Save 50% on Thousands of Target Items, 70% on Kate Spade, 70% on Gap, 60% on J.Crew & Memorial Day Deals

The life of a shopping enthusiast can be stressful, with temptation to spend every day (sometimes multiple times a day). As your trusted E! Shopping Editor, I'm here to make your day a whole lot brighter and your wallet a little heavier. I start my mornings diving into the digital aisles of hundreds of my favorite stores, all to bring you the absolute cream of the crop in deals and sales. Why? So you can skip the tedious scrolling and jump straight into the fun part— the shopping!
Today, I've rounded up a ton of discounts, including some early Memorial Day sale gems. Who says you have to wait for the holiday weekend to score big? Not me! From beauty essentials to fashion must-haves, home decor treasures, travel gear, and beyond, I've got all the juicy discounts right here in one place, just waiting for you to snap them up. So, let's dive in and treat ourselves to some serious savings, shall we?
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Gap Factory: Refresh your wardrobe with 70% off deals from Gap.
- IT Cosmetics: You only have 24 hours to get 50% off IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer + Serum. It delivers instant medium-level coverage and it clinically fades dark spots with continued use, per the brand.
- West Elm: Redecorate your home with 60% off Memorial Day deals from West Elm. Plus, use the code EXTRA20 to get an ADDITIONAL 20% off clearance items.
- Target: Target slashed prices up to 50% on thousands of items. Don't miss these major discounts on home decor, outdoor essentials, beauty products and more.
- Pottery Barn: Shop 50% off Memorial Day deals from Pottery Barn. Plus, get free shipping on thousands of items.
- J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles. Plus, an extra 20% off shoes and accessories.
- Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shoes and crossbodies.
- REI: Score 30% off deals on camping, running, hiking, camping, and climbing essentials.
- Rugs.com: Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs.
- OUAI: Get 25% off OUAI hair care, body care, fragrance, and more (discount applied at checkout).
- Patchology: Pamper yourself with 25% off Patchology eye gels and more game-changing products (discount applied at checkout).
- Zappos: Save 50% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
- Oribe: You only have a few hours to get 20% off all Oribe products (discount applied at checkout). My pick: Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Gap Deals
Refresh your wardrobe with 70% off deals from Gap.
More Fashion Deals
adidas: Use the code SUMMER to get an extra 30% off adidas sale items and 30% off full-price styles.
Aerie: Save 50% on all Aerie swimwear. Plus, get free shipping and returns.
Adina's Jewels: Get 50% off sitewide on jewelry (discount applied at checkout).
Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 50% off everything from Banana Republic Factory.
Bare Necessities: Sale into summer with 30% off swimwear, bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
Bloomingdale's: Treat yourself to 65% off deals from Bloomindale's.
Blue Nile: Save up to 30% on lab grown diamonds from Blue Nile.
Boohoo: Save 50% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags and accessories.
Cupshe: Save up to 85% on swimsuits and cover-ups.
DSW: Save 60% on clearance shoes. Plus, get an EXTRA 20% off with the code SALEAWAY.
Gap: Take 50% off sitewide and an EXTRA 50% off the Gap Sale Section.
Goop: Save up to 60% during the Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Biannual Sale.
Halara: Get 80% off trending activewear dresses and more from Halara.
Hollister: Buy 1, get 1 for 50% off on almost everything from Hollister.
J.Crew: Save 40% sitewide on J.Crew summer styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles. Plus, an extra 20% off shoes and accessories.
JW PEI: Use the code 24MM20 to get 20% off celeb-loved bags and accessories.
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shoes and crossbodies.
Lands' End: Get 40% off iconic Lands' End styles. Plus, you can save 60% on swimwear. Use the code ICONIC at checkout.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Nasty Gal: Save 60% on vacation styles and 50% on everything else.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop 70% off markdowns on Free People, Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Birkenstock, Stuart Weitzman, and more top brands from Nordstrom Rack.
North Face: Get 40% off select North Face styles.
Old Navy: Get 50% off Old Navy shorts, t-shirts, tank tops, and swimwear.
Reebok: Use the code MEMORIALDAY to save 65% sitewide and get an EXTRA 20% off sale styles.
Rothys: Use the code ROTHYS25 to get 25% off your Rothys order.
Steve Madden: Score 40% off deals during the Steve Madden Memorial Day Sale.
Stuart Weitzman: Use the code NEWSHOES25 to get 25% off Stuart Weitzman full-price styles. Plus, save 40% on markdowns.
Swimsuits For All: Save 50% on swimwear. Plus, get an extra 30% off.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
VICI: Use the code SHORTS40 to save 40% on VICI shorts.
White House Black Market: You can save 40% on summer must-haves.
Windsor: Get 65% off Windsor spring and summer styles.
Zappos: Save 50% on Free People, Sam Edelman, Brooks, Veja, Nine West, and more during the Zappos Memorial Day Sale.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer + Serum
You only have 24 hours to get 50% off IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer + Serum. It delivers instant medium-level coverage and it clinically fades dark spots with continued use, per the brand.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 40% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products.
Bluemercury: Use the code SUNSHINE to get 20% off sun products from M-61, Clinique, Kosas, Kiehl's, Peter Thomas Roth, and more top brands.
Dermstore: Use the code SUN to get 20% off celeb favorite brand EltaMD.
