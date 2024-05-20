Tori Spelling Reveals Multiple Stomach Piercings She Got as a Gift From Her Kids

Tori Spelling has quite the new bling.
But it's not what you'd expect. After all, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently showed off her four dermal piercings on her stomach near each hip bone.
"What do we do every year on Mother's Day?" Tori asked her best friend Jessica Amer on the May 18 episode of her her misSPELLING podcast. "We get matching piercings somewhere."
But Tori's new body adornments wasn't a BFF twinning moment. Rather, she revealed it was gift from her children, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, and Finn, 11, Beau, 7, who she shares with ex Dean McDermott.
"My kids know me so well," she continued. "Stella surprised me, she took me to Dim sum and a piercing place which did dermals, because not all piercing places do dermals."
The 51-year-old explained that she wanted to pierce her midsection because of her newfound body confidence.
"I've been wearing a lot of crop tops lately," she noted. "I'm feeling really good about my stomach. I've had five babies. And my thing, back in the day, was I always showed my belly 'cause that was one of my favorite parts of me."
With her new body bling, she feels like it's a "full circle" moment. As she put it: "The reality is I'm not going to be able to show my stomach off forever."
Just last month, Tori shared insight into her weight loss journey and why she decided to use the type 2 diabetes medications, Ozempic and Mounjaro, to slim down after welcoming Beau in 2017.
"I was 120 pounds my entire life," she detailed on the April 15 episode of her misSPELLING podcast. "And after Beau, I was 160 pounds. I couldn't lose the weight and the doctor was like, 'Well, it's an age thing.'"
Although Tori tried both Ozempic and Mounjaro, she has since stopped taking the medication.
"I'm happy with my weight," Tori added. "I did go off of it because I had hit my ideal weight and I felt like I didn't want to get any thinner."
