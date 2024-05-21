Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Shares Fashion Finds Starting at $7.98

We included these products chosen by Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Hey fashionistas, ready to amp up your style game without exceeding your budget? Well, hold onto your designer handbags because Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent curated some seriously affordable fashion finds that'll have you looking like a million bucks without spending it. From earrings that cost less than your morning latte to necklaces that won't have you questioning your bank balance, Lala's curated collection is a treasure trove of style steals that'll have you slaying on a budget.

Lala's shopping philosophy is all-too-relatable. During a recent Amazon Live session, she explained, "I want something that's not gonna break the bank. You can wear it a 100 different ways and feel like it's a different look. I want it to last forever." Think $7.98 earrings that'll add a pop of glam to any outfit. How about snagging not one, but two hair bows for just $7.99? And that's just the beginning!

With Lala's knack for finding the best deals, you'll be rocking Insta-worthy looks without a hefty price tag. So, get ready to elevate your wardrobe game without emptying your wallet because Lala Kent is about to become your new shopping fairy godmother.

TL;DR: Lala Kent's Cheap Fashion Finds