Why Tyra Banks Is Hopeful America's Next Top Model Could Return

Tyra Banks is still rooting for America's Next Top Model. Really, we're all still rooting for it.

For 24 straight seasons (sorry, cycles) leggy natives of Broken Arrow, Okla. and Pinson, Ala. turned up to her reality TV creation to learn how to smize and booty touch their way to the top. The hope? To build a career in fashion á la host Tyra, one of the industry legends tapped to pose for the recent 60th anniversary edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

And though it's been more than six years since Tyra was last holding just one photo in her hands, the 50-year-old is hopeful she hasn't delivered her last critique.

"We have tried, so it's not us," she told E! News at the swimsuit issue launch party of her efforts to get her brainchild back on the air. "It's the powers that be. I'm not the biggest boss in the room, so it's not my doing. Maybe one day."