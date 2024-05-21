NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Jennifer Lopez Puts Her Wedding Ring on Display on Red Carpet Amid Ben Affleck Breakup Rumors

Jennifer Lopez was spotted with her wedding ring from husband Ben Affleck amid rumors that the couple are experiencing marital troubles. See her on the red carpet at the Atlas premiere.

By Gabrielle Chung May 21, 2024 2:57 AMTags
Jennifer LopezBen AffleckCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Together Amid Breakup Rumors

This is Jennifer Lopez...now.

Amid rumors that her marriage to Ben Affleck is on the rocks, the multi-hyphenate performer stepped out with her wedding ring on full display at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix movie Atlas May 20.

For the red carpet occasion, J.Lo donned a ivory tube top and black mermaid skirt with a statement necklace and matching earrings adorned with green stones. The platinum band she shares with Ben—who she married in Las Vegas in July 2022, before saying "I do" again a month later in Georgia—was seen on her left hand.

The sighting comes just a day after the couple were spotted driving around L.A. together: Jennifer, 54, and Ben, 51, attended a family event before they heading to BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, according to TMZ. During the May 19 outing, Ben had his wedding band on full displayed, while the "Jenny From the Block" singer kept her hands in her pockets as the two walked alongside each other in a parking lot.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

Speculation of marital problems between the pair started to surfaced in early May, when Ben did not accompany Jennifer to the 2024 Met Gala, which she co-chaired. While a rep told E! News at the time that the Oscar winner's absence was due to his filming schedule for The Accountant 2, Jennifer recently raised eyebrows when she "liked" an Instagram post that read in part, "You can't build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rumblings of trouble in paradise continued as multiple outlets reported on May 17 that the couple were living apart.

However, Jennifer and Ben have had their share of ups and downs over the years. After all, they first broke up in 2003 before rekindling their romance two decades later, years after Jennifer welcomed 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony and Ben became dad to kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex Jennifer Garner.

"Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life," Jennifer recounted in a 2022 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "I honestly felt like I was going to die."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

But after going down "separate paths," the Wedding Planner alum believes her and Ben's love story "does have a happy ending."

"Once we got whole enough, complete enough, loved ourselves enough and could stand on our own two feet really completely, as the universe had it, we were bought into each other's lives again," she noted. "It was like a crack in the clouds and the sun came through."

For a deep dive into what Jennifer has called "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," keep reading.

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

June 2023: Red Carpet Fabulous

J.Lo steps out with Ben in support of his movie The Flash.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

February 2024: This Is Them...Now

Jennifer release This Is Me... Now, an album about her relationship with Ben. The record is accompanied by a musical film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Gotham/GC Images

March 2024: Jenny on the Block

The couple enjoys a day out in NYC on March 30, 2024.

