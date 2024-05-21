Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Teases Major Update on Baby Plans With G Flip

Watch : Chrishell Stause and G Flip Reveal How They Keep Their Relationship Spicy

Chrishell Stause is ready to close the deal on some news.

The Selling Sunset star revealed that the next season of the Netflix reality show will give fans more insight on where she and spouse G Flip stand on their baby plans.

"You have to tune in to season eight," Chrishell exclusively told E! News at the Netflix FYSEE Reali-Tea Event May 18. "We actually did give the update."

She cryptically continued, "But I still have a little bit more peace until the show comes out—I'm gonna enjoy it."

Chrishell—who tied the knot with G Flip in May 2023—added that some of the couple's more private moments will also be shown on season eight, "but not a ton."

"It is something that we share and open up, where we're at with everything," the 42-year-old noted. "So I think people will be excited to see more of that."

Indeed, Chrishell and G Flip have been candid about their spicy romance, as well as their desire to start a family.