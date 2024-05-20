Tori Spelling Reveals Multiple Stomach Piercings She Got as a Gift From Her Kids

Watch : Tori Spelling Admits She Once Peed in Son’s Diaper While Stuck in Traffic

Tori Spelling has quite the new bling.

But it's not what you'd expect. After all, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently showed off her four dermal piercings on her stomach near each hip bone.

"What do we do every year on Mother's Day?" Tori asked her best friend Jessica Amer on the May 18 episode of her her misSPELLING podcast. "We get matching piercings somewhere."

But Tori's new body adornments wasn't a BFF twinning moment. Rather, she revealed it was gift from her children, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, and Finn, 11, Beau, 7, who she shares with ex Dean McDermott.

"My kids know me so well," she continued. "Stella surprised me, she took me to Dim sum and a piercing place which did dermals, because not all piercing places do dermals."