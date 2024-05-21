NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Exclusive

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Teases Major Update on Baby Plans With G Flip

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause exclusively told E! News that season eight will include some news about her family journey with G Flip after previously saying she wants to adopt a child.

By Lindsay Weinberg May 21, 2024 12:44 AMTags
BabiesExclusivesCouplesCelebritiesSelling SunsetChrishell Stause
Watch: Chrishell Stause and G Flip Reveal How They Keep Their Relationship Spicy

Chrishell Stause is ready to close the deal on some news.

The Selling Sunset star revealed that the next season of the Netflix reality show will give fans more insight on where she and spouse G Flip stand on their baby plans.

"You have to tune in to season eight," Chrishell exclusively told E! News at the Netflix FYSEE Reali-Tea Event May 18. "We actually did give the update."

She cryptically continued, "But I still have a little bit more peace until the show comes out—I'm gonna enjoy it."

Chrishell—who tied the knot with G Flip in May 2023—added that some of the couple's more private moments will also be shown on season eight, "but not a ton." 

"It is something that we share and open up, where we're at with everything," the 42-year-old noted. "So I think people will be excited to see more of that."

Indeed, Chrishell and G Flip have been candid about their spicy romance, as well as their desire to start a family.

photos
The Love Lives of Selling Sunset Stars

"I definitely see children in my future," G Flip (real name Georgia Flipo) shared in 2022 on the People Every Day podcast. "Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we're very transparent about that."

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Marries Evan McClintock

2

Zac Brown's Ex Kelly Yazdi Says She Won’t "Be Silenced" Amid Divorce

3

Ben Affleck Once Shared His & Jennifer Lopez's Different Privacy Views

As for Chrishell, she explained in season six that the pair were taking it slow, but knew that adoption would be the best fit when the time came.

"With G, I feel like that pressure is off," she said. "When we want to do it, we want to adopt." 

Read on to flip over more adorable photos of Chrishell and G Flip.

—Reporting by Jacqueline Gomez

Instagram
Sealed With a Kiss

For G Flip's 28th birthday in September, Chrishell Stause penned a sweet tribute, writing on Instagram, "Even though I could list a million things I love about you, your kind genuine heart is my absolute favorite."

Instagram
Sunset Stroll

The duo posed for a selfie while walking hand-in-hand.

Instagram
Floating on Air

The couple shared a laugh while taking over a swing set. 

Instagram
Selfie Status

"Chrishell invited me as her plus 1 and I invited my nipples as a plus 2," G Flip captioned a March Instagram post. "The shirt was flying open all night."

Instagram
Twinning

The duo sported matching outfits over the Christmas holidays.

Instagram
Vacation Bound

Chrishell joined G Flip on a trip to Australia.

Instagram
"Aussie Vibes"

The duo soaked up the sun together.

Instagram
Home Is Where the Heart Is

Chrishell captioned this sweet Instagram snap, "Just a random drop of a few looks but more importantly lots of people I love."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Award-Worthy Photo

The stars attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Cuties

The pair had cameras flashing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The Look of Love

G Flip and Chrishell attended the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills in March...

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Strike a Pose

...where they posed for heartwarming pics.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Marries Evan McClintock

2

Zac Brown's Ex Kelly Yazdi Says She Won’t "Be Silenced" Amid Divorce

3

Ben Affleck Once Shared His & Jennifer Lopez's Different Privacy Views

4

Jessica Biel Cuts Hair to Debut 7th Heaven-Style Transformation

5

Kristin Chenoweth Shares She Was Abused While Reacting to Diddy Video