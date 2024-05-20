Score 50% Off Banana Republic, 50% Off Old Navy, 50% Off Pottery Barn, 50% Off MAC Cosmetics & More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With a cup of coffee in hand and the promise of great deals awaiting, there's an undeniable excitement in the air. Today, I've scoured the internet to curate a selection of the finest deals and sales across a variety of categories, from beauty to home, fashion, and even travel. So, sit back, relax, and dive into the world of savings. After all, why spend time searching for discounts when I've already done the legwork for you?

Whether you're treating yourself to a well-deserved splurge or stocking up on everyday necessities, these deals offer unbeatable prices on products you love. So, let's make this Monday morning a little brighter by snagging some incredible deals and starting the week off right. Happy shopping!

E! Shopping Editor Picks