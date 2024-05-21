15 Hidden Home Finds That Prove Walmart Is the Best Place for Affordable Furniture

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for furniture can feel like a daunting task, especially when you're navigating the online marketplace. Precision is key—measurements must be spot-on, materials must be scrutinized, and the fine print requires a thorough read. Throw a tight budget into the mix, and the challenge gets even harder. This is where Walmart shines, particularly with its Better Homes & Gardens line, offering a wide array of stylish yet affordable pieces.
To make your search easier, I've sifted through thousands of items to bring you 15 standout pieces that balance style and functionality without breaking the bank. You'll find everything from chic storage units with trendy cane accents to jewel-toned velvet seating and a sleek bar cart ready to roll. There are even larger items like beds and sofas, all priced under $500. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for my top furniture finds from Walmart that are *add-to-cart worthy*.
Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Modern Chaise & Storage Ottoman
Crafted with a sturdy hardwood frame and plush ivory upholstery, the Juliet chaise offers a luxurious lounging experience with its sleek, body-contouring design. Paired with a versatile matching ottoman, it can serve as a footrest, extra seating, or even a makeshift coffee table.
Better Homes & Gardens Springwood Caning Side Table
Wrapped in a warm Light Honey finish with woven caned side panels, this round side table from the Better Homes & Gardens Springwood Collection offers a trendy, organic aesthetic. The spacious surface and middle shelf provide ample room for displaying items like lamps, plants, and magazines, while the rattan embellishments add a touch of tropical charm.
Better Homes & Gardens Springwood Wood Frame Sofa
With deep cushioning and a spacious seating area, this sofa is ideal for relaxation, whether you're binge-watching TV or hosting guests. Its sleek, modern design and warm olive shade ensure it effortlessly complements a range of home decor styles.
Better Homes & Gardens Fitzgerald Bar Cart
The Fitzgerald bar serving cart offers a sturdy, open design, providing convenient storage for bottles, glasses, and utensils of all sizes, along with three built-in wine bottle holders for secure transport. Despite its ample storage space across two shelves, the Fitzgerald remains compact, making it a versatile addition to any home, office, or apartment.
Better Homes & Gardens Springwood Entryway Hall Tree
This trendy bench, crafted from laminated particleboard with a charming woodgrain finish and rattan drawer fronts, offers both style and functionality. Hang coats and bags on the five chunky wood knobs, and neatly store shoes and accessories in the two deep drawers, all while enjoying the sleek leaning ladder design and padded bench seat—a perfect spot for slipping on your shoes.
Better Homes & Gardens Lillian Fluted End Table
Elevate your living or sitting room with this luxurious 22" height fluted end table, seamlessly blending style and functionality. Perfect for holding essentials like remotes, art deco, books, and drinks, its mesmerizing rounded surface offers ample space for all your comforts.
Better Homes & Gardens Springwood Caning Coffee Table
Infuse your living space with tropical charm using this round coffee table from the Better Homes & Gardens Springwood Collection, boasting a warm Light Honey finish and palm-inspired rattan side panels. With ample surface and bottom shelf space, it effortlessly accommodates books, remotes, snacks, and drinks, while adding a trendy, artisanal touch to your decor.
Better Homes & Gardens 4-Cube Storage Organizer
Simplify your storage with this versatile cube organizer, featuring four compartments for books, collectibles, and bins, and an open back for easy cord management. Sturdy and customizable, it pairs seamlessly with other Better Homes & Gardens organizers for a complete storage solution.
Better Homes & Gardens Springwood Cane TV Stand
Upgrade your entertainment setup with this credenza TV stand from the Better Homes & Gardens Springwood collection, featuring stylish tapered legs and decorative rattan door inserts. It offers adjustable shelves for storage, open display space, and a spacious top surface for up to a 60" TV, blending old-world charm with mid-century modern style.
Better Homes & Gardens Colton Upholstered Accent Bench
Beautifully upholstered in high-quality fabric, this accent bench combines complete comfort with a versatile, modern design perfect for any living room. Choose from three colorways.
Better Homes & Gardens Kelsey Full Metal Bed
The BHG Kelsey metal bed adds modern style to your bedroom with its curved headboard and footboard featuring decorative metal accents. Durable metal framing and adjustable base heights ensure stability, allowing use with or without a box spring.
Better Homes & Gardens Boucle Counter Stool
Indulge in both style and comfort with this ergonomic barstool, featuring a rounded seat and high curved back upholstered in durable Sherpa soft boucle fabric atop a timeless matte black steel frame. Designed for extended sitting, its 3.5-inch-thick padded seat ensures optimal relief, while features like anti-skid caps and adjustable gliders provide stability and protect your floors.
Better Homes & Gardens Springwood Caning 6-Drawer Dresser
Transform your bedroom with this modern double dresser, boasting a dark Charcoal finish and decorative rattan inserts in each drawer for a touch of old-world charm. Its spacious top surface and safety features like interlocking mechanisms and tip restraints ensure both style and peace of mind, creating a tropical retreat in your sleeping space.
Better Homes & Gardens Mira Swivel Chair
The Better Homes and Gardens Mira swivel chair in cream offers a modern yet inviting design, perfect for any space from living rooms to reading nooks. Crafted with plush teddy fabric and a solid wood frame, it ensures both comfort and style with its 360-degree swivel base for easy conversation.
Better Homes & Gardens Springwood Wishbone Chair 2 Pack
The Better Homes & Gardens Springwood wishbone chairs combine a stable, durable steel frame with a natural hand-woven paper rope seat for comfort and style. Featuring a Y-shaped cutout for added stability and an attractive design, these chairs offer aesthetics and functionality in one sleek package.
