I say, "Wow, of course I would love to lend my voice and spirit to this iconic character.' And it's all the better than my children can watch this movie and go, 'Whoa, that was my dad who did that. That's good. That's neat.'"
- Reporting by Paul Costabile
