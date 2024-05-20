Drake Bell Details “Gruesome” Abuse While Reflecting on Quiet on Set Docuseries

Watch : Drake Bell Reveals Why He Came Forward About Abuse in ‘Quiet on Set’ Docuseries

Content warning: this article contains mention of sexual abuse.

Drake Bell is opening up further about his past.

In the March docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, the world learned that the Drake and Josh alum was the previously unnamed victim of sexual abuse by former Nickelodeon voice coach Brian Peck, who was convicted in 2004.

Now, two months later, Bell is reflecting on the abuse in his past and why he decided to share his story with the world.

"The things that were happening to me were so—it's a big word—but gruesome," Bell told Today's Kate Snow of Peck's abuse. "Not only is it really difficult to speak about and to put into words, but I'm also not really in an environment where I think [the documentary producers] would want to put that on national television. It's too graphic."

He also recalled a painting of a clown Peck allegedly had in his living room that had been a gift from John Wayne Gacy, a serial killer who was convicted of murdering at least 33 men and boys in the 1970s.

"Things were happening to me in a room, where there's a painting by one of the most prolific serial killers who preyed on young boys, staring at me," Bell, now 37, remembered. "So that puts into my mind, ‘How far is this really going to go? How far can this go?'"