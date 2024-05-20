Kandi Burruss Breaks Silence on Real Housewives of Atlanta's Major Cast Shakeup

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

Joining Shamea and Porsha for season 16 are newbies Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley, plus returning RHOA Housewives Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora and alum Cynthia Bailey, who will be a friend-of.

Of course, that means Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross and Shereé Whitfield will not be back next year.

Kandi even teased some behind-the-scenes season 16 drama which she recently heard about through the grapevine.

"I'm not necessarily gonna miss that stress," she admitted. "They started filming this week. I was talking to one of them—I can't say who it was—but she was like, 'Girl, it's just a lot.' I was like, 'Yeah, I don't know if I missed that part.' I forgot about that first stress of getting the ball rolling when you're meeting new people."

As for what Kandi will miss about being part of the cast?

"You don't necessarily miss the stress or the work, but you miss the camaraderie part," she added, "and knowing that you are part of something great. Because at the end of the day, no matter how much drama it was, my 14 seasons on that franchise a lot of great things came from it."

