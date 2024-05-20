Fly Stress-Free with These Airplane Travel Essentials for Kids & Babies

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When you travel with kids, especially in the air, you can expect the unexpected. And between flight delays, turbulence, and cramped seating, sometimes staying prepared can be a challenge. And taking a long haul flight with a baby comes with its own complications. That's why I've put together a list of the best products for air travel with kids (both older kids and younger kids), that will keep everyone entertained, fed, and clean, no matter what the trip throws at you.
What Are the Best Products to Ease Air Travel with Kids?
Whether you're packing for a long haul flight to a short plane ride, you want to look for lightweight and compact items that won't take up a lot of room in your luggage or weigh down a checked bag. You want to breeze through TSA precheck. And, older kids will typically need less accessories, while if you're flying with a baby, they'll need more. Travel cribs, a travel stroller, travel car seat, storage for the tray table, an airplane seat extender, and more, are all essentials that can keep kids, young kids, and babies, comfortable and stress-free.
So, keep on scrolling for the best products to make airplane trips easier (and more fun) with you and your kids. Get your boarding pass ready enjoy the flight.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet
Keep kids occupied and entertained with the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. It's recommended for kids 3 to 7 and comes with 1-year of Amazon Kids+ content and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. The parental controls are easy to set and if you need to return it, the tablet comes with a 2-year warranty.
Maliton Inflatable Travel Foot Rest Pillow
Extend your airplane seat and create a little bed for your little one with this inflatable pillow. When it's deflated, it's easy to fit in your carry-on and it inflates within 30 seconds. However, it's not allowed on all flights, check with your airline restrictions before your trip.
Dr. Brown's Pacifier and Bottle Wipes, 40 Count
Pacifiers and bottles can get dirty so easily, especially when you're traveling. So travel with this conveniently sized, resealable wipe container from Dr. Brown's. They can also be used on teethers, toys, and more, and you can be safe in knowing they're made without alcohol, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, or fragrances.
Alpine Muffy Baby Ear Protection
Backed by over 16,000 5-star Amazon reviews, these ear muffs are designed to provide ear protection for babies up until 36 months old. They're not too tight for little ones' heads, and the soft padded ear cups easily fit over children's ears. One reviewer reported, "Thanks to this earmuff, my baby was able to sleep comfortably during the airplane takeoff and landing."
LiKee Strong Suction Cup Fidget Spinnerz
Just place these suction cup fidget spinners on your airplane window and they'll keep babies entertained for a long time. They're lightweight, and easy to pop and spin for little ones 12 months and up. If you're looking for toys for 6 months and up, you can get that here.
Summer Infant 3Dmini Convenience Stroller
Having a lightweight stroller available for tired kids is a must when you're traveling. This option weighs just 11 pounds and also reclines, includes a sun visor, and a weight limit of 45 pounds. It easily folds up and can take on any airport.
Doona Car Seat & Stroller, All-in-One Travel System
If you have a smaller child, the Doona car seat and stroller is a solid bet (and highly recommended by so many of my mom groups). It includes a car seat and stroller, and the car seat is approved for use on airplanes. Best of all, the stroller includes integrated wheels that convert it from a car seat to a stroller in a snap.
Trunki Ride-On Kids Suitcase
Make walking through an airport a little more fun, with this ride-on suitcase for kids. The luggage has wheels and a seat, so kids just need to sit and caregivers can pull them along with the included strap. It weighs just 3.5 pounds and is the perfect carry-on size.
reperkid Premium Car Seat Travel Bag for Airplane
This water-resistant car seat cover not only protects your child's car seat while you travel, it also includes padded backpack straps so carrying it around the airport is a little easier. When you get to your destination, it easily folds up in its own pouch.
EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow
Super soft and snuggly, this 65 x 40-inch blanket is sure to keep little ones warm up in the air. It's lightweight, easily attaches to your suitcase, and the included case can even be used as a pillow.
Lusso Gear Kids Tray Table Cover with Pockets
Instead of intensely cleaning your child's tray table, all you need to do is slide this cover over it. They can eat snacks over it and it includes a clear pocket for their tablet. When not in use, you can easily fold it up.
Momcozy Portable Bottle Brush Set
Make sure your baby's bottles are clean and ready to use when you're traveling, with this portable set. It easily folds up and includes a silicone bottle brush, bottle drying rack, straw cleaner brush, nipple brush, soap dispenser, and storage box.
CERES CHILL Breastmilk Chiller Reusable Storage Container
You don't need to stress out about keeping breastmilk cool when you're traveling if you have the Ceres Chill. It can keep milk cool for up to 20 hours and it's compatible with most pumps, so you can pump right into the container.
MineSign 2Pack Snackle Box
One way to keep kids entertained in the air is with snacks. Pack up these two snackle boxes with all of their favs and they'll stay satisfied for hours. The built-in handle makes it easy to carry and the compact size (11 x 8.3 inches) makes it easy to pack in your carry-on.