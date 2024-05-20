Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

Watch : Harry Styles & Taylor Russell Split After Less Than a Year of Dating

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's romance is no longer the same as it was.

The One Direction alum and the Lost in Space star have called it quits after less than a year of dating, according to multiple outlets.

Neither Harry nor Taylor have publicly commented on the breakup, though the pair largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight the entire time they were together. In fact, the pair did not address romance speculation when it first surfaced in June 2023.

"I'm never going to be volunteering all of my feelings," Taylor told The Face in an August 2023 interview, shortly after she and Harry were seen holding hands in London. "I'm somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it."

The 29-year-old continued, "But even then, I'm like, ​'I'm sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?' So I need a partner who is going to do that, or else it's never going to work."