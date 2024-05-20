Patricia Heaton Defends Harrison Butker Amid Controversial Speech Backlash

Watch : Whoopi Goldberg Defends Harrison Butker After Controversial Graduation Speech

Patricia Heaton is in Harrison Butker's corner.

The Everybody Loves Raymond alum reacted to the Kansas City Chiefs kicker's commencement speech at Benedictine College May 11, where he shared his belief that women should be in the home and not the workplace.

"I don't know why everybody's knickers are in a twist," Patricia said in a May 18 Instagram video. "He gave a commencement speech. The audience applauded twice and gave him a standing ovation at the end, so clearly they enjoyed what he was saying. The guy is espousing his own opinions and Catholic doctrine, so what?"

"It's his opinion," the 66-year-old continued. "He can have one. He's allowed. He's not a monster for stating what he believes."

Patricia—who is a Catholic woman who worked throughout her kids' childhood—didn't find his statements offensive, even if they don't align with her lifestyle.

"I'm just curious as to why people get 'offended,'" the Beethoven actress admitted. "If you have made choices in your life and you feel those are the right choices and you feel comfortable and they're working out for you and your family, great. If they're different from his, that's great. You do you. He'll do him."