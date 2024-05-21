Camila Cabello Shares How She Lost Her Virginity

Camila Cabello isn't crying in the club over how she lost her virginity.
In fact, the Fifth Harmony alum looks back fondly at the first time she had sex, revealing that her first boyfriend Matthew Hussey—who she dated from 2018 to 2019—was the one who took her v-card when she was 20 years old.
"That was my first relationship," she shared on the May 20 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. "It was late for my first time."
Camila said she felt "lonely" before dating Matthew because she had never been in a romantic relationship during her teen years. However, after the two clicked backstage during a 2018 appearance on Today, everything changed for Camila—both in and out of the bedroom.
"It was literally lovemaking," the 27-year-old said of her first intimate moment with Matthew, now 36. "It was beautiful."
Camila went on to note that Matthew's background as a relationship coach "honestly made him a great partner" in general.
"He was a really great person," she raved. "It was like the perfect first relationship."
Camilla added that the Get The Guy: Learn Secrets of the Male Mind to Find the Man You Want and the Love You Deserve author also "expanded my world" intellectually, introducing her to new passions outside of music.
"It was like, 'Oh my god, have you ever seen Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown? And have you ever seen Studio Ghibli films?'" she recalled. "He just really expanded my references."
Following her breakup with Matthew, Camila went on to date her "Señorita" collaborator Shawn Mendes. The pair were together for two years before calling it quits in November 2021, though they briefly rekindled their romance in April 2023.
Still, Camila remains on good terms with the "Stitches" musician.
"I will always care about him and love him, he's such a good person," she said of Shawn, 25, while appearing on Call Her Daddy this March. "I'm lucky cause some people have exes who are awful—and he is not. He's a really kind, good person."
