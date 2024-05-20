Psst! Pottery Barn’s Memorial Day Sale Has Hundreds of Items up to 50% Off, With Homeware Starting at $4

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With Memorial Day just a week away, it's time to start thinking about sprucing up your home and getting it ready for the summer months ahead. The best part about Memorial Day weekend? Not only do we get an extra day off for barbecues with the family and picnics in the park with friends, it's also one of the best times of the year for major sales. We're talking discounts from even your favorite luxury brands, one of them being Pottery Barn.
Known for their pricey but high-quality items that are so worth the splurge, anyone who loves home decor has probably already heard of the popular home brand. But if you're anything like us, you love a good bargain too. So on very special occasions like Memorial Day, Pottery Barn blesses us with unbeatable sale prices where we can finally load up our carts with everything we've been eyeing for months. Did we mention they're also offering free shipping on over thousands of items?! Yes, you read that right. If you're ready to jump in on these too-good-to-be-true deals and pick up cute home staples to revamp your decor, keep scrolling for our top picks below.
Farmstead Stoneware Dinnerware Collection
Pottery Barn's Farmstead stoneware, with its Oatmeal matte glaze, embodies a striking simplicity and thoughtful design that feels fresh off the potter's wheel. Each piece boasts unique variations, making it a versatile choice for both casual gatherings and elegant dinners. The appetizer plates are currently on sale for only $4 apiece.
Modern Curved Pillar Candle
Nothing gives a home a warm, inviting glow like candlelight. Whether it's a centerpiece for a special occasion or scattered throughout the house, these unscented paraffin wax candles, with their mix of heights and dreamy hues, add both decor and ambient light. Crafted for a long, smokeless burn, these candles feature 100% cotton wicks that ensure a beautiful, self-extinguishing flame.
Essential Terry Towel
Designed to retain their color and stay soft, these classic cotton terry towels are perfect for adding tone and texture to any bathroom. Made of 100% yarn-dyed cotton, they offer rich, vibrant hues that endure through every gentle wash.
Happy Hour Acrylic Drinkware Collection
Happy hour just got even better with these elegant, shatter-resistant Tritan short drinking glasses, perfect for any gathering. Dishwasher-friendly and durable, these glasses are now on sale for $5.50 each, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor entertaining.
Daily Organization System - Hanging Shelf with Hooks
The modular Daily System is your clever and versatile home-office assistant, designed to keep you organized with style. Made from sturdy MDF and stainless steel, this organizer features three hooks for essentials and mounts easily to the wall with a sleek 12" rod.
Taper Candles - Set of 6
There's nothing like the warm glow of candlelight to set the mood. Whether arranged in a candelabra or scattered around the house, these classic taper candles in dreamy hues offer an eight-hour, self-consuming burn, crafted from pure, unscented paraffin wax with a cotton wick.
Hammered Outdoor Drinkware Collection
Inspired by Pottery Barn's best-selling hammered glassware collection, this outdoor collection features warbled detailing and organic lines, making each piece perfect for poolside or patio parties. Grab this stylish, party-proof pitcher now for under $21.
Artisan Heart Beads
This handmade accessory combines natural wood beads, an aluminum heart, and a jute tassel with an earthy charm. Crafted with care by skilled artisans, each piece offers unique tones and textures, perfect for adding character to your decor, whether hanging from a doorknob or adorning a decorative bowl filled with potpourri.
Everyday Linen Pillow
Elevate your space with this linen pillow cover, offering timeless elegance that seamlessly blends in with every type of decor for any season. With a zipper closure and accommodating a 20" square insert, it's a versatile essential for effortless style.
Viviane Outdoor Rug
Combining timeless Turkish motifs with modern materials, the Viviane rug brings beauty indoors or out with its delicate botanical pattern and soothing color palette. Crafted from 100% polypropylene in Turkey, it's low-maintenance and durable, while a rug pad (sold separately) ensures extra comfort and stability.
