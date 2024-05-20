Nina Dobrev Hospitalized After Bicycle Accident

Nina Dobrev's latest health update really bites.
The Vampire Diaries star revealed she's recovering from an injury that left her in a hospital bed with a neckbrace and knee brace.
In one snap, Nina donned a pair of shades, shorts and a black cardigan while atop a motorcycle. And in the following photo, she was lying in a hospital bed. She captioned the May 20 Instagram post with an injured emoji, "how it started vs how it's going."
But rest assured, she gave fans an update on her Instagram Stories, adding, "I'm ok but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead."
After sharing the injury news, Nina's fans and friends, including Twilight's Ashley Greene, sent their well-wishes.
"Always going big," Ashley wrote with a wink emoji, "heal fast." Meanwhile, Nina's BFF Julianne Hough teased, "That's my girl! [melting face emoji] Obviously wouldn't make jokes if you were not ok…"
Nina's fellow Vampire Diaries alum Claire Holt also commented, "Nooo so sorry! Feel better [heart emojis]."
Although the 35-year-old is best known in front of the camera, her boyfriend Shaun White revealed she's quite an adventurer. In fact, Nina is a natural when it comes to hitting the slopes.
"She's really good on the board," Shaun told E! News. "She grew up in Canada. So, it was nice 'cause that's definitely sometimes a relationship make-or-break. Not if they can't ride, but I've had people come up with me and it didn't end well 'cause I'm not the best coach at times."
The Olympian noted that Nina takes mishaps during adventures with stride. Case in point? When the couple of four years went snowboarding in Canada, the Degrassi alum accidentally dropped her board, and the easiest way to retrieve it was to have Shaun snowboard down the mountain with her in his arms.
"We were way up in the mountains deep in the backcountry in Canada, and we were using helicopters to get around," Shaun explained. "And it's just not safe to really walk around. There's avalanche danger, there's other things going on. They're like, 'Well, we can fire up the helicopter and fly over and try to get it?' And I'm like, 'That just seems so overkill. I'm like, 'Why don't I just carry her down?'"
He commended Nina for handling the situation with ease.
"It came out of necessity, but it turned out to be pretty funny," the 37-year-old added. "But it's nice to have a partner that loves the mountains and is adventurous and all that—even though she did lose her board down the hill, which we still get to laugh at her about it."
Now, read on to see how Shaun and Nina became partners on and off the slopes.