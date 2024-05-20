The Rom-Com Decor Trend Will Have You Falling in Love With Your Home All Over Again

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Imagine cozy couches draped in soft throws, twinkling fairy lights casting a dreamy glow, and delicate floral accents whispering sweet nothings. That's the essence of rom-com decor — bringing silver screen magic into your home. Inspired by beloved romantic comedies, this trend infuses comfy spaces, vintage accents, and playful motifs, evoking warmth and nostalgia. Think whimsical furnishings, soft lighting, and nods to iconic movie settings.
From iconic scenes of bustling New York apartments adorned with cozy mismatched furniture to charmingly cluttered London flats exuding eclectic charm, we've curated swoon-worthy decor ideas for every style and budget. These picks will make every single day feel like a love story, from vintage-inspired floral plates to plush velvet furnishings to tasteful gold accents & more.
So, grab your popcorn and get ready to fall for the irresistible charm of rom-com decor — because happily ever after starts at home.
Monique Lhuillier Provence Melamine Appetizer Plates - Set of 4
Step into a rom-com dinner scene with this darling appetizer plate set. Lavender hues evoke the charm of Provencal outdoor dining, while scalloped rims add vintage flair. Crafted in durable melamine, these plates are both elegant and practical, perfect for bringing a touch of whimsy to your outdoor gatherings.
Union Rustic Karlon Ladder Bookcase
Infuse your living space with a dash of modern rom-com charm with this ladder bookcase. With its charming mix of rustic brown and white shelves and sleek black and gold steel frames, this five-tier shelf adds a touch of industrial chic to any room. Leaning at a 90° angle but securely fastened to the wall, it effortlessly supports up to 55 pounds of your favorite books, plants, photos, and knick-knacks, while adjustable feet ensure stability on any surface.
Vaisselle Vase
Add a touch of enchanting nostalgia to your space with the Vaisselle Vase, adorned with romantic hand-painted florals. Crafted from durable stoneware and watertight for your convenience, it's the perfect vessel to imbue any occasion with vintage charm and floral finesse.
Retro Wine Glass - Set of 4
Take it back to the golden '90s era of rom-coms with these wine glasses. Each of the four glasses showcases a distinctive retro color — green, brown, orange, and blue — radiating nostalgic vibes and a touch of whimsical elegance. Whether you're enjoying your favorite wines or experimenting with different beverages, this captivating collection promises to elevate any occasion into a delightful visual spectacle.
Ruthie Velvet Floor Pillow
This velvet floor pillow is vintage-inspired rom-com perfection. The overstuffed, tufted silhouette, wrapped in luxurious crushed velvet, invites you to sink into plush comfort reminiscent of your favorite movie scenes. It's perfect for creating a charming reading nook or adding cozy on-the-floor seating to any space.
Jonathon Y Penelope 22-Inch Nightstand Lamp
This unique table lamp features a hand-painted ginger jar base that adds a touch of dreamy elegance to any room. It also comes equipped with energy-saving LED bulbs, making it not just a stylish addition but also a practical solution for your home.
Baxton Studio Nura Platform Bed
Transform your bedroom into a whimsical haven with the Baxton Studio Nura Platform Bed, blending modern charm with boho-chic vibes straight out of a rom-com. Featuring a woven headboard and sleek angled legs, this bed's contemporary design is perfect for those seeking a touch of eclectic elegance. Plus, with its sturdy wood slats, say goodbye to the need for a box spring and hello to effortless style and comfort.
Haturi Bathroom Accessories Set - 4 Pieces
Featuring a lotion soap dispenser, vanity tray, apothecary jar, and toothbrush holder in delightful green glass, this bathroom accessories set not only organizes your toiletries but adds a touch of vintage flair to your space. Crafted from premium pressed heavy glass, each piece exudes quality while ensuring easy cleaning and lasting durability; plus, there are five other color themes you can choose from.
Countryside Egg Crate
Indulge in rustic nostalgia with this Countryside Egg Crate, adorned with charming motifs straight from the heart of the countryside. Crafted from durable stoneware and dishwasher safe, it's the perfect blend of vintage appeal and modern convenience for any kitchen aficionado.
Complete the set with the Countryside Berry Basket, which is currently on sale for $9.95 from $16.
Flynn Embroidered Bird Shaped Pillow
Add a touch of springtime magic to your space with this bird-shaped pillow, adorned with delightful floral embroidery. Its whimsical design and hidden pocket make it perfect for storing cherished notes or keeping essentials close at hand, promising to become a beloved family favorite.
Wade Logan Pantin 78.4-Inch Arched Floor Lamp
Effortlessly illuminate and up the cozy factor of your space with this gracefully arched floor lamp. Crafted with a slender iron body in black and antique red copper tones, it emanates a warm, welcoming glow through its beige linen drum shade. Conveniently equipped with an on/off switch at the base for easy operation with a tap of your foot, this lamp offers both style and functionality.
Wildwood Embroidered Throw
Incorporate countryside elegance into your living space with this chic embroidered throw. Crafted from sumptuously soft cotton, it features intricate floral motifs and a rustic fringe, adding a touch of romance to any space — whether cozied up with a loved one or elegantly draped over your favorite couch.
Coavas Stained Glass Window Film
Throw it back a few decades with this retro-chic stained glass window film. The exclusive 3D violet design that adds a touch of vintage sophistication to your living space. Not to mention, this film also blocks 98% of UV rays, safeguarding your skin and furniture while giving your windows a high-end glass makeover.
Continue turning your home into the ultimate cozy sanctuary without breaking the bank by shopping Pottery Barn's Memorial Day Sale, featuring homeware starting at just $4!