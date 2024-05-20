Drake Bell Details “Gruesome” Abuse While Reflecting on Quiet on Set Docuseries

Content warning: this article contains mention of sexual abuse.
Drake Bell is opening up further about his past.
In the March docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, the world learned that the Drake and Josh alum was the previously unnamed victim of sexual abuse by former Nickelodeon voice coach Brian Peck, who was convicted in 2004.
Now, two months later, Bell is reflecting on the abuse in his past and why he decided to share his story with the world.
"The things that were happening to me were so—it's a big word—but gruesome," Bell told Today's Kate Snow of Peck's abuse. "Not only is it really difficult to speak about and to put into words, but I'm also not really in an environment where I think [the documentary producers] would want to put that on national television. It's too graphic."
He also recalled a painting of a clown Peck allegedly had in his living room that had been a gift from John Wayne Gacy, a serial killer who was convicted of murdering at least 33 men and boys in the 1970s.
"Things were happening to me in a room, where there's a painting by one of the most prolific serial killers who preyed on young boys, staring at me," Bell, now 37, remembered. "So that puts into my mind, ‘How far is this really going to go? How far can this go?'"
He continued, "The fear goes into, ‘Am I going to make it out of this room?'"
Peck was arrested in 2003 after Bell shared with his mother what had been going on. The former dialogue and acting coach pleaded no contest to two charges that included lewd act upon a child 14 or 15 by a person 10 years older and oral copulation of a person under 16, according to court documents viewed by E! News.
The now 63-year-old ultimately served over a year in prison, in addition to being made to register as a sex offender.
E! News previously reached out to Peck for comment but did not hear back, but following Bell's involvement in Quiet on Set, Nickelodeon told NBC News, "Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward."
But after almost two decades of keeping his involvement in Peck's trial and conviction private, there was one major factor that encouraged Bell to come forward—his 3-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling.
"I could've either allowed this to destroy me, or make me stronger for him," he explained, sharing how he asked himself, "'What's the story that he's going to get? Is somebody else going to tell him my story, or am I going to be around to tell him and share my story?'"
The All That alum later added, "As he grows, my hope is that he'll be able to say, 'My dad did go through that. And the man that I know today is a hero to me.'"
But even so, Drake noted the complicated emotions that came with filming Quiet on Set and sharing his story.
"I went home thinking, ‘What have I done?'" he recalled. "‘Now the world's going to know this. How are they going to receive it?'"
He continued, "When you're holding it inside, it's a constant battle with your mind of, ‘Is this my fault? Why did this happen to me? What was taken away from me? Am I going to be desired? Has that part of me been broken? Has that part of me been taken away from me?'"
But being honest about his past and detailing his survival has also given Bell a new gift: the ability to help his former self.
"I'm able to go back to him and hold him," he expressed. "‘You're going to have tribulation, you're going to have triumph, and you're going to have tribulation again. But just know that we get through it. I'm here to tell you, we get through it. And now I'm in a place where I can go back and I can hold your hand and I can walk you through the fire. And we get out on the other side.'"
Despite everything he's gone through, the "Found a Way" singer wouldn't necessarily bar his son from pursuing an acting career.
"It's so hard to just immediately say no, because even though I endured unspeakable things, there were such amazing moments, there were such amazing experiences," he reflected. "I struggle with the bad. But then, the good that I've experienced and the way that entertainment touches lives, and how we're moved by the stories that we tell and that we hear and that we watch."
Because amid his own struggles, filming became a sort of sanctuary.
"But the set, for me, when I wasn't experiencing things with [Peck], was my escape," he said. "And I felt at home."
