Why Eva Longoria Says Her 5-Year-Old Son Santiago Is "Very Bougie"

Eva Longoria's son Santiago has a desperate case of FOMO.

In fact, the Desperate Housewives alum joked that her 5-year-old—who she shares with husband José Bastón—was "really upset" about how she was at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival without him.

"My son is very bougie," Eva quipped to E! News during the Breaking Through The Lens (BTTL) Gala in partnership with Campari, entitled "Transcending Borders," at the festival on May 19. "It's the first year I haven't brought him and he's like, "You're going to the south of France without me?'"

However, the 49-year-old clarified that Santiago is "actually very humble and really sweet," and only felt like he was missing out because he's "always traveling with me."

And since the mother-son duo spends so much together, Eva said Santiago is actually her biggest teacher for all of life's lessons—whether it's about patience or unconditional love.

"I've learned everything from my son," The Flamin' Hot director explained. "He's constantly teaching me every single day."

She added, "People think parents teach kids. Kids teach us."