Why Sam Taylor-Johnson Thinks Conversations About Relationship Age-Gaps Are "Strange"

Sam Taylor-Johnson thinks age-gap storylines are fifty shades of overdone.
When asked whether she and husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is 23 years her junior, are interested in watching "May December" movies—a phrase which refer to romantic relationships with significant age gaps—the Fifty Shades of Grey director had a ready answer.
"Not at all," Sam, 57, told Time in an interview published May 17. "I think Aaron would say the same. Neither of us look at each other in that way. It's just a connection of souls and hearts and our life is our life where we're just moving through it in a gorgeous loving way."
She continued, "When people make films, or talk about it or question it or dissect it, it is so strange to me. When people fall in love, they fall in love."
This is not the first time Aaron, 33, and Sam—who are parents to daughters Wylda, 13, and Romy Hero, 11, as well as Angelica, 25, and Jessie, 15, from Sam's first marriage to Jay Jopling—have reacted to comments or the public's perception of their 12-year marriage.
Just two months ago, Aaron pointed out that for someone whose career began at age 6, deciding to get married at the age of 22 isn't so unusual.
"What you gotta realize," he told Rolling Stone UK in an interview published March 20, "is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13."
The Fall Guy actor continued, "You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don't understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It's bizarre to me."
Aaron and Sam first met when he was 18 and starring as John Lennon in the 2009 film Nowhere Boy, which she directed. But while there might be a public preoccupation with the couple's decades-large age gap, for the couple, it rarely comes up in their day to day lives.
"It never does," Sam told The Guardian in an interview published April 6. "I mean, it's coming up now because you're asking. And it comes up on the outside perspective of people who don't know us, because I guess people will always…We're a bit of an anomaly, but it's that thing: after 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn't really matter?"
The Back to Black director added, "He gives me that sort of stability, calmness. I'm definitely the kind of frenetic, mad energy that needs someone to anchor me. Keep me a bit more grounded. Which he certainly does. He really loves being quiet, in nature. He's a real stay-at-home person."
For more Hollywood couples who have commented on their age-gap relationships, keep reading.