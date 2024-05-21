Inside Carolyn Bessette's Final Days: Heartbreaking Revelations About Her Life With John F. Kennedy Jr.

In no variation of this world was Carolyn Bessette not going to be met with a bizarre combination of reverence and resentment.
She had dared to be the woman John F. Kennedy Jr.—one of the most eligible bachelors on the planet, the closest thing America had to a crown prince—fell in love with and eventually married. And, in a way, she would never be forgiven for taking him off the market.
No matter that Carolyn and John did not live happily ever after, instead dying in a plane crash on July 16, 1999, that also killed her sister Lauren Bessette. Their story has thereby been impossible to tell from any angle without an ominous tinge shading even their happiest moments.
In death, Carolyn didn't exactly become an afterthought in the wake of all the rabid attention—explained away as public interest—that was paid to her during the seven years she was linked to the only son of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy. But her personhood was gobbled up by history, dragged under the weight of the overwhelming tragedy of it all.
Not willing to lose Carolyn to time as the 25th anniversary of her death at 33 approaches, or to let her be filed away as merely a style icon, Elizabeth Beller seeks to reclaim the woman who existed outside of John's aura in her new book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.
The biographical basics about the 5-foot-10 Boston University graduate—even before she was tasked in the spring of 1992 with overseeing a private VIP fitting for the Camelot heir at the Calvin Klein boutique at Saks Fifth Avenue—are, of course, well documented.
And there's a not-small library's worth of books dedicated to the Kennedys, with John alone commanding his own section thanks to the millions of words telling his story and how it ended. A confluence of pedigree and personality traits led to the fatally irresponsible decision to pilot his six-seat Piper Saratoga away from the lights of the shoreline in order to save 10 minutes on the way from New Jersey to Martha's Vineyard.
But Once Upon a Time is about her, and plenty of people who knew her wanted to talk about the woman who—unlike Princess Diana, the doomed public figure she's most compared to (not least because John told a friend Carolyn was "spooked" by the royal's 1997 death)—never got to share her side of the story.
Plenty of media outlets would have salivated over the prospect of an in-depth sit-down with Carolyn, but she had no interest in baring her soul. Rather, she died while still trying to figure out what to do with the life she'd been ridiculed for daring to object to after willingly signing up for it.
A recurring theme throughout the book is time, as in, if she only had more of it, who knows what would have happened? Even if the imminent-divorce rumors had been true, the friends who knew her and John both separately and together generally conclude that they would have figured it out.
Because that is what time allows, and Carolyn and John had so little of it.
Which is why even a Carolyn-centric narrative, while it salvages her oft-maligned character from the scrap heap of so-called difficult women, is still relentlessly heartbreaking. Here are the most haunting revelations about Carolyn's final days from Once Upon a Time:
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Hardcover by Elizabeth Beller
For more stories about Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's life, get a copy of the book.