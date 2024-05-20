Will Daniel Radcliffe Join the Harry Potter TV Series? He Says…

Watch : ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Everything You Need to Know About the New Series

Daniel Radcliffe is reaching for his invisibility cloak.

The actor—who played The Boy Who Lived in all eight Harry Potter movies—said it's unlikely that he'll make an appearance in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series when it hits Max in 2026.

"I don't think so," he exclusively told E! News at the Drama League Awards May 17, explaining that he feels producers would like to keep the two franchises separate. "I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don't know if it would work to have us do anything in it."

But it's for the best, according to Radcliffe, who is not itching to don his Hogwarts robes again. As he noted in his E! interview, airing May 20 at 11 p.m., "I'm very happy to just watch along with everyone else."

However, the door still might be cracked open a smidge, as Radcliffe kept coy on what his answer would be if the Max production did ask him to return.