Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Step Out Together Amid Breakup Rumors

Watch : Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Living Separately Amid Break-Up Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting loud with their love.

Despite the breakup rumors that are floating around the pair—including that they're currently living apart—the couple were recently seen out and about together.

First, Jennifer and Ben were all smiles as they were photographed in the Oscar winner's car following a family event May 19. Then the pair were seen heading in and out of Los Angeles' BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, according to TMZ, the same day. For the occasion, the "Let's Get Loud" singer wore a chic green trench coat with matching trousers, topping off her look with a cream-colored sweater. Ben, meanwhile, kept things casual in jeans and a grey t-shirt reading, "Full Throttle, Believe in Boston."

The public outing came only two days after multiple outlets reported that Jennifer, 54, and Ben, 51, were living separately. But despite the rumors, they were each seen out and about May 16 wearing their wedding rings.