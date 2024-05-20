Kylie Kelce Pokes Fun at Herself and Husband Jason Kelce in Moving Commencement Speech

Watch : See Kylie Kelce’s Sweet Retirement Gift for Husband Jason Kelce

Kylie Kelce said goodbye to her alma mater.

The 32-year-old, who is married to Jason Kelce sent off Cabrini University's final graduating class on May 19 with a commencement speech that included playful teasing of herself and the school, as it will close indefinitely June 30.

"First, your high school graduation was stolen from you by a global pandemic, then your college announced it was closing and your senior year was spent on a campus that resembled a ghost town," Kylie opened her speech at the ceremony, before joking. "You couldn't even get a top five Kelce as your commencement speaker."

She went on to reference the moving retirement speech from professional football Jason—with whom she shares children Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 15 months—made in March and noted her speech would not quite match with the emotion.

"My husband Jason Kelce is known for giving some pretty earth-shattering speeches," Kylie continued. "He did not help me in writing my words today so you can go ahead and lower those expectations."