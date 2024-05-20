Fly Stress-Free with These Airplane Travel Essentials for Kids & Babies

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When you travel with kids, especially in the air, you can expect the unexpected. And between flight delays, turbulence, and cramped seating, sometimes staying prepared can be a challenge. And taking a long haul flight with a baby comes with its own complications. That's why I've put together a list of the best products for air travel with kids (both older kids and younger kids), that will keep everyone entertained, fed, and clean, no matter what the trip throws at you.

What Are the Best Products to Ease Air Travel with Kids?

Whether you're packing for a long haul flight to a short plane ride, you want to look for lightweight and compact items that won't take up a lot of room in your luggage or weigh down a checked bag. You want to breeze through TSA precheck. And, older kids will typically need less accessories, while if you're flying with a baby, they'll need more. Travel cribs, a travel stroller, travel car seat, storage for the tray table, an airplane seat extender, and more, are all essentials that can keep kids, young kids, and babies, comfortable and stress-free.

So, keep on scrolling for the best products to make airplane trips easier (and more fun) with you and your kids. Get your boarding pass ready enjoy the flight.