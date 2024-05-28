NewsPhotosVideosMemorial Day SalesE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

See Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke's Vicious Post-Breakup Showdown in Summer House Reunion Trailer

Former fiancés Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are going to war and calling out each other's "lies" after he called off their engagement in first look at Summer House's season eight reunion.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are going to war.

The former couple face off over their bitter 2023 breakup in the first look at Summer House's explosive season eight reunion.

"He told a lot of lies," Lindsay claims in the May 28 trailer, while her ex-fiancé insists, "There's just been quite a few things since we broke up that just aren't true."

And when it comes to the showdown between Carl, who called off their wedding last August, and Lindsay, her BFF and costar Gabby Prescod says she hopes "he's s--ting his pants right now."

During the sit-down, host Andy Cohen asks the cast, "Who thinks Carl was afraid of Lindsay?" to which every single person—including Lindsay and Carl—raises their hand in agreement.

However, Carl denies he intended to break up with Lindsay when they sat down to discuss their relationship problems last summer.

"I did not walk out of the apartment that day wanting to end the relationship," he shares. "I'd hoped it would go differently."

photos
Summer House Season 8 Cast Photos

The confession shocks Lindsay, who claps back, "He told me he had to have the cameras there."

The argument intensifies when Carl makes a remark about their post-breakup living situation, noting, "You have the apartment, I paid half the rent for nine months!" to which she retorts, "You want a pat on the back for that?!"

But Carl and Lindsay aren't the only couple hashing out their issues. Amanda Batula shares some new insight into what caused the distance between her and husband Kyle Cooke this season.

"I was becoming very depressed," an emotional Amanda explains. "So, I could see how he felt lonely, because I felt lonely too."

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Summer House's two-part reunion kicks off Thursday, June 6, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Extended and uncensored versions of the shocking reunion will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Keep reading for a closer look at the cast's sizzling season eight reunion looks.

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Kyle Cooke

For full fashion credits, head to BravoTV.com.

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Danielle Olivera

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Ciara Miller

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

West Wilson

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Paige DeSorbo

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Lindsay Hubbard

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Gabby Prescod

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Carl Radke

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Jesse Solomon

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Amanda Batula

