Simone Biles Tells Critics to "F--k Off" in Fiery Message Defending Husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is springing into action to defend Jonathan Owens.
Nearly five months after her husband's viral interview, in which he insisted he had no idea who she was before matching on a dating app, the Olympian once again slammed the public criticism surrounding their marriage.
"I'm going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke," Simone wrote in a May 19 Instagram Stories. "Y'all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I'm gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, f--k off."
"If you keep commenting or tweeting at me I'm just going to block you," she continued. "Simple as that. And no I don't need to touch grass or whatever else tf y'all suggest."
The athlete concluded her message by thanking fans. "@ everyone else that supports us," Simone wrote, "we love y'all so much."
Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers safety shared Simone's Stories on his own page, "If y'all gone support!!!" he captioned the post. "If not respectful keep scrolling cause being fake mad about people yall don't know from a can of paint is weirdo behavior."
But this isn't the first time the couple—who tied the knot in April 2023—has pushed back on comments surrounding their relationship since his December interview on The Pivot podcast.
"I thought it was hilarious at first, and then they hurt my feelings," Simone said of the public criticism on the Call Her Daddy podcast in April. "Then one night, I broke down and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? Like, you don't know him. You don't know who he is.'"
And the 27-year-old also believed the online scrutiny went too far.
"That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that," she continued. "Because for me, it's like, 'Talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family—never.' Because I've been in the limelight long enough where I can brush things off, have my little powwow about it."
"You're not going to know I cried about it, but I be crying about some stuff," Simone admitted. "But I only cry about it because I can't clap back. Just know that."
But Jonathan has made it clear he'll continue to be her biggest cheerleader.
"You just never cease to amaze me baby, I love being able to watch you go out there and do your thing," he wrote on Instagram May 19. "I'm here with you every step of the way, wouldn't miss it for the world.
