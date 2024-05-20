NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Kristin Chenoweth Shares She Was "Severely Abused" By an Ex While Reacting to Sean "Diddy" Combs Video

After security footage showed Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura, Kristin Chenoweth shared her own experience with abuse.

By Elyse Dupre May 20, 2024 5:38 PMTags
Sean "Diddy" CombsKristin ChenowethCelebrities
Watch: Kristin Chenoweth Opens Up About Being "Severely Abused" By a Former Partner

Warning: This story contains details of abuse.

Kristin Chenoweth is speaking out.

After a 2016 video of Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was recently released online, the Broadway star shared how she personally relates to the footage.

"There is no excuse no matter what his defense is," Chenoweth wrote on X May 17. "Heartbreaking I used to love him." 

The Wicked alum later added, "Honestly I have my reasons for the Sean Combs video bothering me so much. The main thing I need to do is pray for him. For real." 

When some social media users criticized Chenoweth for praying for Combs—including one commenter who told her to "pray for victims' deliverance, not for evil abusers"—the Tony winner detailed her own experience with abuse. 

"Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go," she continued in a May 18 post. "Several years ago I was severely abused. It took me therapy and prayer to understand I deserved better. I was deeply injured physically and spiritually. The only thing I knew to do when I got out was pray. Pray for myself. Pray for him as he grew up abused. So. There y'all go."

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Chenoweth did not name her abuser but wrote that time "was the lowest I've been in my life," later noting that by coming forward, "maybe it helped someone."

John Nacion/WireImage, Paras Griffin/Getty Images

On May 17, CNN released hotel surveillance footage from 2016 that showed Combs grabbing Ventura—whose 2023 lawsuit accusing him of physical and sexual abuse was settled outside of court—throwing her to the ground, kicking her and dragging her.

After the video was released, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said the images were "extremely disturbing and difficult to watch" but noted it was not presenting a case against Combs relating to the assault.

"If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016," the office's statement read, "unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted.

Shortly after, Combs—who denied Ventura's allegations in the lawsuit—issued an apology on social media

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that," the music mogul said in a May 19 Instagram video. "I was f--ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

He added, "I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, had to go into rehab, had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Step Out Together Amid Breakup Rumors

2

Zac Brown's Ex Kelly Yazdi Says She Won’t "Be Silenced" Amid Divorce

3

Chiefs CEO's Wife and Daughter Respond to Harrison Butker Controversy

However, Ventura's lawyer criticized Combs. 

"Combs' most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt," attorney Meredith Firetog told CNN. "When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

Diddy made headlines in March when authorities raided his homes in Miami and Los Angeles. To learn more about that case, keep reading.

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Search Warrants Executed on Diddy’s L.A. and Miami Properties

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed search warrants at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties on March 25, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.  

The sources told the outlet the warrant was out of the Southern District of New York, and a spokesperson for HSI New York confirmed to E! News it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.” 

Law enforcement sources told NBC News the music mogul was in the Miami area when the search warrants were executed. 

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

News about the investigation broke after Combs faced allegations of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by multiple accusers starting in November, with the musician denying the allegations. 

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” he wrote in a December statement posted on Instagram. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Diddy’s Attorney Speaks Out

The day after HSI executed the search warrants at Combs' L.A. and Miami properties, his lawyer spoke out

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," attorney Aaron Dyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated." 

Dyer noted Combs “was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”  

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” his lawyer's statement continued. “This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads  to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.” 

Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images

And Dyer expressed Combs' intent to defend himself.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” he added. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Details About the Raid Revealed

As for what actually went down during the searches, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the warrant told NBC News authorities with the Department of Homeland Security seized phones from Combs’ home in Miami before he was scheduled to travel to the Bahamas, and several sources familiar with the matter added that guns were discovered during the search.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

One source familiar with the matter also told NBC News three women and one man were interviewed by prosecutors and investigators from the Southern District of New York about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms purportedly tied to Combs.

Miami-Dade Police Department

Diddy’s Associate Brendan Paul Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession

On the same day the search warrants were executed at Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles properties, one of his associates, Brendan Paul, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police on suspicion of drug possession, a law enforcement source familiar with the matter told NBC News

According to the Miami-Dade arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Paul was taken into custody for allegedly possessing suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana candy. 

Prison records obtained by NBC News show Paul was released on March 26 after posting bond.

“We do not plan on trying this case in the media,” Paul’s attorney Brian Bieber said in a statement obtained by the outlet, “all issues will be dealt with in court.” 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Step Out Together Amid Breakup Rumors

2

Zac Brown's Ex Kelly Yazdi Says She Won’t "Be Silenced" Amid Divorce

3

Chiefs CEO's Wife and Daughter Respond to Harrison Butker Controversy

4

Bella Hadid Frees the Nipple in Naked Dress at Cannes Film Festival

5

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Marries Evan McClintock