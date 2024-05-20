Love Is Blind Star AD Reacts to Clay’s Mom Calling Out His New Relationship

Watch : Love Is Blind Season 6: Full Cast Interviews! (Exclusive)

Amber "AD" Desiree Smith is grateful Clay Gravesande's mom isn't blind to his love life.

The Love is Blind alum reflected on Margarita Gravesande's message to her son following the debut of his romance with OnlyFans model Celina Powell.

"I'm glad that his mom stepped in," AD told E! News in an exclusive Interview at Netflix's FYSEE Reali-Tea Event. "I think it's on her, and that's their family."

However, the 33-year-old herself isn't too concerned when it comes to her ex-fiancé's love life.

"I think as far as me and Clay's relationship, it kind of ended where it ended," she explained. "Everything that he does are decisions on his side, and we've completely separated and went our own ways."

Clay, who left AD at the alter during the season 6 finale, made his relationship with Celina social media official with a series of bedroom videos on Instagram and TikTok last week. And Margarita, who was featured on the Netflix show, wasn't shy about her disapproval of his new romance known.