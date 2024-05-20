Score 50% Off Banana Republic, 50% Off Old Navy, 50% Off Pottery Barn, 50% Off MAC Cosmetics & More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With a cup of coffee in hand and the promise of great deals awaiting, there's an undeniable excitement in the air. Today, I've scoured the internet to curate a selection of the finest deals and sales across a variety of categories, from beauty to home, fashion, and even travel. So, sit back, relax, and dive into the world of savings. After all, why spend time searching for discounts when I've already done the legwork for you?
Whether you're treating yourself to a well-deserved splurge or stocking up on everyday necessities, these deals offer unbeatable prices on products you love. So, let's make this Monday morning a little brighter by snagging some incredible deals and starting the week off right. Happy shopping!
E! Shopping Editor Picks
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Old Navy 50% Off Deals
Get 50% off Old Navy shorts, t-shirts, tank tops, and swimwear.
More Fashion Deals
Allbirds: Get 20% off select styles and an EXTRA 20% OFF clearance styles.
Aerie: Save 50% on all Aerie swimwear. Plus, get free shipping and returns.
Athleta: Use the code MAY20 an extra 20% off Athleta sale styles.
Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 50% off everything from Banana Republic Factory.
Bare Necessities: Sale into summer with 30% off swimwear, bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
Blue Nile: Save up to 30% on lab grown diamonds from Blue Nile.
Boohoo: Save 50% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags and accessories.
Cupshe: Save up to 85% on swimsuits and cover-ups.
DSW: Save 60% on clearance shoes. Plus, get an EXTRA 20% off with the code SALEAWAY.
Eberjey: Get 55% off Eberjey swimsuits and cover-ups.
Fanatics: Fan out over your favorite team and use the code SUMMER to save 25% on merch and more.
Gap: Take 50% off sitewide and an EXTRA 50% off the Gap Sale Section.
Gap Factory: Get up to 70% off Gap styles.
Goop: Save up to 60% during the Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Biannual Sale.
Hollister: Buy 1, get 1 for 50% off on almost everything from Hollister.
J.Crew: Save up to 50% on J.Crew summer styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shoes and crossbodies.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Meshki: Save 20% sitewide from Meshki.
Nasty Gal: Save up to 70% on trending styles from Nasty Gal.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop 70% off markdowns on Free People, Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Birkenstock, Stuart Weitzman, and more top brands from Nordstrom Rack.
North Face: Get 40% off select North Face styles.
Quay Australia: Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals on Quay Australia sunglasses.
Reebok: Use the code EXTRA to save an ADDITIONAL 50% on Reebok markdowns.
Rothys: Use the code ROTHYS25 to get 25% off your Rothys order.
Soma: Shop the famous Soma $29 bra event before your favorite styles sell out.
Stuart Weitzman: Use the code NEWSHOES25 to get 25% off Stuart Weitzman full-price styles. Plus, save 40% on markdowns.
Swimsuits For All: Save 50% on swimwear. Plus, get an extra 30% off.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
VICI: Use the code MAY25OFF to save 25% when you shop at VICI.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
MAC Cosmetics Deals
Get 50% off last chance products from MAC Cosmetics.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 40% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products.
Bio Ionic: Take 40% off the Bio Ionic SMART-X High Efficiency Dryer + Diffuser when you use the promo code SMARTX40 at checkout.
Bluemercury: Use the code SUNSHINE to get 20% off sunscreen from M-61, Clinique, Kosas, Kiehl's, Peter Thomas Roth, and more top brands.
Dermstore: Use the code SUN to get 20% off celeb favorite brand EltaMD.
Exuviance: Get 30% off Exuviance skincare and bodycare products. Plus, get free gifts with purchase.
Fresh: Save up to 30% on Fresh skincare products during the Memorial Day Sale.
ghd: Take 15% off ghd flat irons. Plus get a free bag ($40 value).
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the code GLOW25 to get 25% off Herbivore super potent, plant-powered serums.
Image Skincare: Save 15% on Image Skincare products. Plus, get free shipping on your order.
