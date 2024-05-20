Ben Affleck Detailed His and Jennifer Lopez's "Different Approaches" to Privacy Before Breakup Rumors

Watch : Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Together Amid Breakup Rumors

Waiting for tonight an answer to those Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rumors?

While there's been a lot of speculation about the state of their marriage, neither the Grammy nominee nor the Oscar winner have publicly commented on where they stand. But just a few months ago, fans got a look at one area Ben and Jen don't see eye to eye.

In J.Lo's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told—released at the end of February—the actor recalled how he wasn't comfortable with all the attention around their relationship when they first dated in the early aughts.

"When Jen and I broke up before," Ben said while looking back at the end of their engagement in 2003, "the catalyst for that was this massive amount of scrutiny around our private life."

However, he suggested the couple didn't necessarily share the same viewpoints when it came to having a romance in the public eye.

"I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press while Jen I don't think objected to it in the way I did," the Argo star continued. "I very much did object to it."