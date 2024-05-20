NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Simone Biles Tells Critics to "F--k Off" in Fiery Message Defending Husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles responded to the ongoing criticism surrounding her marriage to Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens five months after the NFL player admitted he didn’t know who she was before meeting

Watch: How Simone Biles Felt About Husband Jonathan Owens' Controversial Relationship Comments

Simone Biles is springing into action to defend Jonathan Owens.

Nearly five months after her husband's viral interview, in which he insisted he had no idea who she was before matching on a dating app, the Olympian once again slammed the public criticism surrounding their marriage. 

"I'm going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke," Simone wrote in a May 19 Instagram Stories. "Y'all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I'm gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, f--k off."

"If you keep commenting or tweeting at me I'm just going to block you," she continued. "Simple as that. And no I don't need to touch grass or whatever else tf y'all suggest."

The athlete concluded her message by thanking fans. "@ everyone else that supports us," Simone wrote, "we love y'all so much."

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers safety shared Simone's Stories on his own page, "If y'all gone support!!!" he captioned the post. "If not respectful keep scrolling cause being fake mad about people yall don't know from a can of paint is weirdo behavior."

Every Time Simone Biles Proved She Is the GOAT

But this isn't the first time the couple—who tied the knot in April 2023—has pushed back on comments surrounding their relationship since his December interview on The Pivot podcast.

Simone Biles/Instagram

"I thought it was hilarious at first, and then they hurt my feelings," Simone said of the public criticism on the Call Her Daddy podcast in April. "Then one night, I broke down and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? Like, you don't know him. You don't know who he is.'"

And the 27-year-old also believed the online scrutiny went too far.

"That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that," she continued. "Because for me, it's like, 'Talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family—never.' Because I've been in the limelight long enough where I can brush things off, have my little powwow about it."

"You're not going to know I cried about it, but I be crying about some stuff," Simone admitted. "But I only cry about it because I can't clap back. Just know that."

But Jonathan has made it clear he'll continue to be her biggest cheerleader. 

"You just never cease to amaze me baby, I love being able to watch you go out there and do your thing," he wrote on Instagram May 19. "I'm here with you every step of the way, wouldn't miss it for the world.

Now read on to see Simone's amazing achievements.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Presidential Medal of Freedom 

Biles was one of 17 people who received the nation's highest civilian honor in 2022.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Going for the Gold

Simone Biles first stunned the world during her participation in the 2013 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium. There, she qualified first in the all-around, second to the vault final, sixth to the uneven bars final, fifth to the balance beam final and first to the floor final, which made her the first American gymnast to qualify to the all-around and all four event finals since 1991. At just 16 years old, Biles became the first Black and seventh American woman to win the world all-around title.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images
Movin’ On Up

Believe or not, the young athlete has four (!) gymnastic moves named after her. Among them is the double layout with a half twist, which the sports star debuted in her floor routine during the podium training for the 2013 U.S. Classic. Eight years after London Phillips completed it domestically in 2005, Biles was able to successfully nail the skill at the 2013 World Championships, earning the tribute. As of June 2021, only four gymnasts have successfully completed the Biles-on-floor exercise.

Ian MacNicol/Getty images
Breaking Barriers in History

In 2023, a decade after she won her first world title at age 16, the athlete won her 27th world gold medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, breaking the record for world medals and Olympic medals (7) combined with a total of 34.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Triple Title Holder

Biles once again proved she was a force to be reckoned with during the 2015 U.S. National Championships by securing her third all-around national title, becoming only the second woman ever to do so, 23 years after athlete Kim Zmeska.

Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images
Making Her-story Again

Also in 2015, during the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Biles ended her performance with an impressive final score of 60.399. With that victory, she became the first woman to win three consecutive all-around titles in World Gymnastics Championships history, bringing her total gold medal count to 10 at the time—also the most for any woman in World Championships history.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Shutting Down Beauty Standards

Biles has never been afraid to address her haters or anyone who has had something to say about her body image. In 2016, the gymnast first took to Twitter to express that she is "comfortable in her own skin." Most recently, in 2020, the athlete again reinforced self-love by releasing a statement declaring that she is "done competing with beauty standards and toxic culture of trolling…because nobody should tell you or I what beauty should or should not look like." Yeah, she stuck that landing. 

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
Pushing Through The Pain

Biles is also the first female gymnast since Daniela Silivaș in 1988 to win a medal on every event at a single Olympic Games or World Championships, having accomplished this feat during the 2018 World Championships in Doha. Biles helped Team USA secure the number one spot less than 24 hours after going to the hospital due to pain from a kidney stone. The star even took to Twitter at the time to say that the "stone could wait." Talk about pushing all the way through!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Watch Her Move

Another win stemming from the 2018 World Championships: Biles debuted her now-namesake vault, a roundoff, back handspring with half turn entry, front stretched somersault with two twists (yes, it's as astounding as it sounds) at the selection camp. As of June 2021, Biles is the only woman who has performed the Biles vault.
 

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
…And Move Some More

Biles followed up her jaw-dropping 2018 move with an impressive balance beam skill. She first started training the double-twisting double-tucked salto backwards dismount off of the beam in 2013, but debuted the stunner at the 2019 World Championships where it was given the rating H, the highest rating of any skill performed on the balance beam. Biles expressed disappointment at the skill being undervalued, but despite the rating controversy, she successfully performed it during qualifications and the Biles dismount was born.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Defying All Odds

Thanks to her outstanding performance during the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Biles once again broke records by surpassing gymnast Vitaly Scherbo's record 23 World medals by winning her 24th and 25th medals (both gold, of course).

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
A Woman Focused on Helping Other Women

In April 2021, Biles confirmed that she would be ending her partnership with Nike to begin one with the brand, Athleta. "I felt like it wasn't just about my achievements, it's what I stood for and how they were going to help me use my voice and also be a voice for females and kids," she explained to the Wall Street Journal of the move. "I feel like they also support me, not just as an athlete, but just as an individual outside of the gym and the change that I want to create, which is so refreshing."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
The Legacy Continues

In May 2021, the athlete became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike on the vault during her first competition in over a year. The new vault was given a preliminary value of 6.6, making it the highest valued vault in women's gymnastics.

Aflo/Shutterstock
Seventh’s Heaven

On June 6, 2021, Biles made history again by becoming the first woman to win a record seventh U.S. senior women's all-around title. "It's really emotional, especially going into my second time doing an Olympic run," Simone said after her victory. "It's really crazy, and I appreciate everyone that's come out to watch and support us, especially after the year we've had."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Representing Herself As The GOAT She Is...Literally

In June 2021, Biles had fans buzzing all over the social media once she debuted a new leotard bedazzled with the image of a goat. "The idea was to hit back at the haters," she told Marie Claire. "[The haters] were joking like, ‘I swear, if she put a goat on her leo, blah, blah, blah.' That would make them so angry. And then I was like, ‘Oh, that's actually a good idea. Let's make the haters hate it, and the fans love it.'"
 
And like everything else she manages to accomplish with ease, we do love it!

