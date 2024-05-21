The Skinny Confidential Just Launched A Mini Version Of Its Cult-Fave Ice Roller, & We're Obsessed

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Get ready to take your skincare game up a notch with The Skinny Confidential — your ultimate destination for all things fab and fresh in beauty. Loved by beauty mavens everywhere, this brand has earned its stripes for its luxe yet laid-back approach to skincare. It's all about making self-care feel like a pampering session, not a chore. And now, the brand is dropping its latest must-have: the Mint Roller.
Think of it as a pocket-sized version of the its cult-fave Hot Mess Ice Roller: compact, chic, and packed with all the skin-loving goodness you need for that enviable glow. From reducing puffiness to boosting circulation, this little roller does it all, and it's about to become your new secret weapon for flawless skin. So, grab a cuppa and get cozy as we spill all the deets on why the Mini Mint Roller is about to become your new skincare obsession.
Mint Roller
Experience the refreshing power of cold therapy with The Skinny Confidential's Mint Roller. This compact and charming tool offers double the benefits with its V-shaped contouring side and smooth de-puffing side, helping tighten and firm your skin while reducing redness, visibly shrinking pores & more. Crafted from solid aluminum, it stays cold longer than traditional rollers, making it the perfect on-the-go companion for a quick pick-me-up wherever you are.
Hot Mess Ice Roller
Meet the Mint Roller's cool older sister: the OG, cult-favorite Hot Mess Ice Roller. Crafted from durable aluminum, it retains its chill for extended periods, swiftly reducing puffiness and redness while enhancing circulation for a radiant complexion. With the added perks of minimizing pore size and aiding lymphatic drainage, it's your secret weapon for smoother, revitalized skin.
"This is by far the BEST purchase!! I can immediately see the difference in my skin. Especially since I typically wake up looking puffy, the hot mess ice roller takes care of that. I feel more confident after using this! I use it every morning and throughout the day! I even got my boyfriend hooked on it!"
"This little guy is 100% worth the hype and the price tag. I had a plastic one before and upgrade to this for many reasons. I had a little apprehension because of the price but I decided to treat myself and so glad I did. I absolutely love this thing. I have allergies to literally everything so I tend to have puffy eyes especially in the morning and this takes the swelling away within minutes. It helps with inflammation. And redness. It's just perfect. 10/10 recommend"
"This roller is a complete game changer! I honestly have no idea how I went so long without it - it's completely elevated my skincare routine & depuffs my face instantly. It's the perfect weight, keeps cold for 10+ mins and the imprinted thumb print is such a unique touch & added bonus. I take it EVERYWHERE & use it multiple times a day. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE!!"
"I finally caved and got this for myself. I had low expectations. I am absolutely obsessed with this. When Lauren says this thing stays cold, she means it. I left it out on my nightstand after using it and it was still cold the next morning. It is so well made and thought out. I am so glad I bought this."
"There really is nothing else like this on the market - the best ice roller, hands down! Gets cold faster and stays cold longer than any other ice roller, and is sturdier and easier to use than all the others ones I've tried. The results are immediate, the best way to depuff in the morning and give your face a good wake up so you don't look or feel so tired. Also, I grab this when I have a headache, allergies, or when I'm congested and it gives such good relief. This is a must have, I promise."
In the mood to shop more game-changing beauty picks from The Skinny Confidential? Check out their new sunscreen that dropped last month — not only does it provide UV protection, it also helps tighten skin!