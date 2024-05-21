Jennifer Lopez Puts Her Wedding Ring on Display on Red Carpet Amid Ben Affleck Breakup Rumors

Watch : Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Together Amid Breakup Rumors

This is Jennifer Lopez...now.

Amid rumors that her marriage to Ben Affleck is on the rocks, the multi-hyphenate performer stepped out with her wedding ring on full display at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix movie Atlas May 20.

For the red carpet occasion, J.Lo donned a ivory tube top and black mermaid skirt with a statement necklace and matching earrings adorned with green stones. The platinum band she shares with Ben—who she married in Las Vegas in July 2022, before saying "I do" again a month later in Georgia—was seen on her left hand.

The sighting comes just a day after the couple were spotted driving around L.A. together: Jennifer, 54, and Ben, 51, attended a family event before they heading to BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, according to TMZ. During the May 19 outing, Ben had his wedding band on full displayed, while the "Jenny From the Block" singer kept her hands in her pockets as the two walked alongside each other in a parking lot.