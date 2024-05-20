CNN Commentator Alice Stewart Dead at 58

Watch : CNN Commentator Alice Stewart Found Dead at 58

CNN is mourning the loss of a beloved colleague.

Alice Stewart, a political commentator for the network and a political advisor for multiple GOP campaigns, has died, CNN confirmed. She was 58.

According to the network, law enforcement officials confirmed Stewart's body was found outdoors in the Belle View neighborhood of northern Virginia early in the morning May 18. No foul play is suspected at this time, with officers believing a medical emergency occurred.

Following the news of Stewart's passing, a number of her CNN colleagues mourned her loss, having worked with her since she joined network ahead of the 2016 election.

"Alice was a very dear friend and colleague to all of us at CNN," CEO Mark Thompson said in an email to staff. "A political veteran and an Emmy Award-winning journalist who brought an incomparable spark to CNN's coverage, known across our bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss."