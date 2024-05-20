Simone Biles Tells Critics to "F--k Off" in Fiery Message Defending Husband Jonathan Owens

Watch : How Simone Biles Felt About Husband Jonathan Owens' Controversial Relationship Comments

Simone Biles is springing into action to defend Jonathan Owens.

Nearly five months after her husband's viral interview, in which he insisted he had no idea who she was before matching on a dating app, the Olympian once again slammed the public criticism surrounding their marriage.

"I'm going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke," Simone wrote in a May 19 Instagram Stories. "Y'all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I'm gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, f--k off."

"If you keep commenting or tweeting at me I'm just going to block you," she continued. "Simple as that. And no I don't need to touch grass or whatever else tf y'all suggest."

The athlete concluded her message by thanking fans. "@ everyone else that supports us," Simone wrote, "we love y'all so much."

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers safety shared Simone's Stories on his own page, "If y'all gone support!!!" he captioned the post. "If not respectful keep scrolling cause being fake mad about people yall don't know from a can of paint is weirdo behavior."