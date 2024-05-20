Jason Momoa Confirms Relationship with Adria Arjona 3 Years After Lisa Bonet Split

Watch : Jason Momoa Dishes on His Holiday Plans With His Kids!

Jason Momoa is embarking on a new chapter.

Months after his estranged wife Lisa Bonet officially filed for divorce, the Game of Thrones star made his romance with Adria Arjona Instagram official.

"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind," he wrote in an Instagram post shared May 20. "We're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor."

Among the collection of photos Jason shared from his recent trip to Japan is a snap of him and the Andor star embracing at a table, with another shot of Adria posing in front of a Harley-Davidson Bicycles sign in the carousel.

And while this is the first time Jason, 44, has shared insight into his relationship with Adria, 32, he did confirm he had a girlfriend earlier this month.

"I am very much in a relationship," he said on stage at the Basingstoke Comic Con in England May 11, adding of his partner's identity, "You'll find out very soon."