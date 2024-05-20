NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Marries Evan McClintock With Her Dad By Her Side

Hailie Jade, daughter of Eminem and his ex Kim Scott, married Evan McClintock in an intimate ceremony while surrounded by their loved ones—including Hailie's dad.

Will the real Mrs. McClintock please stand up?

A little more than a year after Eminem and Kim Scott's daughter Hailie Jade announced she and Evan McClintock had gotten engaged, the two have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends, which included the Grammy winner himself, of course.

"Waking up a wife this week," Hailie shared in a May 20 Instagram post featuring photos from the couple's wedding day. "We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration."

And the 28-year-old, who wore a stunning white strapless gown with jaw-dropping floor-length veil, simply found herself lost in the moment during their nuptials.

"So so many happy tears were shed," she continued, "laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."

But that's not all, as per TMZ, Hailie and Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) enjoyed a father-daughter dance during the occasion, which was held at a lavish venue in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade & Evan McClintock Vacation in Cabo in 2023

Hailie and Evan's new chapter comes after the couple, who began dating in 2016, got engaged last February.

"Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23," she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding the ring emoji. "I love you @evanmcclintock11."

And though the pair have kept details of their romance largely away from the public eye, Hailie has shared glimpses into her longterm relationship with Evan with over the years. 

In fact, while celebrating Valentine's Day the previous year, Hailie noted know much their bond meant to her, now and forever.

"Yesterday," she captioned a February 2022 pic of the pair, & everyday."

Instagram

Hailie Jade & Evan McClintock

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2024, which came a little over a year after they announced their engagement.

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Taylor Kinney & Ashley Cruger

The Chicago Fire star tied the knot with the model in a private ceremony in Chicago on April 30 after two years together.

Instagram/Leah Shafer

Sandy Yawn & Leah Shafer

The Below Deck Captain married her fiancée after five years of dating in a May 11 ceremony which, naturally, took place on a yacht. 

TikTok

Sheri Easterling & Jess Curtis

Addison Rae's mom announced on May 11 that she and the high school football coach have been married, "One whole week today."

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Variety via Getty Images

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy

The Bachelor alum and his girlfriend of about four years got married on April 27 in an elegant wedding ceremony on a Georgia farm owned by Natalie's family. The nuptials arrived two months after the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named River Rose Viall

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+

Alex Cooper & Matt Kaplan

The Call Her Daddy host and the film producer tied the knot in an intimate Mexico ceremony on April 4 after four years of dating.  

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz

The Halloweentown II costars married on April 19, 2024, several years after reconnecting.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Don Lemon & Tim Malone

The former CNN anchor married the real estate broker at a church in New York City April 6, five years to the day they got engaged and on Tim's 40th birthday.

Jenna Brandt/Instagram

Brock Purdy & Jenna Brandt

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback married his partner in Des Moines, Iowa March 9, almost a month after his team faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, who previously made headlines for his $700 million contract with the team, announced in February that he quietly got married. While he didn't name his wife, he did say she was someone "who is very special to me."

Instagram

Johnny & Morgan Galecki

The actor kicked off a new chapter in his life with a big bang, sharing in February that he and his now-wife Morgan privately got married and welcomed a baby girl.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Donald Glover & Michelle White

Mr. & Mrs. Glover, no Smith here: In early February, the Atlanta star revealed he privately tied the knot with his longtime partner Michelle.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Lauren Alaina & Cam Arnold

The American Idol alum and her now-husband tied the knot during a celebration in downtown Nashville on Feb. 4.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure’s Son Lev & Elliot Dunham

The Full House alum announced her son Lev and his now-wife Elliot tied the knot at the end of January.

JOHN FLEENOR / DISNEY

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist

The couple officially kicked off the new year as newlyweds, tying the knot during the Golden Wedding, which aired Jan. 4. The duo announced their separation just a few months later in April 2024. 

