Anne Hathaway's White-Hot Corset Gown Is From Gap—Yes, Really

Watch : Anne Hathaway Channels ‘Devil Wears Prada’ With New Hair Transformation!

Anne Hathaway, are you wearing...a Gap shirt-dress? Yes, she is.

The Devil Wears Prada star swapped out the much-coveted Chanel boots Emily (Emily Blunt) envies in the 2006 film for a white-hot, cinched gown custom-made by Zac Posen, who is the creative director of the beloved fashion retailer.

Anne showcased her jaw-dropping look while attending a Bulgari event in Rome on May 20. (Safe to say Emily would still be jealous.)

The design's wide collars doubled as straps, which were draped off her shoulders for added drama. The shirt was also unbuttoned at the top and bottom, creating a sexy silhouette with its plunging neckline and ultra-thigh-high slit.

But to avoid a NSFW moment, Anne wore a semi-sheer corset and pleated shorts underneath, both of which were custom Gap. As for the finishing touches? The 41-year-old slipped into white pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with flashy jewelry pieces from Bulgari, of course.