Exclusive

Why Eva Longoria Says Her 5-Year-Old Son Santiago Is "Very Bougie"

In an interview with E! News, Eva Longoria joked that her and husband José Bastón's 5-year-old son Santiago was "really upset" about not accompanying her to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

By Gabrielle Chung May 20, 2024 9:55 PMTags
Watch: From Soaps to Stardom: Michael B Jordan, Eva Longoria, Kelly Rippa & More!

Eva Longoria's son Santiago has a desperate case of FOMO.

In fact, the Desperate Housewives alum joked that her 5-year-old—who she shares with husband José Bastón—was "really upset" about how she was at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival without him. 

"My son is very bougie," Eva quipped to E! News during the Breaking Through The Lens (BTTL) Gala in partnership with Campari, entitled "Transcending Borders," at the festival on May 19. "It's the first year I haven't brought him and he's like, "You're going to the south of France without me?'"

However, the 49-year-old clarified that Santiago is "actually very humble and really sweet," and only felt like he was missing out because he's "always traveling with me."

And since the mother-son duo spends so much together, Eva said Santiago is actually her biggest teacher for all of life's lessons—whether it's about patience or unconditional love.

"I've learned everything from my son," The Flamin' Hot director explained. "He's constantly teaching me every single day."

She added, "People think parents teach kids. Kids teach us."

photos
Eva Longoria's Best Mom Moments

And while she's a boy mom at home, Eva is all about supporting women in the workplace, especially when it comes to the film industry. "Any time we can shine a light on women, give them help, give them advice," she told E! at the gala hosted by BTTL, a non-profit which aims to empower directors of a marginalized sex by facilitating access to vital funding, "I'm always there for that."

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Breaking Through The Lens

"There are so many points of intervention that women need help with," she continued. "It's just a really great program and a great concept, especially here at the Cannes Film Festival where all eyes are on the croisette."

Another star spotted at the film festival? Selena Gomez, who Eva will be costarring with in the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building.

 

@enews Petition for #EvaLongoria to adopt us as her boujee child. ????? #BreakingThroughTheLens #Cannes2024 ? original sound - E! News

"It's been so much fun," Eva shared of the shoot. "I don't think I've had this much fun on a show since Desperate Housewives, so I think fans are going to love season four and I can't wait for it to come out."

For more star sightings at Cannes, keep reading.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Selena Gomez

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Rune Hellestad / UPI / Shutterstock

Julianne Moore

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kering

Diane Kruger

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic

Barbara Palvin

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Sienna Miller, Marlowe Sturridge & Oli Green

Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images

Kevin Costner

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Toni Garrn

IPA / Shutterstock

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Demi Moore & Pilaf

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Candice Swanepoel

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sebastian Stan

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Demi Moore

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

Emma Stone

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Joe Alwyn

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Maria Bakalova

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Kerin

Zoe Saldaña

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Margaret Qualley

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Demi Moore

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

Shootpix/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Barry Keoghan

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Eva Longoria & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Grace VanderWaal

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Aubrey Plaza

photos
View More Photos From 2024 Cannes Film Festival: Star Sightings
