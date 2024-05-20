Kandi Burruss Breaks Silence on Real Housewives of Atlanta's Major Cast Shakeup

Kandi Burruss is feeling just peachy about The Real Housewives of Atlanta's brand new cast.
In fact, after recently exiting the Bravo series earlier this year after an impressive 14 years on TV, the former Xscape singer is revealing what she really thinks about the newly revamped season 16 cast.
"I'm excited," Kandi exclusively told E! News May 17 at the 90th Annual Drama League Awards celebrating Broadway's latest theater season. "I'm excited for Shamea [Morton Mwangi], who is our friend. I'm glad it's announced so I don't have to keep secrets anymore. I'm gonna be watching because my friends are still on the show." (Watch E! News tonight, May 20, at 11 p.m. for more exclusive celebrity interviews from the Drama League Awards.)
In addition to Shamea being promoted to a full-time castmember, Kandi is also thrilled over alum Porsha Williams' return to the show after taking a two-season break.
"I already knew she was going back before she announced it," the 48-year-old revealed. "We both had talked about our decisions, what we were thinking about doing. I was telling her I didn't know if I was going to go back. She was telling me how she was thinking she might go back. So we knew. I am excited for her."
Joining Shamea and Porsha for season 16 are newbies Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley, plus returning RHOA Housewives Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora and alum Cynthia Bailey, who will be a friend-of.
Of course, that means Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross and Shereé Whitfield will not be back next year.
Kandi even teased some behind-the-scenes season 16 drama which she recently heard about through the grapevine.
"I'm not necessarily gonna miss that stress," she admitted. "They started filming this week. I was talking to one of them—I can't say who it was—but she was like, 'Girl, it's just a lot.' I was like, 'Yeah, I don't know if I missed that part.' I forgot about that first stress of getting the ball rolling when you're meeting new people."
As for what Kandi will miss about being part of the cast?
"You don't necessarily miss the stress or the work, but you miss the camaraderie part," she added, "and knowing that you are part of something great. Because at the end of the day, no matter how much drama it was, my 14 seasons on that franchise a lot of great things came from it."
Hear more from Kandi tonight on E! News at 11 p.m. And keep reading to see where she lands on E!'s official ranking of every Real Housewife ever.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)