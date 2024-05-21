NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Chris Pratt Shares Insight Into His Parenting Style With All 3 Kids

Chris Pratt—who shares son Jack with ex Anna Faris and daughters Lyla and Eloise with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger—revealed to E! News how his own childhood has informed his parenting style.

By Hayley Santaflorentina May 21, 2024 1:43 PM
When it comes to parenthood, Chris Pratt knows nobody is purrfect.

The Garfield star, who is dad to three kids—11-year-old son Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris, and daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 23 months, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger—recently reflected on how the way he's raising his kids differs from his own childhood. 

"I think there's a new age of parenting," he told E! News at the May 19 premiere of Garfield. "I grew up, I did exactly what my parents said all the time. I never knew I could say 'no' to my parents. And now I'm a guy who's not super—didn't have a super healthy grip on his own emotions. So we're trying to raise them in a way that they feel comfortable expressing themselves."

He continued, "They still know the meaning of the word 'no' from their mom. When it comes from me, they don't seem to know what that means. And I don't really know what to do about it, but we'll get there."

But as he navigates fatherhood, there is one thing that is always true for Chris: the love he feels for his three kids.

"They are cute and they're wonderful," he added of his children. "They're sweet, polite, kind, joyous little angels, and I love them." (For more with Chris, tune into E! News May 21 at 11 p.m.)

And as his kids get older, one of the Guardians of the Galaxy actor's joys has been to include them in his career.

Of Garfield—which premiered May 19 in theaters—Chris revealed, "I had a screening and my son saw the movie, loved it, and my girls have not seen it yet. But I'm gonna show them both together. It'll probably be Eloise's first movie."

And as a much-desired actor with a busy schedule, when an opportunity comes along that is also appropriate for the 44-year-old's kids, it's a win.

"It's one of the reasons it's such an easy yes," Chris explained. "If a job like this comes across, you know, I say, "Wow, of course I would love to lend my voice and spirit to this iconic character.' And it's all the better than my children can watch this movie and go, 'Whoa, that was my dad who did that. That's good. That's neat.'"

- Reporting by Paul Costabile

For more of Chris' sweetest parenting moments, keep reading. 

Instagram/Chris Pratt

Three's Company

Chris Pratt posted a sweet photo of his son Jack—who he shares with ex Anna Faris—eating breakfast with Lyla and Eloise, who the Guardians of the Galaxy star shares with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"Breakfast is served," he wrote on Instagram Stories in January 2024 amid a new wellness routine. "I'll be fasting til noon."

Instagram

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

"What a day!" Chris wrote on Instagram in July 2023 after catching a Los Angeles Dodgers game with his son. "Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement!"

Instagram/Chris Pratt

Sweet Memories

Chris received a special treat from his kids after returning home from an on-location shoot in May 2022.

Instagram/Katherine Schwarzenegger

Girl Dad

The Parks and Recreation alum rocked a "Girl Dad" shirt in June 2021.

Instagram/Katherine Schwarzenegger

Need a Lift?

Chris carried Lyla on his shoulders in a Father's Day 2022 tribute that Katherine shared.

Instagram/Katherine Schwarzenegger

Baby on Board

The Marvel actor and Eloise shared a sweet daddy-daughter moment in June 2022.

Instagram/Katherine Schwarzenegger

Three Generations

Lyla and Eloise went on a family walk with their dad and grandpa Arnold Schwarzenegger in this 2023 snapshot.

Instagram/Chris Pratt

Most Valuable Papa

Chris was Jack's MVP when he took the young boy to a Seattle Seahawks game in November 2023.

Instagram/Chris Pratt

All Dolled Up

"All I have to say is… Jack would never do this to me," Chris joked on Instagram after his daughters gave him a makeover in August 2023.

Instagram/Chris Pratt

Christmas Traditions

Chris set up Elf on a Shelf for his kids in December 2022.

Instagram/Katherine Schwarzenegger

What a Treat

The Jurassic World star went trick-or-treating with his daughter Lyla on Halloween 2023.

