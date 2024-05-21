Camila Cabello Shares How She Lost Her Virginity

Watch : Camila Cabello Reveals Wardrobe Meltdown at the 2024 Met Gala

Camila Cabello isn't crying in the club over how she lost her virginity.

In fact, the Fifth Harmony alum looks back fondly at the first time she had sex, revealing that her first boyfriend Matthew Hussey—who she dated from 2018 to 2019—was the one who took her v-card when she was 20 years old.

"That was my first relationship," she shared on the May 20 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. "It was late for my first time."

Camila said she felt "lonely" before dating Matthew because she had never been in a romantic relationship during her teen years. However, after the two clicked backstage during a 2018 appearance on Today, everything changed for Camila—both in and out of the bedroom.

"It was literally lovemaking," the 27-year-old said of her first intimate moment with Matthew, now 36. "It was beautiful."

Camila went on to note that Matthew's background as a relationship coach "honestly made him a great partner" in general.