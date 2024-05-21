NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Jennifer Garner Breaks Down in Tears Over Her and Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Graduating School

Jennifer Garner shared precious photos of herself tearing up as her and Ben Affleck's eldest daughter Violet, 18, graduated high school.

Jennifer Garner is experiencing bittersweet joy. 

The 13 Going on 30 actress shared she's feeling emotional because her and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet, 18, recently hit a major milestone by finishing high school. 

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate," she wrote on Instagram May 20. "bless our hearts."

One photo showed Jennifer crying in a crowd while clapping for the grads, while another shot captured her wiping away tears on the outdoor campus.

However, the 52-year-old seemingly had a close call and almost missed the festivities, as she posted a video from a plane of her saying, "How are we going to make it? What are we going to do?"

Although Jennifer—who also shares kids Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Ben—didn't share photos of Violet in her cap and gown, she's shared other updates on how her eldest has been preparing for her next chapter. 

photos
Jennifer Garner's Best Looks

In fact, Jennifer explained in November that Violet was in the middle of the college application process.

"The excitement and stress go hand-in-hand," she shared on Live with Kelly and Mark at the time. "She's handling it like a champ and she's totally in charge. She's a self-starter." 

The Alias star—who has been dating John Miller since 2018—added, "I'm proud of her no matter what." 

But even as her kids get older, some things never change, including her sweet Mother's Day tradition with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. 

"I have one ask, and it is that when my kids were really little, on some Mother's Day, they all sat on my lap one after the other all at once for a picture," she said on the Kelly Corrigan Wonders podcast in May. "And I want that picture every year, even though it's ridiculous at this point. They're so big. But I make them take it and they are just like, 'Mom.' But that's my ask."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Read on to see more celebrities' kids who've graduated over the past year.

Instagram / Liv Tyler
Milo William Langdon

On June 30, 2023, Liv Tyler, a mother of three, shared this Instagram photo of her and ex-husband Royston Langdon's son, 18, at his high school graduation with her and his little sister Lula Rose Gardner, 6, who the actress shares with ex Dave Gardner

Liv wrote, "Milo the graduate !!!!!!!"

Instagram
Kulture Kiari Cephus

"My baby moving on up. I'm an emotional proud mommy," Cardi B said, as her and Offset's daughter graduated from pre-kindergarten.

Instagram
Finley and Harper Lockwood

Priscilla Presley celebrated the middle school graduation of her 14-year-old grandkids, Finley and Harper Lockwood, whose parents are Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood. She shared a family photo with the twins and granddaughter Riley Keough on June 16, writing, "Happy Graduation girls! You're now in high school!!!"

TikTok / Mama June Shannon
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson

The star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and daughter of Mama June Shannon graduated from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia on May 20, 2023.

Instagram / Alex Rodriguez
Natasha Rodriguez

The eldest of Alex Rodriguez' two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis graduated high school May 19. "Yesterday was bittersweet. Tashi," the New York Yankees star wrote on Instagram a day later. "I can't make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out in the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself."

He continued, "As you move on from one chapter to the next, I'm most proud of who you are as a person. Honest, kind, compassionate, intuitive and wise beyond your years. As your father, I'm supposed to be your role model. But for the last 18 years, you've been mine. Proud of you always! Love, Daddy."

Instagram / Maci Bookout
Bentley Edwards

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout and her family celebrate her eldest son's middle school graduation.

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

"#HappyGraduation and congrats," Kelly Ripa captioned pics from her and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola's NYU graduation. "we are so proud of you."

Instagram
Gia Giudice

"I am so proud of my devoted and intelligent daughter, Gia, for graduating a stellar university," Teresa wrote on Instagram alongside this photo from Gia's graduation, "a huge milestone to accomplish in life."

Instagram
Ava Sambora

"Such a proud mama," Heather Locklear wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations my baby, with your masters in MFT. With your hard work and perseverance and kind heart."

Instagram
Quincy Morgan

"The proudest day of my life," Sonja Morgan wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of daughter Quincy. "My darling daughter graduated Summa Cum Laude at The University of Penn."

Instagram
Paris Brosnan

"Dearest Paris, Heartfelt congratulations on your graduation from Loyola Marymount University School of Film & Television," Pierce Brosnan captioned this graduation snap. "Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place."

SplashNews.com
Sasha Obama

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama attended daughter Sasha's college graduation at USC.

