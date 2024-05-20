Kristin Chenoweth Shares She Was "Severely Abused" By an Ex While Reacting to Sean "Diddy" Combs Video

Watch : Kristin Chenoweth Opens Up About Being "Severely Abused" By a Former Partner

Warning: This story contains details of abuse.

Kristin Chenoweth is speaking out.

After a 2016 video of Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was recently released online, the Broadway star shared how she personally relates to the footage.

"There is no excuse no matter what his defense is," Chenoweth wrote on X May 17. "Heartbreaking I used to love him."

The Wicked alum later added, "Honestly I have my reasons for the Sean Combs video bothering me so much. The main thing I need to do is pray for him. For real."

When some social media users criticized Chenoweth for praying for Combs—including one commenter who told her to "pray for victims' deliverance, not for evil abusers"—the Tony winner detailed her own experience with abuse.

"Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go," she continued in a May 18 post. "Several years ago I was severely abused. It took me therapy and prayer to understand I deserved better. I was deeply injured physically and spiritually. The only thing I knew to do when I got out was pray. Pray for myself. Pray for him as he grew up abused. So. There y'all go."