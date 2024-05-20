Nina Dobrev Hospitalized After Bicycle Accident

Watch : How Nina Dobrev's BF Shaun White Helped Her Prep for New Movie

Nina Dobrev's latest health update really bites.

The Vampire Diaries star revealed she's recovering from an injury that left her in a hospital bed with a neckbrace and knee brace.

In one snap, Nina donned a pair of shades, shorts and a black cardigan while atop a motorcycle. And in the following photo, she was lying in a hospital bed. She captioned the May 20 Instagram post with an injured emoji, "how it started vs how it's going."

But rest assured, she gave fans an update on her Instagram Stories, adding, "I'm ok but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead."

After sharing the injury news, Nina's fans and friends, including Twilight's Ashley Greene, sent their well-wishes.

"Always going big," Ashley wrote with a wink emoji, "heal fast." Meanwhile, Nina's BFF Julianne Hough teased, "That's my girl! [melting face emoji] Obviously wouldn't make jokes if you were not ok…"

Nina's fellow Vampire Diaries alum Claire Holt also commented, "Nooo so sorry! Feel better [heart emojis]."