Jason Momoa Confirms Relationship with Adria Arjona 3 Years After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa is embarking on a new chapter.
Months after his estranged wife Lisa Bonet officially filed for divorce, the Game of Thrones star made his romance with Adria Arjona Instagram official.
"Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind," he wrote in an Instagram post shared May 20. "We're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor."
Among the collection of photos Jason shared from his recent trip to Japan is a snap of him and the Andor star embracing at a table, with another shot of Adria posing in front of a Harley-Davidson Bicycles sign in the carousel.
And while this is the first time Jason, 44, has shared insight into his relationship with Adria, 32, he did confirm he had a girlfriend earlier this month.
"I am very much in a relationship," he said on stage at the Basingstoke Comic Con in England May 11, adding of his partner's identity, "You'll find out very soon."
Jason's new romance with the Hit Man actress comes a little over two years after he and estranged wife Lisa—who were married for four years and together for more than ten—separated.
"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times a revolution is unfolding," the former couple—who share Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15—wrote in a joint Instagram statement in January 2022,"and our family is of no exception—feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."
They added, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other—to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our children. Teaching our children what's possible – Living the prayer. May love prevail."