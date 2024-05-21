Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Shares Fashion Finds Starting at $7.98

We included these products chosen by Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hey fashionistas, ready to amp up your style game without exceeding your budget? Well, hold onto your designer handbags because Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent curated some seriously affordable fashion finds that'll have you looking like a million bucks without spending it. From earrings that cost less than your morning latte to necklaces that won't have you questioning your bank balance, Lala's curated collection is a treasure trove of style steals that'll have you slaying on a budget.
Lala's shopping philosophy is all-too-relatable. During a recent Amazon Live session, she explained, "I want something that's not gonna break the bank. You can wear it a 100 different ways and feel like it's a different look. I want it to last forever." Think $7.98 earrings that'll add a pop of glam to any outfit. How about snagging not one, but two hair bows for just $7.99? And that's just the beginning!
With Lala's knack for finding the best deals, you'll be rocking Insta-worthy looks without a hefty price tag. So, get ready to elevate your wardrobe game without emptying your wallet because Lala Kent is about to become your new shopping fairy godmother.
TL;DR: Lala Kent's Cheap Fashion Finds
- Lala's Most Affordable Find: Mofeijewel Hoop Earrings ($7.98)
- A Great Hair Accessory Deal: Aileam 2PCS Silky Satin Hair Bows ($7.99)
- 3 Necklace Set: Freekiss Herringbone Necklace Set (
$15.99$14.39)
LecAit 14K Gold Chunky Waterdrop Earrings
"I'm so obsessed with the waterdrop earrings right now. Aren't they so cute?"
Lala's earrings are also available in silver.
Aileam 2PCS Silky Satin Hair Bows
"How cute are the bows? I like the bows."
These hair bow sets are available in 13 color combinations.
Mofeijewel Hoop Earrings
"I just can't get enough. They're just a really cute, simple hoop."
Lala's hoop earrings are also available in silver.
The Drop Women's Yasmin Rib Midi Sweater Tank Dress
"Here's a sweater dress that I'll be rocking. Not a super-high slit, but enough to let you move. It's a ribbed material. You can wear it 100 different ways. No one's ever going to know it's the same dress."
Lala's dress comes in 11 colors. Sizes range from XXS-5X.
Freekiss Herringbone Necklace Set
"You can wear them as a set or you can separate them. I like that they don't tangle."
This necklace set comes in silver, rose gold, and gold.
The Drop Women's Sullivan Silky Stretch Trouser
"These have stretchy material in the back. These are super cute, fun, and comfortable. They're a flared, wide-legged pant."
Lala's Styling Tips: "I feel like this would be really cool with a super, printed t-shirt."
Lala's pants are also available in pink and black.
JW PEI Joy Shoulder Bag
"I thought this was a cute summer color. The inside is absolutely fabulous. Easy to pack all my stuff in. I love a shoulder bag. I don't like when they're too long.
"Easy to wash. Easy for a festival. If that thing got dusty, I wouldn't even worry about it. It would come right off."
Shoppers Agree: Lala's bag has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Amazon has 17 colors to choose from.
Floerns Ribbed Knit Dress
"I'm ordering a lot of simple, cute, throw-it-on dresses that accentuate the bod no matter what. I love this dress. I love the neutral color."
Lala's Styling Tips: "I would throw it on with a cute, little bootie. Wear it with some sneakers and hair pulled back in a bun."
There are 5 colors to choose from.
Veja Women's Rio Branco Sneakers
"I thought these were cute and I got them to go with this dress. They're so cute and comfortable."
Amazon has 9 colors to choose from.
Steve Madden Women's Echo Fisherman Sandal
"I saw these at Coachella on a girl. They were so stinking cute. I went a little buckwild and got the pink. Ocean went wild when she saw them."
Amazon has these shoes in 3 colors.
Gfuiara Trendy Oversized Sunglasses
"Don't make fun of me, you guys. They may be a miss, but I think they may be the biggest hit ever. It is no joke when that wind is blowing in the desert."
Lala's sunglasses are available in 9 colors.
BB Dakota Women's Ombre You Say Dress
"It's so cozy. It does have a liner inside, so it does cover you."
Lala's Styling Tips: "I would recommend wearing a t-shirt or a cami under it. I have little petals on to cover me up. I would wear a nude undie."
Susana Monaco Women's Wide Strap Crop Top
"It's stretchy material. You can absolutely wear a bra with it, which I love.
Lala's Styling Tips: "You can wear it with jeans. You can wear it with a little skirt."
This crop top also comes in white.
Lioness Hudson Satin Maxi Skirt
"It's flowy and super cute. It's got a red tint to it, but I would call it more of a chocolatey brown. It's a really rich brown, which I love."
Desmond & Dempsey Lounge Shirt
"It's so comfortable. I got pink because I'm not a regular mom. I'm an all-girl mom. It's super-breathable for a beach vacation."
Lala's Styling Tips: "I got mine in a size small and it's a bit oversized. If you're looking for super-duper oversized, I would size up."
Beyond Yoga Women's Spacedye Hit The Scene Jumpsuit
"I'm obsessed with these right now. Adjustable straps, flared at the bottom. I love anything I can just throw on. I don't want to think about my outfit."
Lala's Styling Tips: "I would wear it out and about with a leather jacket or a jean jacket."
Steve Madden Women's Agree Sandal
"Super cute. I find that Steve Madden makes a nice shoe that doesn't break the bank. They're always cool and chic."
Amazon has these sandals in 11 colors.
