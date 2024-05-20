Adele Sends Her Love to Rich Paul’s Daughter Reonna During Concert

Watch : Adele Gets Emotional Over Partner Rich Paul’s New Book

Adele wishes nothing but the best for her stepdaughter.

After all, the "Someone Like You" singer was sure to give a special shoutout to her partner Rich Paul's daughter, Reonna, for graduating from Clark Atlanta University May 18.

"It is my stepdaughter's graduation this weekend," Adele explained on stage during her Las Vegas residency show May 17, as seen on TikTok. "Her name is Reonna and she's graduating from Clark today—tomorrow—in Atlanta. So, I love you darling. Congratulations!"

And the 36-year-old couldn't help but rave over the significance of Reonna's accomplishment.

"She's the first family member that's graduated college," Adele continued. "How amazing is that? It's a f--king vibe. So, they're all in Atlanta and they're obviously celebrating her and obviously I'm here with you—I wouldn't be anywhere else. I love you baby."

The "Hello" singer's comment about her personal life with Rich— whom she's been romantically linked to since 2021—was a rare one. In fact, the duo have never publicly confirmed their marriage, aside from a brief comment Adele made during a concert last September.