Exuviance: Get 30% off Exuviance skincare and bodycare products. Plus, get free gifts with purchase. My Obsession: Exuviance Exfoliating & Conditioning Foot Balm.
Fresh: Save up to 30% on Fresh skincare products during the Memorial Day Sale.
ghd: Take 15% off ghd flat irons. Plus get a free bag ($40 value).
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the code GLOW25 to get 25% off Herbivore super potent, plant-powered serums.
Keys Soulcare: Nab 15% off sunscreen from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare.
Kitsch: Use the code MDW25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Lancome: Save 30% on makeup and skincare from Lancome.
Laura Geller: Use the code EV10 to save 35% on Laura Geller makeup.
MAC Cosmetics: Save 25% on Mac Cosmetics essentials.
Makeup Eraser: Shop major Memorial Day discounts on Makeup Eraser products.
Mermade Hair: Get 25% off Mermade hair tools and styling products. Plus, free shipping when you spend $15+.
Milk Makeup: Save 25% when you spend $50+ on Milk Makeup. Use the code MILKFAM at checkout.
Murad: Use the code RETINAL to get 25% off Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment.
Nudestix: Use the promo code NUDEWEEKEND2024 to save 25% on your Nudestix purchase.
NuFACE: Shop 10% off last chance deals on NuFACE skincare devices and serums.
Oribe: You only have a few hours to get 20% off all Oribe products (discount applied at checkout). My pick: Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray.
OUAI: Get 25% off OUAI hair care, body care, fragrance, and more (discount applied at checkout).
Patchology: Pamper yourself with 25% off Patchology eye gels and more game-changing products (discount applied at checkout).
Philosophy: Build your dream skincare regimen with 25% off deals from Philosophy.
PMD: Level up your skincare with 25% discounts on LED devices.
QVC: Get $100 off the Dyson Airwrap Complete with Paddle Brush and Travel Pouch.
Shopbop: Use the code BEAUTY15 to get 15% off skincare, makeup, hair care, and more from Shopbop.
Supergoop!: Save 20% on all Supergoop! sunscreens.
T3: Use the code FF25 to get 25% off T3 curling irons, flat irons, hair dryers, and more.
Tula: Save 20% sitewide during the Tula Friends & Family Sale.
Verb: Use the code YAYSUMMER to get 25% off Verb hair care products.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
West Elm Deals
Redecorate your home with 60% off Memorial Day deals from West Elm. Plus, use the code EXTRA20 to get an ADDITIONAL 20% off clearance items.
More Home Deals
Albany Park: Nab 35% off sofas, chairs, and more from Albany Park.
Amerisleep: Get $450 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Anthropologie: Get an extra 40% off home items already on sale. Plus, save 30% on all other home items.
Apt2B: Save up to 35% on Apt2B furniture, decor, and more.
Avocado Mattress: Take 20% off certified organic Avocado Mattresses during the Memorial Day Sale.
Ban.do: Use the code HAPPY to get 50% off vases, rugs, blankets, and more.
Beast Health: Get into smoothie season with 20% off Beast blenders.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Save 70% on thousands of items from Bed Bath & Beyond.
Brooklinen: Save 20% on everything you need for summer relaxation.
Casper: Get 30% off mattresses and more during the Casper Memorial Day Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Cozy Earth: Score 25% off best-selling bedding and more from Cozy Earth.
Crate & Barrel: Get 30% off best-selling furniture and more deals from Crate & Barrel.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $170 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
Hexlad: Save up to $500 on Hexclad cookware sets.
Leesa: Take 30% off a Leesa mattress.
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Save 50% on Nest Bedding mattresses, linens, furniture, and more.
Pottery Barn: Shop 50% off Memorial Day deals from Pottery Barn. Plus, get free shipping on thousands of items.
Pottery Barn Kids: Don't miss these 60% off deals on kids decor, furniture, bedding and more.
Pottery Barn Teen: Get 60% off furniture, bedding, college must-haves, organizational products, and more.
Purple: Get up to $800 off a Purple mattress and base.
Raymour & Flanigan: Take 30% off living room must-haves, bedroom furniture, rugs, outdoor decor, and more.
Rugs.com: Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs.
Sleep Number: Save up to 50% during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale.
Sur La Table: Take 50% off during the Sur La Table Summer Clearance.
Wayfair: Don't miss 70% off clearance deals on home must-haves.
Williams Sonoma: Save up to 50% on cookware, cutlery, electronics, and more.
Yankee Candle: Save up to 50% sitewide on Yankee Candles.
More Deals
Target Deals
Target slashed prices up to 50% on thousands of items. Don't miss these major discounts on home decor, outdoor essentials, beauty products and more.
Away: Get $50 off any best-selling suitcase and bag combo from Away.
BruMate: Save 20% on select BruMate travel mugs.
Etsy: Get 30% off Father's Day gifts from Etsy.
Omaha Steaks: Shop 50% discounts from Omaha Steaks.
REI: Score 30% off deals on camping, running, hiking, camping, and climbing essentials.
Rifle Paper Co: Use the code BLOOM25 to save 25% sitewide.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 30% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
When is Memorial Day 2024?
Memorial Day falls on May 27, 2024.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
You can shop all Memorial Day Weekend. Or you can get a jump start with some early deals you can shop today.
What are the best Memorial Day deals?
Where can I find the best Memorial Day deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
