Anne Hathaway's White-Hot Corset Gown Is From Gap—Yes, Really

Anne Hathaway, are you wearing...a Gap shirt-dress? Yes, she is.
The Devil Wears Prada star swapped out the much-coveted Chanel boots Emily (Emily Blunt) envies in the 2006 film for a white-hot, cinched gown custom-made by Zac Posen, who is the creative director of the beloved fashion retailer.
Anne showcased her jaw-dropping look while attending a Bulgari event in Rome on May 20. (Safe to say Emily would still be jealous.)
The design's wide collars doubled as straps, which were draped off her shoulders for added drama. The shirt was also unbuttoned at the top and bottom, creating a sexy silhouette with its plunging neckline and ultra-thigh-high slit.
But to avoid a NSFW moment, Anne wore a semi-sheer corset and pleated shorts underneath, both of which were custom Gap. As for the finishing touches? The 41-year-old slipped into white pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with flashy jewelry pieces from Bulgari, of course.
Although Anne wore a bespoke look from Gap, InStyle reports that the brand will soon release a similar style for fans to shop.
As of late, the Idea of You actress has pushed the fashion boundaries and brought a fashion fantasy to every red carpet.
"What's more stylish than a woman who is embodying her ultimate essence and dressing the part?" Anne's stylist Erin Walsh told E! News in May 2023. "Anne is beautiful inside and out."
If anything, this is one of the reasons fans are connecting with the actress, according to Erin, because her clothes are a reflection of her inner self.
"People are searching for more in the people they look up to," the stylist explained. "It's a visceral thing—everyone wants to feel like they're enough, like they're beautiful, like they have a purpose and have substance. It's very inspiring to see someone actually glowing."
She added, "It resonates because people want to feel it themselves."
