Adele Sends Her Love to Rich Paul’s Daughter Reonna During Concert

Adele shared a rare update on her family life with partner Richard Paul at her concert May 17 by congratulating her stepdaughter Reonna for a milestone achievement.

Watch: Adele Gets Emotional Over Partner Rich Paul’s New Book

Adele wishes nothing but the best for her stepdaughter. 

After all, the "Someone Like You" singer was sure to give a special shoutout to her partner Rich Paul's daughter, Reonna, for graduating from Clark Atlanta University May 18. 

"It is my stepdaughter's graduation this weekend," Adele explained on stage during her Las Vegas residency show May 17, as seen on TikTok. "Her name is Reonna and she's graduating from Clark today—tomorrow—in Atlanta. So, I love you darling. Congratulations!"

And the 36-year-old couldn't help but rave over the significance of Reonna's accomplishment. 

"She's the first family member that's graduated college," Adele continued. "How amazing is that? It's a f--king vibe. So, they're all in Atlanta and they're obviously celebrating her and obviously I'm here with you—I wouldn't be anywhere else. I love you baby."

The "Hello" singer's comment about her personal life with Rich— whom she's been romantically linked to since 2021—was a rare one. In fact, the duo have never publicly confirmed their marriage, aside from a brief comment Adele made during a concert last September.

photos
Adele Through the Years

In response to a fan with a sign asking to marry her,  the 16-time Grammy winner teased, "You can't marry me, I'm straight, my love and my husband's here tonight."

But while Adele—who shares 11-year-old son Angelo with ex Simon Konecki—isn't one to flaunt her relationship, she has gushed about LeBron James' right hand man in the past. 

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"He's just hilarious," Adele told Oprah Winfrey in a 2021 interview. "Very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."

Keep reading to see every rare public moment between Adele and Rich. 

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
July 2021: Game On

The two mask up for Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix, soon after they began dating.

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
October 2021: NBA Date Night

The two appear at a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
February 2022: NBA All-Star Game

The two sit courtside during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
February 2022: Getting Cozy

The two appear together at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
May 2022: NBA Playoffs

The two attend Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Shutterstock
July 2022: Italian Vacay

The two board a boat in Sardinia, Italy.

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
April 2023: Courtside Date

The two appear at the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies' Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
April 2023: Grammys Date

Adele and Rich attend the 2023 Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
April 2023: Partying With Beyoncé

Adele and Rich celebrate with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2023 Grammys.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

November 2023: "He's Hilarious"

While Adele has remained tight lipped on her relationship with the sports agent, she proved his sense of humor remains one of her favorite parts of his personality as the couple laughed courtside during a November 2022 Los Angeles Lakers game vs. the Dallas Mavericks. 

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

April 2024: Game Four

The couple appeared once again courstide as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Denver Nuggets for game four of round one of the NBA Playoffs. 

