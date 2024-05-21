Chris Pratt Shares Insight Into His Parenting Style With All 3 Kids

Watch : Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photo of All 3 Kids Together

When it comes to parenthood, Chris Pratt knows nobody is purrfect.

The Garfield star, who is dad to three kids—11-year-old son Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris, and daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 23 months, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger—recently reflected on how the way he's raising his kids differs from his own childhood.

"I think there's a new age of parenting," he told E! News at the May 19 premiere of Garfield. "I grew up, I did exactly what my parents said all the time. I never knew I could say 'no' to my parents. And now I'm a guy who's not super—didn't have a super healthy grip on his own emotions. So we're trying to raise them in a way that they feel comfortable expressing themselves."

He continued, "They still know the meaning of the word 'no' from their mom. When it comes from me, they don't seem to know what that means. And I don't really know what to do about it, but we'll get there."

But as he navigates fatherhood, there is one thing that is always true for Chris: the love he feels for his three kids.