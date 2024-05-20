Splash Into Style With These Swimsuits That Double as Outfits: Amazon, SKIMS, Bloomchic, Cupshe & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Dive into style with swimsuits that double as fashionable outfits, perfect for those occasions where the line between poolside lounging and stylish socializing blurs. Whether you're unsure if the party will involve a dip in the water or just want to make a splash with your ensemble, these multifunctional swimsuits have got you covered—literally.

Say goodbye to the hassle of coordinating cover-ups and hello to effortless chic with pieces that seamlessly transition from poolside glam to street-style sophistication. Not only do these versatile ensembles save you time and laundry, but they also offer endless styling possibilities as separates, making them essential additions to your wardrobe.

Whether you're a sports enthusiast or simply drawn to the sporty-chic vibe, some these looks cater to the popular tenniscore and golfcore trends. These adaptable garments allow you to seamlessly transition from a game on the green to a dip in the pool without missing a beat.