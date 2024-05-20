Step Up Your Fashion With These Old Navy Styles That Look Expensive

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Picture this: strutting down the street in an outfit that screams luxury, and when someone asks where you got it, you hit them with the ultimate plot twist—Old Navy. Yup, you heard me right. I'm talking about inclusive sizing, versatile options for every occasion, and prices that won't have you crying over your bank statement.
Seriously, who said you need to splash out major cash to turn heads? Not me, that's for sure. With some smart shopping, you can easily look like a million bucks without breaking the bank. And guess what? Old Navy is secretly hiding some seriously chic styles that could easily pass for high-end designer pieces.
There's a treasure trove of affordable fashion wonders waiting for you at Old Navy. Here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved finds.
Old Navy Sleeveless Linen-Blend Top & High-Waisted Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt
Step into refined elegance with a two-piece set. The top's high neckline adds a touch of sophistication, no matter what you wear it with. The matching skirt completes the look.
Old Navy Double-Breasted Linen-Blend Blazer & Extra High-Waisted Taylor Linen-Blend Trouser Shorts
Whether worn together for a chic coordinated look or mixed and matched with other pieces, this set offers versatility and style without the hefty price tag. The relaxed-fit linen blazer pairs perfectly with these shorts, which have a trouser-like polish.
Old Navy Rib-Knit Crop Polo Sweater
Embrace the essence of luxury without the high price tag with this versatile cropped polo, a must-have addition to your wardrobe. The navy stripes and classic collar add a touch of refinement to any outfit, exuding sophisticated preppy vibes with every wear.
You can get this cropped polo in 6 colors.
Old Navy Linen-Blend Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt & High-Waisted Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
This set exudes carefree sophistication and you're going to want to snatch it up in every color and print. These linen pieces look refined and polished, yet they're so comfortable that they feel like loungewear.
Old Navy Faux-Leather Gathered Clutch Crossbody Bag
Elevate your accessory game with this exquisite clutch crossbody bag, a subtle statement of elegance. The versatile crossbody strap allows for hands-free convenience. Crafted from premium faux leather, its compact yet stylish design exudes sophistication effortlessly.
This clutch comes in 3 versatile colors.
Old Navy High-Waisted Linen-Blend Cargo Straight Pants
Discover timeless sophistication with these pants. Whether dressing up for a night out or keeping it casual for a day of errands, these pants effortlessly elevate any ensemble. With their high-waisted silhouette and cargo detailing, these pants exude an air of refined elegance without compromising on versatility.
These pants are also available in black.
Old Navy Mock-Neck Ruched Tank Top & Ruched Maxi Skirt
Indulge in carefree luxury with this olive green set. The tank top boasts a sophisticated mock neck and flattering ruching at the sides, while the sleeveless design adds a touch of chic elegance. Paired with the elasticized waist and side ruching of the maxi skirt, this ensemble exudes effortless coolness.
Old Navy Fit & Flare Rib-Knit Maxi Dress
Whether for a casual day out or a special occasion, this dress offers a polished look that's as easy to wear as it is stylish. Designed to elevate your style with ease, this dress has a flattering scoop neck and delicate spaghetti straps, nailing timeless charm and refinement. The fitted top effortlessly flows into a flared skirt, creating a silhouette that flatters any figure, while hitting above the ankle for a chic finish.
This dress comes in 5 colors.
Old Navy High-Waisted Pull-On Pixie Wide-Leg Pants
Step into refined elegance with plaid pants, which are the epitome of upscale sophistication perfect for the office. Crafted from soft-brushed twill, these pants offer a luxurious feel while maintaining a professional appearance. These aren't just for the office though. You can style them for so many scenarios.
There are 7 colorways to choose from.
Old Navy PowerSoft Crop Polo & Extra High-Waisted PowerSoft Skort
Embrace country club chic with a sporty two-piece set, perfect for a day on the golf course or any active pursuit. The PowerSoft Crop Polo features a spread collar, half-zip front, and racerback design, crafted from a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric for optimal comfort and performance. The matching skirt has built-in biker shorts and a convenient phone pocket.
Old Navy French Terry Graphic Pullover
Perfect for achieving country club casual style, this pullover boasts a sophisticated crest at the corner chest for an upscale touch. The drop-shoulder sleeves and rib-knit cuffs add a relaxed yet polished vibe, while the rib-knit hem ensures a comfortable fit.
You can also get this pullover in white.
Old Navy Sleeveless Square-Neck Midi Dress
Enjoy timeless sophistication with this dress in a luxurious beige hue. With its chic square neck and wide straps, this dress exudes understated elegance perfect for any occasion. The smocked back ensures a flattering and comfortable fit, while the midi length adds a touch of refinement, hitting at the calf.
Shoppers can get this dress in 3 gorgeous colors.
Old Navy Linen-Blend Vest
Upgrade your ensemble with a versatile piece that exudes timeless sophistication. It can be effortlessly styled on its own for a polished look or layered for added warmth and dimension.
This vest also comes in red.
Old Navy Fit & Flare Sleeveless Midi Dress
Elevate your wardrobe with this stunning dress that has a captivating red floral pattern that exudes effortless elegance. Boasting a notched sweetheart neckline and wide straps, this dress delivers a chic and flattering silhouette.
This stunning dress comes in 6 prints and solid colors.
Old Navy One-Piece Swimsuit
Make a statement at the beach or poolside with this exquisite swimsuit from Old Navy, featuring luxurious pink vertical stripes for an upscale touch. Crafted with attention to detail and quality, this swimsuit exudes elegance and sophistication without the designer price tag.
This swimsuit comes in tons of prints and solid colors.
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Utility Shorts
Embrace upscale simplicity with these versatile shorts, perfect for elevating any warm-weather ensemble. The pull-on style and extra high waist, sitting above the belly button, ensure a flattering fit, while the relaxed silhouette adds an air of laid-back elegance.
These shorts come in 4 colors.
Old Navy High-Waisted Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
Elevate your summer style with these floral shorts. They bring an effortlessly chic look with an elevated, airy feel. The bold orange color, combined with the vibrant floral print, adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit and they pair easily with a neutral-hued top.
