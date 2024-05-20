Splash Into Style With These Swimsuits That Double as Outfits: Amazon, SKIMS, Bloomchic, Cupshe & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Dive into style with swimsuits that double as fashionable outfits, perfect for those occasions where the line between poolside lounging and stylish socializing blurs. Whether you're unsure if the party will involve a dip in the water or just want to make a splash with your ensemble, these multifunctional swimsuits have got you covered—literally.
Say goodbye to the hassle of coordinating cover-ups and hello to effortless chic with pieces that seamlessly transition from poolside glam to street-style sophistication. Not only do these versatile ensembles save you time and laundry, but they also offer endless styling possibilities as separates, making them essential additions to your wardrobe.
Whether you're a sports enthusiast or simply drawn to the sporty-chic vibe, some these looks cater to the popular tenniscore and golfcore trends. These adaptable garments allow you to seamlessly transition from a game on the green to a dip in the pool without missing a beat.
Blooming Jelly Modest Ruffle Swimwear
Crafted with a vintage-inspired design, this swimwear doubles as a flattering mini dress, featuring a charming tie detail at the side.
Amazon has 8 colors to choose from.
Aleumdr Vintage Tummy Control Two Piece Tankini
This piece effortlessly transitions from beachwear to streetwear. Boasting a flattering square neckline with pleated design, this swimdress embodies the essence of minidress chic with a touch of tenniscore flair.
There are 19 solid colors and prints to choose from.
Aleumdr One Piece Swimsuit
With its adorable cut-out detailing in both the front and back, this swimwear exudes playful sophistication. Embrace its skater dress-inspired silhouette, accentuated by flutter sleeves, for an ultra-flattering look that's sure to turn heads.
Amazon has this suit in 11 gorgeous colors.
Jollkichay Tankini Top with Skirt
This style resembles a trendy two-piece set with a chic crop top and skirt, it offers the flexibility to wear each piece separately for endless outfit options. Designed with tummy control features and adjustable skirt bottoms, this swimwear effortlessly flatters your curves while providing comfortable support.
You can get this two-piece suit in 6 colors and prints.
Bloomchic Plain V Neck High Stretch Tie Knot Swim Top & Solid Gathered High Rise Pocket Swim Bottoms
This ensemble is reminiscent of a crop top and high-waisted shorts. It delivers a flattering silhouette with its high-waisted design and adjustable tie knot detail that's just as stylish as it is practical.
This swim top comes in 3 colors. The swim shorts come in 4 colors. Both styles range in sizes from medium-6X
Fit 4 U Solid Ruffle Tiered Sleeveless Swim Romper
This versatile piece effortlessly blurs the lines between swimwear and everyday attire. With its trendy romper design, complete with tiered ruffle details, no one would ever guess it's actually a swimsuit.
Kohl's has this swim romper in black. QVC shoppers have 3 colors to choose from.
Jolefille Two Piece Swimsuit
Whether you're dressing it up with heels for a night out or keeping it casual with sandals for a summer party, this swimsuit effortlessly exudes chic vibes.
This cute two-piece set comes in 4 cute colors.
Bloomchic Ditsy Floral Ruched A Line Empire Waist Swim Dress
This swim dress exudes elegance with its ruched detailing and empire waist design, providing both comfort and coverage. Whether lounging poolside or attending outdoor gatherings, this versatile piece is a staple for your summer wardrobe.
There are 4 color options.
JadeRich Boyleg Racerback One Piece Swimsuit
This swimsuit also doubles as activewear. Its sleeveless design ensures freedom of movement, perfect for workouts or beach activities. The removable wire-free bra offers constant support without constraints, while the knee-length boyleg provides sun protection and modest coverage ideal for outdoor workouts.
Calia Strappy Back Swim Dress
Here's a stylish fusion of sportswear and swimwear. With its sleek design and strappy back detailing, this swim dress exudes athletic elegance, just like a classic tennis dress.
BMJL One Piece Swimsuit One Piece Swimsuit
With its flattering ruched design and mini dress silhouette, this swimdress offers a fashionable look for both beach days and casual outings. The adjustable drawstring detail adds a touch of elegance while providing a customizable fit.
Amazon shoppers have 7 color options.
Shekini Cutout One Piece
With its flattering ruched design and skater dress silhouette, this swimdress offers a stylish look suitable for both beachside lounging and everyday wear. The cut-out detail adds a touch of intrigue to the ensemble, perfect for making a statement.
Shoppers gave this swim dress 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 21 color options.
Bloomchic Plain Patched Pocket Drawstring One Piece Swimsuit
This looks like a romper, but it's actually a trendy swimsuit. The patched pockets add a touch of utility and style to the ensemble, making it a versatile addition to your summer wardrobe.
You can also get this look in black.
Kayrth Women's High Waisted Swim Skirt
With its flattering design and built-in shorts, this swimsuit offers both comfort and functionality. Complete with convenient pockets, it's perfect for storing small essentials while on the go. Beyond the beach, you can also sport this for pickleball, tennis, or golf, making it a worthwhile addition to your activewear collection.
Amazon has this swim skirt in 17 solid colors and prints.
Bloomchic Crochet Lace Mesh Texture Ruched Swim Dress
The delicate lace detailing adds a touch of sophistication, making it suitable for nighttime looks as well. You can effortlessly dress this up for any occasion.
Sizes range from medium to 6X.
Bloomchic Ditsy Floral Ruffles Cold Shoulder Swim Dress
With its captivating cold shoulder design adorned with delicate floral ruffles, this swim dress is perfect for a variety of occasions. Plus, its lightweight and breathable fabric ensure comfort in warm weather.
You can get this swim dress in 2 colors. It comes in sizes ranging from medium to 6X.
Old Navy Side-Tie Swim Dress
Whether you're hitting the beach or heading to the gym, this dress delivers a modern, athletic look and a sleek design. This is perfect for a game of tennis and a post-match swim session.
Sizes range from XS-4X. Old Navy has this style in 14 solid colors and prints.
Good American Always Fits Swim Tank
Yes, this is a swim top, but it looks like a chic, high-neck crop top to me. Paired with shorts in the summer, this tank exudes casual elegance, perfect for beach days or poolside lounging. When temperatures drop, style it with black jeans or leather pants for a sleek and edgy look.
SKIMS Signature Swim Long Sleeve Shrug
To me, this looks more like a crop top than a swim top and that's why I love it. It pairs perfectly with sweatpants for a relaxed day out or you can dress it up just as easily. With its chic design and vibrant color, it's perfect for making a statement wherever you go.
This swim top comes in 5 colors. Sizes range from XXS-4X.
Cupshe Black High Neck Cutout One-Piece
I would style this as a bodysuit. The polished ribbed fabric exudes elegance and style. With its chic cut-outs and high neck design, this swimsuit offers a fashionable statement for both beach days and evening outings. Enjoy some support from the removable cups too.
This swimsuit is also available in navy blue and white.
Cupshe Wide Rib High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
This swimsuit strikes the perfect balance of elegance and edge, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Whether paired with shorts for a casual day out or dressed up with a skirt for an evening look, this swim top is sure to turn heads.
Cupshe has this suit in 2 gorgeous shades of green.
Cupshe Striped Seersucker Ruffled V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Made with a classic aseersucker fabric, this swimwear exudes a timeless elegance reminiscent of a classic bodysuit. Personally, I envision pairing it with crisp white jeans and favorite sandals for a stylish summer ensemble.