IT Cosmetics: You only have 48 hours to get 50% off IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer + Serum.
Kitsch: Use the code SUMMER20 to get 20% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Kopari: Indulge in some self-care with 20% off deals on Kopari products.
Lancome: Save 30% on makeup and skincare from Lancome.
Laura Geller: Use the code EV10 to save 35% on Laura Geller makeup.
Makeup Eraser: Shop major Memorial Day discounts on Makeup Eraser products.
Mermade Hair: Get 25% off Mermade hair tools and styling products. Plus, free shipping when you spend $15+.
Milk Makeup: Save 25% when you spend $50+ on Milk Makeup. Use the code MILKFAM at checkout.
Murad: Use the code RETINAL to get 25% off Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment.
Nudestix: Use the promo code NUDEWEEKEND2024 to save 25% on your Nudestix purchase.
NuFACE: Shop 10% off last chance deals on NuFACE skincare devices and serums.
Oribe: Take 20% off all Oribe products (discount applied at checkout). My pick: Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray.
QVC: Don't miss major discounts on StriVectin, Isle of Paradise, Benefit Cosmetics, and more top beauty brands.
Shopbop: Use the code BEAUTY15 to get 15% off skincare, makeup, hair care, and more from Shopbop.
T3: Use the code FF25 to get 25% off T3 curling irons, flat irons, hair dryers, and more.
Tula: Save 20% sitewide during the Tula Friends & Family Sale.
Verb: Use the code YAYSUMMER to get 25% off Verb hair care products.
Victoria's Secret: Get rollerball fragrances for $6.95 and perfumes for $39.95 during the Scent Event.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
Pottery Barn Deals
Shop 50% off Memorial Day deals from Pottery Barn. Plus, get free shipping on thousands of items.
More Home Deals
Albany Park: Nab 35% off sofas, chairs, and more from Albany Park.
Amerisleep: Get $450 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Apt2B: Save up to 35% on Apt2B furniture, decor, and more.
Avocado Mattress: Take 20% off certified organic Avocado Mattresses during the Memorial Day Sale.
Ban.do: Use the code HAPPY to get 50% off vases, rugs, blankets, and more.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Save 70% on thousands of items from Bed Bath & Beyond.
Casper: Get 30% off mattresses and more during the Casper Memorial Day Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Cozy Earth: Score 55% off best-selling bedding and more from Cozy Earth.
Crate & Barrel: Get 30% off best-selling furniture and more deals from Crate & Barrel.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $150 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
Hexlad: Save up to $500 on Hexclad cookware sets.
Leesa: Take 30% off a Leesa mattress.
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Save 50% on Nest Bedding mattresses, linens, furniture, and more.
Our Place: Save 40% on Our Place cookware, kitchen tools, and more.
Pottery Barn Kids: Don't miss these 60% off deals on kids decor, furniture, bedding and more.
Pottery Barn Teen: Get 60% off furniture, bedding, college must-haves, organizational products, and more.
Purple: Get up to $800 off a Purple mattress and base.
Raymour & Flanigan: Take 30% off living room must-haves, bedroom furniture, rugs, outdoor decor, and more.
Rugs.com: Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs.
Sleep Number: Save up to 50% during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale.
Sur La Table: Take 60% off Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, and more top cookware brands from Sur La Table.
Target: Get up to 50% off outdoor furniture and decor from Target.
Wayfair: Don't miss 70% off clearance deals on home must-haves.
West Elm: Shop 60% off home deals from West Elm.
Williams Sonoma: Save up to 50% on cookware, cutlery, electronics, and more.
Yankee Candle: Save up to 50% sitewide on Yankee Candles.
More Deals
Away: Get $50 off any best-selling suitcase and bag combo from Away.
BruMate: Save 20% on select BruMate travel mugs.
Etsy: Get 30% off Father's Day gifts from Etsy.
Omaha Steaks: Shop 50% discounts from Omaha Steaks.
REI: Score 30% off deals on camping, running, hiking, camping, and climbing essentials.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 30% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
What are the best deals right now?
Where can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
If you're still shopping, check out these kitchen must-haves.