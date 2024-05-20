NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

Harry Styles and Bones and All actress Taylor Russell have reportedly broken up less than a year after first sparking romance rumors in June 2023.

By Gabrielle Chung May 20, 2024 8:11 PMTags
BreakupsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Harry Styles & Taylor Russell Split After Less Than a Year of Dating

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's romance is no longer the same as it was.

The One Direction alum and the Lost in Space star have called it quits after less than a year of dating, according to multiple outlets.

Neither Harry nor Taylor have publicly commented on the breakup, though the pair largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight the entire time they were together. In fact, the pair did not address romance speculation when it first surfaced in June 2023.

"I'm never going to be volunteering all of my feelings," Taylor told The Face in an August 2023 interview, shortly after she and Harry were seen holding hands in London. "I'm somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it."

The 29-year-old continued, "But even then, I'm like, ​'I'm sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?' So I need a partner who is going to do that, or else it's never going to work."

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups

Although the duo opted to keep details about their love lives private, their actions spoke louder than words. Taylor was spotted dancing along to Harry at one of his Love On Tour shows last July, while the "Watermelon Sugar" singer proved he was her biggest supporter when he attended both the opening and closing nights of her West End play The Effect in the following months.

By November, Harry and Taylor appeared to be going strong, taking a trip to Las Vegas to catch U2 in concert at the Sphere.

They were seen out together again in January, bundling up in matching black coats during a casual walk around the block in the Hampstead neighborhood of London. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And given that Taylor is a self-described "homebody," it's no surprise that she and Harry chose not to make any red carpet appearances together during their relationship.

"If it's not for work, I'm not somebody who is going to be at things purely because I have anxieties in the ways that I do, in the ways that we all do, which is not unique," she told The Face, adding that he often has to remind herself that "you have to open up and allow people to know you."

Explaining how trust has become "a big part of my life," the Bones and All actress explained of her outlook on forming personal connections, "If something happens, something happens, that's life. You are going to be hurt—that's the tax."

Taylor added, "The tax on a real relationship is the reality that you will get hurt, you will [have] grief, something will be lost at some point and that's OK. It's worth it."

For more insight into the love lives of your favorite singers, keep reading.

Trending Stories

1

Zac Brown's Ex Kelly Yazdi Says She Won’t "Be Silenced" Amid Divorce

2

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Marries Evan McClintock

3

Jessica Biel Cuts Hair to Debut 7th Heaven-Style Transformation

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Ashanti and Nelly

The two dated on and off between 2003 and 2013, then rekindled their romance in 2023. In April 2024, Ashanti announced the two were engaged and that she was pregnant. This will be her first child.

Brian Feinzimer/Variety via Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

The pair tied the knot in December 2018 and later welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022.

"Family is a big part of my life. It's always been a part of my dreams," Priyanka told E! News' Daily Pop in January 2021, with Nick adding the next month, "We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Instagram@selenagomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer debuted her romance with the music producer in December 2023, writing in an Instagram comment, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Selena—who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weekndhas known Benny for at least eight years, as they worked together on her 2015 Revival tracks "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em With Kindness."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Grammy winner saw sparks fly with the Kansas City Chiefs football player during the cruel summer of 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told TIME in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Gucci

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

The Hannah Montana alum has been getting flowers from the Liily drummer since 2021.

"It's official between them," a source told E! News in January 2022, with a second insider adding, "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."

Samir Hussein/WireImage; David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell

The One Direction alum seemingly kicked off his golden romance with the Bones and All actress in 2023 following his split from Olivia Wilde. Harry and Taylor were spotted holding hands in London in September 2023, and he attended her final West End performance in The Effect the following month.

The pair reportedly called it quits in May after less than a year of dating.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The music legends tied the knot on April 4, 2008 and went on to welcome daughter Blue Ivy on January 7, 2012 and twins Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017.

"I was 20 years old when we first started dating," Bey told Jay-Z on his birthday in 2006. "You taught me how to be a woman. You taught me how to live. You taught me how to be a friend. You've given me so much in life."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Adele and Rich Paul

The singer said hello to a new romance when she reconnected with the sports agent in 2021. Later that year, she praised him as "hilarious" and "very smart" during her CBS special, noting, "It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."

As Adele told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2023, "Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together." 

Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

After news broke of Ariana's split with husband Dalton Gomez in July 2023, she said "thank u, next" and started a relationship with her Wicked costar, who officially filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay in September 2023.

Alex Goodlett / Stringer via Getty Images

Demi Lovato and Jutes

The couple met while working on her 2022 single "Substance" and she debuted her romance with the "Too Easy" artist in August 2022.

"We worked really well together and we're also just super in love," the Disney alum said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in December 2023. "It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with."

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

They found love after first meeting over a decade ago. The singers performe d"Cockiness" at the MTV Video Music Awards and grew closer over the years. Things seemed to turn romantic by 2018, when they cozied up at a Louis Vuitton fashion show. 

The couple welcomed son RZA in May 2022 and baby boy Riot Rose in August 2023.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Her love didn't cost a thing—except 20 years' wait. Though they originally got engaged in November 2002, Ben and J.Lo ultimately broke up and spent years apart. Their rekindled romance took off, with a second engagement in April 2022 and tied the knot just three months later.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Zac Brown's Ex Kelly Yazdi Says She Won’t "Be Silenced" Amid Divorce

2

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Marries Evan McClintock

3

Jessica Biel Cuts Hair to Debut 7th Heaven-Style Transformation

4

Kristin Chenoweth Shares She Was Abused While Reacting to Diddy Video

5

Chiefs CEO's Wife and Daughter Respond to Harrison Butker Controversy