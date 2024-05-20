Why Katy Perry Doesn't Think Jelly Roll Should Replace Her on American Idol

Watch : Katy Perry Reveals Who She Would Pick as Her ‘American Idol’ Replacement

Katy Perry loves Jelly Roll unconditionally—but she doesn't think he should replace her on American Idol right now.

One month after the "Firework" singer—whose journey on the competition series came to an end May 19—showed her support for the "Wild Ones" artist, she's explaining why he's not her top choice to join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at the judges' table.

"That would be too many men," Perry told E! News after Idol's season 22 finale, "let's be honest."

"But we love Jelly Roll," she noted, "and I'd love for him to be on this show whenever it's appropriate." (For more from Perry's interview, watch E! News May 20.)

Regardless of who takes her spot, Perry is hopeful that they're able to block out the noise.

Someone that is "honest and bold, not scared of negative comments, 'cause it happens," the 39-year-old, who faced backlash online throughout her seven years on the competition series, explained. "When you have an opinion, when you're bold, when you're a female, it just happens."