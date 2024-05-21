Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Ivey Graduates Kindergarten in Adorable Photo With Big Sis Maddie

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Looks All Grown Up in Prom Pics

Jamie Lynn Spears will make you see all of the things that her daughter Ivey can be.

After all, the Zoey 101 alum's 6-year-old, who she shares with husband Jamie Watson, recently graduated from kindergarten. As seen in photos shared on Instagram May 17, Ivey was fêted by family—including big sis Maddie, who Jamie Lynn shares with ex Casey Aldridge—in honor of her academic milestone.

In one picture, Jamie Lynn, 33, posed alongside her daughters outside of their home's front porch. Another snapshot showed Ivey proudly holding up her diploma, jokingly blocking out her 15-year-old sister's face.

Other images included one of Ivey at dinner with her grandma Lynne Spears as well as her official graduation portrait, which showed the little one in a white gown and matching cap. As Jamie Lynn—the younger sister of Britney Spears—noted in the caption, "Kindergarten Graduate."

Ivey's graduation comes a month after her 6th birthday. For the special occasion, Jamie Lynn threw an American Girl-themed party, with Ivey and her friends spending the day playing with dolls.