Perfect Match Trailer Reveals This Love Is Blind Villain Is Joining the Cast

They tried going in blind, and now these Love is Blind stars will rely on compatibility.
Including Trevor Sova, whose time as a contestant on season six of the dating series led to infamy when rumors circulated he'd had a secret, off-screen girlfriend while shooting the series. Though he denied the claims, Trevor's first go at reality TV love was unsuccessful.
Which is perhaps why he is one of four Love is Blind alum joining the second season cast of Netflix's Perfect Match, which brings together a group of singles from across the streaming giant's reality series to couple up and test their relationships through compatibility challenges.
And it looks like Trevor is taking his second chance at love in stride, telling the camera in the trailer for season two, "I'm here to redeem myself."
So who else is exchanging the pods for paradise? Trevor's fellow season six castmate Jessica Vestal, as well as season five's Izzy Zapata and season four's Micah Lussier.
It's Jessica, however, who seems to find herself at the center of drama. While telling the camera, "I do have a very specific type," the rest of the trailer appears to reveal that the 30-year-old and Too Hot To Handle's Harry Jowsey hit it off.
As Harry professes to in a confessional, "Jessica gets me excited about the future."
But soon, there appears to be trouble in paradise as Jess tells cameras, "I don't know what to believe," followed by The Mole's Dom Gabriel asking Harry, "If everyone's so genuine, why did you come here?"
And in a sneak preview of a heated conversation, while talking to an off-camera individual, Jess says, "You know who feels bad for you? No one."
But the Love is Blind alums aren't the only reality stars looking to find their fellow pea in a pod.
Season two of Perfect Match, in addition to the aforementioned cast members, will also include, Dated and Related's Alara Taneri, Chris Hahn and Kaz Bishop, Too Hot to Handle's Brittan Byrd, Christine Obanor, Dominique Defore, Elys Hutchinson, Holly Scarfone, Melinda Melrose, Nigel Jones and Steven Ditter, Squid Game:The Challenge's Bryan Constantin, The Trust's Tolú Ekundare, Surviving Paradise's Justin Assad, The Ultimatum's Jake Cunningham and The Circle's Xanthi Perdikomatis.
And with a cast like that, season two promises to be as steamy and dramatic as the first.
After all, Elys confesses to the camera, "I'm living in a mad house."
So don't miss the first six episodes of Perfect Match, which begin streaming on Netflix June 7. And in the meantime, keep reading to see when more of your favorite shows premiere this year.