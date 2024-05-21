NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Ivey Graduates Kindergarten in Adorable Photo With Big Sis Maddie

Jamie Lynn Spears' 6-year-old daughter Ivey graduated from kindergarten, celebrating the academic milestone by posing with her big sister Maddie, 15, in a series of family photos.

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie Looks All Grown Up in Prom Pics

Jamie Lynn Spears will make you see all of the things that her daughter Ivey can be.

After all, the Zoey 101 alum's 6-year-old, who she shares with husband Jamie Watson, recently graduated from kindergarten. As seen in photos shared on Instagram May 17, Ivey was fêted by family—including big sis Maddie, who Jamie Lynn shares with ex Casey Aldridge—in honor of her academic milestone.

In one picture, Jamie Lynn, 33, posed alongside her daughters outside of their home's front porch. Another snapshot showed Ivey proudly holding up her diploma, jokingly blocking out her 15-year-old sister's face.

Other images included one of Ivey at dinner with her grandma Lynne Spears as well as her official graduation portrait, which showed the little one in a white gown and matching cap. As Jamie Lynn—the younger sister of Britney Spears—noted in the caption, "Kindergarten Graduate."

Ivey's graduation comes a month after her 6th birthday. For the special occasion, Jamie Lynn threw an American Girl-themed party, with Ivey and her friends spending the day playing with dolls. 

photos
All the Biggest Bombshells From Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir

Sharing a video montage of the celebration, the Sweet Magnolias actress wrote on Instagram, "Loved celebrating our little American girl doll."

 

The fun-filled bash also fell on the same weekend of Maddie's junior prom, which Jamie Lynn quipped made it hard to "wrap my head around how fast they grow up on us."

"Mama is tired," she joked in an April 15 post, adding another in a week later that showed Maddie in her Barbie-pink prom dress with her date, "5 to 15 happens reallll quick."

For more of Jamie Lynn's cutest family moments with her kids, keep reading. 

Bring Your Kids to Work Day

Jamie Lynn Spears was joined by her daughters Maddie Watson (who she shares with ex Casey Aldridge) and Ivey Watson (who she shares with husband Jamie Watson) on the set of Zoey 102 in 2023.

Mini Milestones

Jamie Lynn and Maddie celebrated Ivey's kindergarten graduation in May 2024.

Prom Night

Maddie looked all grown up posing next to her mom and her date before her junior prom in April 2024.

Under the Christmas Tree

The family was feeling festive on Christmas 2023.

Instagram

Motherhood Moments

"I know motherhood is one of the hardest job at times, and how the mother/child relationships can be really complicated as well," Jamie Lynn captioned this throwback photo on Mother's Day 2023. "I really try to not take any of it for granted though, even when the kids or my mom are making me lose my mind."

Hoppy Family

Jamie Lynn celebrated Easter 2023 with her husband and two daughters.

Homecoming Surprise

The Sweet Magnolias actress said she drove seven hours to surprise Maddie at her homecoming in 2022, writing on Instagram, "Nothing else I’d rather do & Nowhere else I’d rather be."

Bath Time

Jamie Lynn proved that a mom's job is never done in this 2020 snap, which she captioned: "Been making hotels and buses all around the world feel like home since I can remember, and now I get to make those same kind of memories with my girls."

