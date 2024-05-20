Erin Foster Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Simon Tikhman

The Foster family just got a little bigger.
Indeed, Erin Foster welcomed her first baby with husband Simon Tikhman. The couple's daughter Noa Mimi Tikhman was born on May 17.
"Truly the most insane experience of my life, with the best ending," Erin wrote in a May 19 Instagram post. "Noa Mimi Tikhman being nothing like her mother who is always late, arrived two weeks early at 4:41am on May 17th."
And Erin, 40—who is the daughter of musician David Foster and Rebecca Dyer along with sisters Sara, 42, and Jordan, 36, as well as half-siblings Alison Jones, 53, Amy Foster, 50, and Rennie Foster, 3—gave insight into her birth story in her latest social media post.
"Being totally unbiased I would say she's perfect and super advanced already, and might be the first person I've met who prefers me to Simon," she continued. "Gave birth to her au naturale in our bed like a beast, but also would have taken heroine in the moment if someone offered. Simon would like everyone to know he's a warrior too."
Erin's post included black and white photos of her birthing process and pictures of baby Noa. The couple's latest addition comes about six months after they announced they were expecting, and over four years after they first tied the knot in December 2019.
And since the anticipation for Erin and Simon's new bundle of joy was so high, plenty of celebrities dived into the comments to praise the new parents.
"YES Mama and Papa!" Jennifer Aniston penned. "Welcome, Noa girl."
Meanwhile Hilary Duff, who just welcomed her fourth baby earlier this month, cheekily added, "Dude!!!!! You did it!!!!!!!! Gahhhhh! These pictures are incred!!!! So are you two—and Simon."
Erin's sisters also stepped in to offer praise—and some respectable sibling teasing.
"We love you so much Noa, you are your dad's twin." Sara wrote, and then poked fun at one of Erin's birthing photos adding, "Not sure slide 6 was necessary."
And Jordan also chimed in with her take on Erin's birth, commenting, "Remember when we thought the birth might be so easy that you'd actually be letdown after all the buildup of a home birth? Lol."
Erin's mom Rebecca, naturally, offered a more sentimental approach.
"SO PROUD of you my Warrior of a Daughter," Rebecca wrote. "You did it with deep courage & a fierce determination. Your Noa is here. I AM so blessed to be your mother. I love you Erin with my whole heart."
