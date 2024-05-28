See Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke's Vicious Post-Breakup Showdown in Summer House Reunion Trailer

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Backtracks on Carl Radke "Cocaine" Comments

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are going to war.

The former couple face off over their bitter 2023 breakup in the first look at Summer House's explosive season eight reunion.

"He told a lot of lies," Lindsay claims in the May 28 trailer, while her ex-fiancé insists, "There's just been quite a few things since we broke up that just aren't true."

And when it comes to the showdown between Carl, who called off their wedding last August, and Lindsay, her BFF and costar Gabby Prescod says she hopes "he's s--ting his pants right now."

During the sit-down, host Andy Cohen asks the cast, "Who thinks Carl was afraid of Lindsay?" to which every single person—including Lindsay and Carl—raises their hand in agreement.

However, Carl denies he intended to break up with Lindsay when they sat down to discuss their relationship problems last summer.

"I did not walk out of the apartment that day wanting to end the relationship," he shares. "I'd hoped it would go differently."