Jennifer Garner Breaks Down in Tears Over Her and Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Graduating School

Jennifer Garner is experiencing bittersweet joy.

The 13 Going on 30 actress shared she's feeling emotional because her and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet, 18, recently hit a major milestone by finishing high school.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate," she wrote on Instagram May 20. "bless our hearts."

One photo showed Jennifer crying in a crowd while clapping for the grads, while another shot captured her wiping away tears on the outdoor campus.

However, the 52-year-old seemingly had a close call and almost missed the festivities, as she posted a video from a plane of her saying, "How are we going to make it? What are we going to do?"

Although Jennifer—who also shares kids Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Ben—didn't share photos of Violet in her cap and gown, she's shared other updates on how her eldest has been preparing for her next chapter.