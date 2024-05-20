The Best Beach Towels on Amazon That’re Quick-Drying and Perfect To Soak up Some Vitamin Sea On

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Alright shoppers, let's face it. Your beach towel is probably looking worse for wear, so toss it like yesterday's news and dive into the sea of stunning options on Amazon. (Get ready to be wowed, 'cause there's a ton!) From chillin' to drying off to striking a pose for the 'gram, we've rounded up the best beach towels that'll have you covered.
So, why hit up Amazon for your beach towel fix? Well, besides snagging them at wallet-friendly prices (because let's be real, Amazon knows how to do deals), these babies come with the stamp of approval from thousands of happy customers. They're soft, absorbent, and built to last, big enough to lounge solo or with your crew, and quick to dry you off post-dip. Oh, and bonus: We've even spotted some sweet multi-packs for that extra bang for your buck. Now, keep scrolling for our top picks—from silky microfiber to luxe Turkish cotton—ready to ship faster than you can say "Prime."
Henbay Fluffy Oversized Beach Towel
Available in 12 cute colors (my top pick? Yellow, of course), this plush Henbay beach towel is made from soft, combed cotton with a velvety velour top and is perfect for lounging by the pool or at the beach. Plus, its reinforced double stitching ensures durability for endless beach trips.
WETCAT Turkish Beach Oversized Towel
Thanks to its non-bulky design, this Turkish beach towel is easy to carry and fits into any beach bag. Did we mention it also comes in over 40 colors?
Mebien touche de la nature Turkish Towels Beach Towel
Crafted from luxurious 100% Turkish cotton, this beach towel is an absolute steal at just $18. Not only is it quick-drying, it can also double as an accessory or a cute throw to keep you cozy.
Ben Kaufman 100% Cotton Velour Towels
This vibrant towel bundle boasts an impressive nearly 7,000 five-star reviews, offering packs of four, 12, 24, and even a whopping 480 towels for the ultimate beach towel stash (seriously, what will you do with that many?). Made from 100% ring-spun cotton, these luxuriously thick towels are ultra-plush, but be sure to wash them individually the first time to prevent any color bleeding, as noted by some customers.
Sand Cloud Turkish Beach Towel
Known for their luxury quality, these Sand Cloud's Turkish cotton towels feature chic boho prints and quick-drying, sand-resistant qualities. Plus, they double as picnic blankets, yoga mats, or tapestries, while 10% of profits support marine life conservation.
Great Bay Home 100% Cotton Beach Towels
Why have one when you can have two? These incredibly soft cotton beach towels have the stamp of approval of over 2,000 reviewers and get praised for their quick-drying abilities. With over two dozen colorways and patterns to choose from, including charming seashells and palm tree prints, there's a perfect pick for every beachgoer's style.
Amazon Basics Quick Dry Cabana Stripe Beach Towel
This cabana-inspired gem is crafted from 100% cotton and comes in a set of two large towels, perfect for beach-to-pool trips. With top-notch absorbency and quick-drying features, you can leave the backup towel at home—plus, its generous size keeps it extra secure around the shoulders.
Aysesa Sandproof Cotton Beach Towel
Picture this: a towel with a built-in zippered pocket—need we say more? Available in 12 vibrant hues, it'll quickly become your ultimate beach buddy, keeping essentials like your phone, keys, or wallet secure while you soak up the sun.
RosieLily Round Mandala Beach Towel
Looking for a beach towel that's both cozy and Insta-worthy? Look no further, because this gem is big enough for you and your bestie, making it perfect for picnics or even impromptu yoga sessions.
NovForth Oversized Beach Towel
Meet your new travel essential: this oversized Amazon gem, boasting a bold pattern that's just as vibrant in person. Crafted from soft microfiber, it's a sand-resistant, super-absorbent option that'll dry you off in a flash, available in two sizes to suit your preference.
