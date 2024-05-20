NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Step Out Together Amid Breakup Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen out and about together in Los Angeles amid rumors that the duo, who have been married for nearly two years, are headed for breakup.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting loud with their love.

Despite the breakup rumors that are floating around the pair—including that they're currently living apart—the couple were recently seen out and about together.

First, Jennifer and Ben were all smiles as they were photographed in the Oscar winner's car following a family event May 19. Then the pair were seen heading in and out of Los Angeles' BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, according to TMZ, the same day. For the occasion, the "Let's Get Loud" singer wore a chic green trench coat with matching trousers, topping off her look with a cream-colored sweater. Ben, meanwhile, kept things casual in jeans and a grey t-shirt reading, "Full Throttle, Believe in Boston."

The public outing came only two days after multiple outlets reported that Jennifer, 54, and Ben, 51, were living separately. But despite the rumors, they were each seen out and about May 16 wearing their wedding rings.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

Jennifer and Ben—affectionately referred to as "Bennifer"—first rekindled their romance in 2021, after previously calling off their engagement nearly two decades earlier. They then tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a second ceremony in Georgia a month later.

BACKGRID

"We did it," the Hustlers actress wrote in a July 17 On The JLo newsletter after the nuptials. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted."

And for Jennifer—who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony—her reconciliation with Ben—who co-parents Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—was a long time coming. 

 

Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

"Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in 2022. "I honestly felt like I was going to die."

She added that the split, which she acknowledged was in part due to the intense media scrutiny on the pair, "sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn't get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most 'would never happen in Hollywood' ending."

For more on how Jennifer and Ben achieved that ending, keep reading. 

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

June 2023: Red Carpet Fabulous

J.Lo steps out with Ben in support of his movie The Flash.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

February 2024: This Is Them...Now

Jennifer release This Is Me... Now, an album about her relationship with Ben. The record is accompanied by a musical film titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Gotham/GC Images

March 2024: Jenny on the Block

The couple enjoys a day out in NYC on March 30, 2024.

