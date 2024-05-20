Why Eva Longoria Says Her 5-Year-Old Son Santiago Is "Very Bougie"

Eva Longoria's son Santiago has a desperate case of FOMO.
In fact, the Desperate Housewives alum joked that her 5-year-old—who she shares with husband José Bastón—was "really upset" about how she was at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival without him.
"My son is very bougie," Eva quipped to E! News during the Breaking Through The Lens (BTTL) Gala in partnership with Campari, entitled "Transcending Borders," at the festival on May 19. "It's the first year I haven't brought him and he's like, "You're going to the south of France without me?'"
However, the 49-year-old clarified that Santiago is "actually very humble and really sweet," and only felt like he was missing out because he's "always traveling with me."
And since the mother-son duo spends so much together, Eva said Santiago is actually her biggest teacher for all of life's lessons—whether it's about patience or unconditional love.
"I've learned everything from my son," The Flamin' Hot director explained. "He's constantly teaching me every single day."
She added, "People think parents teach kids. Kids teach us."
And while she's a boy mom at home, Eva is all about supporting women in the workplace, especially when it comes to the film industry. "Any time we can shine a light on women, give them help, give them advice," she told E! at the gala hosted by BTTL, a non-profit which aims to empower directors of a marginalized sex by facilitating access to vital funding, "I'm always there for that."
"There are so many points of intervention that women need help with," she continued. "It's just a really great program and a great concept, especially here at the Cannes Film Festival where all eyes are on the croisette."
Another star spotted at the film festival? Selena Gomez, who Eva will be costarring with in the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building.
"It's been so much fun," Eva shared of the shoot. "I don't think I've had this much fun on a show since Desperate Housewives, so I think fans are going to love season four and I can't wait for it to come out."
