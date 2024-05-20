Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Marries Evan McClintock With Her Dad By Her Side

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Is Engaged

Will the real Mrs. McClintock please stand up?

A little more than a year after Eminem and Kim Scott's daughter Hailie Jade announced she and Evan McClintock had gotten engaged, the two have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends, which included the Grammy winner himself, of course.

"Waking up a wife this week," Hailie shared in a May 20 Instagram post featuring photos from the couple's wedding day. "We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration."

And the 28-year-old, who wore a stunning white strapless gown with jaw-dropping floor-length veil, simply found herself lost in the moment during their nuptials.

"So so many happy tears were shed," she continued, "laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."

But that's not all, as per TMZ, Hailie and Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) enjoyed a father-daughter dance during the occasion, which was held at a lavish venue in Battle Creek, Michigan.