Perfect Match Trailer Reveals This Love Is Blind Villain Is Joining the Cast

Watch : Love Is Blind’s Jess Dated This Netflix Star After Jimmy

They tried going in blind, and now these Love is Blind stars will rely on compatibility.

Including Trevor Sova, whose time as a contestant on season six of the dating series led to infamy when rumors circulated he'd had a secret, off-screen girlfriend while shooting the series. Though he denied the claims, Trevor's first go at reality TV love was unsuccessful.

Which is perhaps why he is one of four Love is Blind alum joining the second season cast of Netflix's Perfect Match, which brings together a group of singles from across the streaming giant's reality series to couple up and test their relationships through compatibility challenges.

And it looks like Trevor is taking his second chance at love in stride, telling the camera in the trailer for season two, "I'm here to redeem myself."

So who else is exchanging the pods for paradise? Trevor's fellow season six castmate Jessica Vestal, as well as season five's Izzy Zapata and season four's Micah Lussier.

It's Jessica, however, who seems to find herself at the center of drama. While telling the camera, "I do have a very specific type," the rest of the trailer appears to reveal that the 30-year-old and Too Hot To Handle's Harry Jowsey hit it off.