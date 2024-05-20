Will Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Kids Follow in Her Acting Footsteps? She Says…

For Jennifer Love Hewitt, her entire party of five are fans of her show 9-1-1.

And not just because her real-life husband Brian Hallisay has appeared on the hit procedural over the years as her character Maddie's horrible late ex Doug. The couple's kids Autumn James, 10, Atticus James, 8, and Aidan James, 2, recently began watching the show and it's safe to say they are massive fans. But as to whether seeing their parents onscreen has sparked their interest in acting, Jennifer admitted it's a bit of a mixed bag so far.

"Atticus is very clear on the fact that he does not want to," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "He finds it very nerve-wracking and he's like, ‘I do not want people to get upset with me if I mess up a line or something so I'm just not into it.'"

"Autumn, on the other hand, is ready to walk a red carpet tomorrow," Jennifer continued. "She is me when I was that age—which is really scary— but I can see it in her. I think she really wants to do it.