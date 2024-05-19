Jessica Biel Chops Off Her Hair to Debut 7th Heaven-Style Transformation

Watch : The Reason Why Jessica Biel Was Ready to Quit Hollywood

Jessica Biel is going back to her 7th Heaven roots.

Literally. The actress had chopped off her mid-length wavy, honey-colored hair to debut a short bob reminiscent of a style she sported as a teen when she played her breakout role of Mary Camden on season three of the WB family drama series in 1998. The 42-year-old documented her retro transformation on TikTok May 18, captioning her video, "Brought back the f--k a-- Bob."

One person commented, "7th heaven vibes!" with many others agreeing about the similarity.

This is the second hair transformation Jessica has debuted just this month. Her major chop comes more than a week after she stepped out in New York City with platinum blonde locks, days after showcasing honey-colored hair at the 2024 Met Gala.

The Sinner star, who has showcased several chic hairstyles over the years, attended the fashion event alone amid husband Justin Timberlake's ongoing tour.

Jessica raised eyebrows when she revealed that she helped prepare for the ball—her first in 11 years—by soaking in a tub filled with 20 pounds of Epsom salt the night before.