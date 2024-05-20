NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Ben Affleck Detailed His and Jennifer Lopez's "Different Approaches" to Privacy Before Breakup Rumors

Nearly three months ago, Jennifer Lopez released the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told in which Ben Affleck shared their different views on having a relationship in the public eye.

Watch: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Together Amid Breakup Rumors

Waiting for tonight an answer to those Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rumors?

While there's been a lot of speculation about the state of their marriage, neither the Grammy nominee nor the Oscar winner have publicly commented on where they stand. But just a few months ago, fans got a look at one area Ben and Jen don't see eye to eye.

In J.Lo's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told—released at the end of February—the actor recalled how he wasn't comfortable with all the attention around their relationship when they first dated in the early aughts. 

"When Jen and I broke up before," Ben said while looking back at the end of their engagement in 2003, "the catalyst for that was this massive amount of scrutiny around our private life."

However, he suggested the couple didn't necessarily share the same viewpoints when it came to having a romance in the public eye. 

"I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press while Jen I don't think objected to it in the way I did," the Argo star continued. "I very much did object to it." 

photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

So when they got back together in 2021, Ben expressed how he wanted to keep things more private. However, he realized this was easier said than done. 

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" The Town alum continued. "And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise." 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

And though Ben could relate to pulling from real-life experiences for art, he admitted it wasn't easy for him to appear in Jennifer's documentary and for her to draw inspiration from their life together for her 2024 album This Is Me... Now—a follow-up to her 2002 release This Is Me…Then—and its corresponding film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.

"I know as a writer and director, I certainly do the same things," he later added. "But things that are private, I had always felt, are sacred and special because in part they're private. So, this was something of an adjustment for me."

Ben, 51, and Jennifer, 54, tied the knot in 2022—first in a Las Vegas wedding and then in a luxurious ceremony in Georgia. But lately, fans have been wondering what's going on with Bennifer—especially since they hadn't been photographed together in about a month and a half, the singer liked an Instagram post about relationship red flags and multiple outlets reported they're living apart.

Still, the director—who shares kids Violet 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—and the Hustlers star—who co-parents 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthonyhave been spotted with their wedding rings. And on May 19, they were pictured together smiling in a car.

E! News has reached out to Ben and Jennifer's reps for comment but has yet to hear back.

For now, look back at how their love story began by reading on.

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

June 2023: Red Carpet Fabulous

J.Lo steps out with Ben in support of his movie The Flash.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

February 2024: This Is Them...Now

Jennifer release This Is Me... Now, an album about her relationship with Ben. The record is accompanied by a musical film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Gotham/GC Images

March 2024: Jenny on the Block

The couple enjoys a day out in NYC on March 30, 2024.

